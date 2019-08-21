When Richie Wessman interviewed to be Napa High head coach, he must have brought up his two seasons at the University of Minnesota, Crookston.
Coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers and serving as passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator for the NCAA Division II program, he helped the Golden Eagles turn things around.
“They hadn’t won a conference game in 15 years, and they’d beaten only a team from a lower division. They weren’t competitive,” he recalled. “But we put together a great recruiting class and managed to be competitive in eight of 10 games. We won two, but we should have won four. We didn’t have as many scholarships as everyone else had, so we didn’t have as much talent to compete. But if you teach kids how to be confident and why they should be confident, and how to play good football, you change that culture.”
Napa High hasn’t struggled quite as much as Crookston. But the Division 1 Grizzlies haven’t won a playoff game since 2015, and will try to snap an 11-game losing streak when they open at defending North Coast Section Division 5 champion Middletown on Aug. 23.
“When I looked at that game, the first thing I thought was we’re a big school playing a little school, but their coach has been there like 40 years or whatever and they have a well-established program with tough kids,” Wessman said of Middletown and 35th-year head coach Bill Foltmer. “It’s absolutely going to be a great opportunity for us to get after it early and play a great team. It’s certainly not going to be a cakewalk.”
As a former USC quarterback who backed up future NFL throwers Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Matt Cassel nearly 20 years ago (17 and 18 years ago, actually), Wessman was happy to have a third-year varsity starter at Napa High in senior Isaiah Newton and a blue-chip tight end in junior Brock Bowers.
Wessman will be the third varsity coach in three years for Newton, but the senior said he’s never considered quitting the program amid all the turnover.
“I just feel like once you start it, you might as well finish it, so there’s no reason to quit. You’ve gotta ride it through because it’s going to be like life,” Newton said. “Everything’s gonna have hardships. You’re not going to go sailing through everything easily. You’ll get your chance to shine. You’ll get the good after going through the bad. There’s always a sunny side after going through the dark storm.”
Especially when you try to learn from as many coaches as possible. Newton did that with last year’s head coach, Tom Petithomme, who is now assisting Wessman.
“I feel like Coach Petithomme really made me a much better passer than I was in years past,” Newton said. “When I played quarterback before him, I just ran the ball and if I saw somebody open I’d throw deep. But Petithomme made me stay in the pocket, work my feet, and actually read through my progressions. Now that Coach Wessman is here, it’s actually getting full in-depth and I’m understanding offensive plays and schemes and defenses and going the next level with that.”
Unlike Petithomme and predecessor Jesus Martinez, Wessman was hired not during the summer but in January, when most established programs start preparing for the next season.
“I really like the offense Coach Wessman’s put in and how the team is bonding,” Newton said. “We got to study the offense all spring and summer and now everybody gets it. It also helps having individual position coaches you can speak to and understand fully what they want you to do. Last year we had four coaches and everyone tried to coach out of position, and now we’re tight in that area.”
Leading the secondary are safety Kyle Jezycki and cornerbacks Armando Deharo and Tyler Clark.
“Our focus is on getting better ourselves and making the program as a whole better. There were a lot of things that went on last year with the chemistry, so we’ve worked on that,” Clark said.
Jezycki helped lead a strong boys track and field team that had several football players on it, and said it has helped the gridders “socially be more of a team.”
Said Deharo, “Everyone here plays with heart and goes 100 percent.”
Logan Van Zandt, a senior playing football for the first time since his freshman year, said he stopped playing because he wanted to focus on basketball. But Wessman’s hiring made him interested again.
“It seemed like they were just really trying to rebuild football program, so I was excited to try to be a part of that reveal,” he said. “He’s given us a lot of good quotes. My favorite one is ‘Don’t work to where you get it, work to where you get it right.’ I also like when he talks about mental toughness.”
Wessman was also on the USC staff in 2003 and 2004, working with head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Norm Chow, and spent five years with the Tennessee Titans as an offensive quality control assistant and an administrative assistant from 2009-13.
Napa High is the third high school program Wessman has coached since those NFL days, and he likes that it allows him more time to spend with his wife, Julie.
“When you’re dealing on a daily basis with great coaches and kids that are fun to be around to be around, it makes it all the more fun,” Wessman said. “We also have a lot of strong minds and challenge each other to be the best we can be every day, so iron sharpens iron.
