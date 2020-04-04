Napa High Girls Lacrosse: Grizzlies' season ends before it begins

“The first two weeks were a lot of basics – stick work and conditioning – to get them up to a level where we could start to learn the game and how it’s played. We had some really talented girls on the team who had played other sports but never lacrosse. I felt that out of the 29, with our four experienced girls, we could have put together a quality starting lineup as the rest of the girls came up to speed.”

The Grizzlies were scheduled to open the season on March 19, a week after the COVID-19 shutdown, and then play a Big Game on March 26 against crosstown rival Vintage’s own first-year squad at each team’s Harvest Middle School home field.

They did get to scrimmage Justin-Siena, which is in its ninth season of existence.

“That really gave the girls a chance to see how the game was played,” he said. “We made the scrimmage more into a learning session rather than a straight-up game.”

Expected to lead the team was its one captain and only senior, Lainey Laband, who played JV basketball last year.