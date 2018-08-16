Leading his own program as the head coach and calling the plays on offense is something that Tom Petithomme says he has dreamed about.
Petithomme doesn’t have to dream any longer.
Late in the spring semester of the 2017-18 school year, he was named as Napa High School’s athletic director. Just a short time after that, he was appointed as interim head football coach.
“My plate has been full since we started,” Petithomme said during Napa Valley Publishing’s annual media day in July at Napa Memorial Stadium. “I’m excited about it. This is going to be life-changing for me. My family is adjusting, because they don’t see me very often.”
Petithomme left Will C. Wood after one year at the Vacaville school, where he was an assistant football coach, the head golf coach, and a P.E. and freshman focus instructor, to join the staff at Napa High.
He replaces Jesus Martinez, who was fired on June 10 after just one year as Napa’s head coach.
Principal Annie Petrie said Martinez was offered the option of resigning “as a professional courtesy,” but he declined.
“He chose to be relieved of his duties,” Petrie said.
Martinez led Napa through spring practices in May. The CIF North Coast Section allows for 10 practices in the spring for its member schools.
Napa was 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the Monticello Empire League last year.
“We thank coach Martinez for his support and we’re looking forward to building a strong future for our football program,” said Petrie. “We are moving in a different direction.”
Martinez got the job as Napa High’s head coach on May 24, 2017 after nine years as offensive coordinator on the junior varsity staff and as the JV head coach in 2016.
He took over for Troy Mott, who resigned as head coach in March of 2017 after a dispute with administrators on how to rebuild the football program after a hazing scandal.
Mott, the winningest head football coach in Napa High history, resigned after leading the program for 11 years. His departure came after what he described as “varying philosophies” on the future of the program between him and the administration.
New coach, new program
Petithomme and his family moved to Napa a year ago. He has been busy, installing systems, getting to know the players, naming a staff and leading the team through practices that began in the summer.
“When I took over, the very next day was our first day of the summer program,” he said. “We had to immediately start installing the offense. The players are very excited about the offense. They’ve bought in. They like the fact that we’re throwing the ball all over the field. And they like the fact that we’re spreading defenses. They’re super excited about running this offense.”
Napa’s base offense is the shotgun spread, which puts an emphasis on the passing game with four-receiver sets, including two as slot receivers.
Petithomme, the offensive coordinator, said he likes the shotgun spread because there is a “fast-type tempo” to it and it gives an offense an opportunity to include more receivers on the field. It’s an offense that he is familiar with.
“It’s basically a run-and-shoot-type offense,” he said. “We dictate to the defense and we dictate how fast we’re going to run the plays. In today’s time, we have more receivers out there. It gives those extra bodies more of an opportunity to get on the field and catch footballs.
“This offense is based on reading the defense. We’re going to be reading the defense on the run and then deciding where our routes are going to end up. We’ve been working on it, and the guys are understanding their assignment, they’re understanding the concept of the plays. It’s important that these kids understand what they’re supposed to do.”
Petithomme is a 1990 graduate of Grace M. Davis High-Modesto, where he played fullback. He played one year of football at Modesto Junior College as a fullback and then transferred to San Jose State, where he played tight end and fullback on a scholarship.
He was drafted by the Las Vegas Posse, an expansion team in the Canadian Football League. He left the Posse after one year due to an injury.
Petithomme played five years in the Arena Football League – three seasons for the San Jose SaberCats (1995-96, 1999) starting out as a receiver, two seasons for the New Jersey Red Dogs (1997-98) and one season for the Iowa Barnstormers (1998).
The SaberCats moved Petithomme to fullback and linebacker.
Petithomme graduated from Stanislaus State with a degree in criminal justice. He got his state teaching credential there also. He taught health and P.E. for 10 years at Terra Nova High School in Pacifica. He taught for four years at Central Middle School in San Carlos.
“Football’s my passion. Working with kids is my passion,” he said. “The reason I became a teacher is because of the kids. I learned that I wanted to work with kids the very first time I volunteered as an assistant coach back at Grace Davis High School. And I immediately went and got my teaching credential.
“I want to do this for a long time. And I think that with the community behind me, and the athletes buying in, this thing is going to just keep rolling and it’s going to go nothing but up.”
Petithomme is assisted by Anthony Armstrong-Brown (defensive coordinator), Warren Bowers (offensive line, defensive line), Scott Williams (wide receivers, defensive backs, special teams) and Alex Russ (running backs, defensive backs, special teams).
Not a lot of depth
The team has 36 players. There is not a lot of depth.
“As a varsity squad, you’d like to have your numbers up around 50,” said Petithomme. “But I’ll tell you what – the guys that are out there every day, working hard, we can work with them. We’ve got guys who are talented and playing their position very well. But we do have to be healthy and we have to be hungry every day.”
Napa is leaving the MEL and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section to join a new league, the Vine Valley Athletic League, which is part of the North Coast Section, starting with the 2018-19 school year.
Napa will play non-league games against Pitman-Turlock, East Union-Manteca, Nevada Union-Grass Valley and Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco.
“The guys that are out are the guys that want to be here, and those are the guys that we want to coach up and get ready to play,” Armstrong-Brown said. “And within that core nucleus of kids that are here, we feel we have exactly the ingredients that we need to be successful.”
The offense is led by Gunner Schoeps and Isaiah Newton, the quarterbacks.
Brock Bowers, Diego Olvera, Kalani Posey, Jack Giguiere and Travis Brayton are the receivers.
“All five receivers are going to catch the football,” said Petithomme. “In this offense, we spread it around, and everyone catches the ball.”
Napa’s offensive line is led by Marcus Lex, Malique Hankins and Josh Marshall.
“Everyone in the weight room has just been putting in a ton of work,” said Lex. “I just expect the best from every player.”
Added Schoeps, “We look strong. I think as long as we all stay healthy, we should be fine.”
Armstrong-Brown in charge of defense
Armstrong-Brown, who was a part of four CIF North Coast Section titles as an assistant coach at Justin-Siena, will lead the Napa defense.
He played free safety at Boise State.
“I have all the confidence in him,” said Petithomme. “He’s running the defense, guys are going where they’re supposed to be. They’re recognizing formations the right way. Their blitz package is in. They’re doing a great job. I leave everything up to Anthony.”
Lex (defensive line), Chase LaRue (linebacker), and Schoeps, Newton and Olvera (secondary) lead the defense.
“We look for those guys to have big things happen for them this year,” said Armstrong-Brown. “We have a lot of guys that can run. We have a lot of guys that can hit, so that puts us in a good system that we feel we can take advantage of.
“We feel that we’ll have some good cover guys, good linebackers, and good guys that will be able to put some pressure on the quarterback.”
Freshman season canceled
Napa High freshman football was canceled for 2018 because of low numbers and not enough coaches, said Petithomme.
“It just made sense to drop it,” he said.
The freshmen will play on the Napa junior varsity team.