“The history of this program is tremendous, and we’re looking forward to Memorial Stadium rocking like it has in years gone by. But to do that, we have to focus solely on what’s in front of us today and getting the culture changed and building a program from the ground up. We’ve still got a long way to go, but it’s exciting how far we’ve come.”
Napa won its third straight Monticello Empire League title only three years ago, amidst a 17-game league win streak, but has had just one league win since.
“What goes on in high schools is cyclical by nature, but everything bad was happening at once, culturally,” Wessman said. “We’ve got a lot of smart, smart people helping us out, a lot of good people, including administrators, doing a phenomenal job of helping to build back the culture.”
One change fans will notice will be Wessman’s platooning system. Just like in the NFL and at major colleges, there are almost no two-way players.
“It really engages more kids and since we are counting on more kids to be successful, they’re getting a lot more reps,” Wessman said. “By the time you get to the middle point of the season and the end of season, you can deal with a lot more adjustments in games because your entire offense or defense is on the sideline. It also allows us to put better guys on special teams.”
The coach had a quick answer when asked if it takes away a player’s opportunity to make up for a fumble or missed tackle by making a big play on the other side of the ball.
“We’re trying to coach out bad plays altogether,” he said.
One exception is the heavily recruited Bowers, who will line up at tight end or wide receiver as well as outside linebacker.
“If we have the freak athletes, they gotta go both ways,” he said.
Wessman, who is also the offensive coordinator, did not want to publicize exactly what Napa will do on offense but did reveal that “we do have a very aggressive, advanced passing game and a pretty sound running game.”
Interviewed just weeks before the season opener, he didn’t want to name too many starters just yet, but did say players such as Emilio Deianni, Filiberto Chavez, Jose Santos, Leopoldo Contreras, Cole Lex, Diego Lopez and Isaiah Aguirre were looking good.
He also was pleased with Newton’s progress.
“He’s a bright kid, a hard-working kid, and he’s doing a fantastic job,” Wessman said of the quarterback. “He’s improving his accuracy and just flourishing mentally.”
Newton will be handing off to running backs such as Trey Dennis, Cole Rasmussen, Benito Saldivar and Manuel “Rabbit” Infante.
“They’re competing and doing a great job, and not one of them is significantly bigger than the other. They all have a different skill sets but they complement each other because they they’re gonna they’re going to execute the plays slightly differently than someone else. That really helps us offensively because you’ve got a north-south guy, you’ve got a guy with great vision or makes perfect reads, and a guy who’s got some wheels, so it’s a cool thing.”
Looking impressive for defensive coordinator Askari Adams are linebackers Jesus Pimentel, Isaac Rojas, Omar Gonzalez and Rudy Hernandez, Wessman said.
“Jesus reminds me of Ray Lewis,” the coach said of the former Baltimore Ravens star. “He flies around and wants to hit somebody.”
He said Berna Leon has stood out on the defensive line.
Kicking and punting was a question mark until Wessman asked boys soccer coach Rafael Ayala, who recommended Erik Vargas because of his accuracy on the pitch.
Helping Adams coach the linebackers is Matt McCumber, while Jean Donaldson and Steve Hatton coach the secondary, and Petithomme and Kevin Luckey, the former longtime Napa Valley College athletic director who used to coach high school football at Vanden, coach the defensive line.
Assisting Wessman on offense are Justin-Siena graduate Matt Lawson (quarterbacks and special teams), Keoni Piceno (wide receivers), who Wessman recruited to Crookston, Scott Williams (wideouts), Klay Jackson (running backs), and offensive line coaches Randy Bach, Warren Bowers and Rick Daniels.
“We’re going to get there. It’s just a matter of when,” Wessman said. “It might be Week 1 – we might come out swinging – or it could take us a few weeks, or it could take until the middle to the end of the year until it clicks. The biggest enemy they have is if we lose and they go in the tank and we gotta rebound. But we are going to get it we are going to get over the hump. We are going to be a good team.”
Added Adams, “It’s all about getting the kids to buy in and believe in what you know, what you’re coaching them on. Once kids get that that confidence they can do whatever they want to do. We’re just trying to get the kids to believe, forget about last year.”