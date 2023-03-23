After its first season was canceled in spring 2020 due to the pandemic and it went 0-7 in 2021 and 2-9 last year, the Napa High girls lacrosse program has finally taken hold.

Despite losing 13 seniors from last year’s squad to graduation, the Grizzlies took a 3-1 overall record into Wednesday’s Vine Valley Athletic League contest against Casa Grande at Memorial Stadium. They will return to the stadium Friday to take on crosstown rival Vintage in a Big Game match at 7 p.m.

“I have 12 returning players and 10 new players this year, but we are rebuilding,” said fourth-year head coach Sean Capiaux, who is assisted by Lindsey Morgan. “We have a lot of interest in lacrosse every year, so I'm thankful that we can add so many players on a yearly basis. Hopefully this trend will continue and we can add another 10 girls next year and get close to having a JV team in a few years.”

Morgan, who is in her second year on the staff, played college lacrosse at Washington State and high school lacrosse back East.

“She has been a much-needed help,” Capiaux said. “We also get graduated seniors showing up the help at practice throughout the year.”

The Grizzlies are like a combined varsity and JV team right now, with four seniors, seven juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen.

“Having girls from all different grades is great,” Capiaux said. “We have a very cohesive, mentoring, friendly, no-pressure attitude. Basically everyone is new to the game so we replaced internal competitiveness with growing our knowledge of the sport and trying to be competitive with other teams.”

One of the juniors who started playing last year but is apparently a natural at it is Aubri LaPointe, a multiple-sport standout who was the VVAL Volleyball Player of the Year last fall.

“Aubri is just a great athlete,” Capiaux said. “She started last year with no prior experience and was able to learn the game quickly and be a factor in the offense right away. She is strong, fast and aggressive — all the attributes you want in a midfielder and player in general. She is dominating our scoring this season.”

The only senior in her fourth year with the program is captain Luna Garcia.

“Luna is the last of the initial group of players that came out in our inaugural 2020 season as the only freshman,” the coach said. “She is an all-around player, playing middie, attack and defense — wherever she is needed.

Sophomore goalkeeper Claire Ross is one of a few Grizzlies who got their start with the Napa Force youth lacrosse club, and shares the net with sophomore Giselle Knittel.

“Having played lacrosse prior, I really want Claire as a middie since her stick skills are advanced,” said Capiaux. He said another former Force player, freshman Juliana Marquez, already has four goals.

“Alice (Bourke, junior) is another second-season player who has stepped up to be a leader and is a very capable player on the field. Danny (Soriano) is also a second-season junior from New Tech — I have three players from New Tech — and she is a little fireball, being our leader in ground balls and second in goals scored. Nico (Lopez-Margo) and Ari (Ariatria Navarrete) are my defensive heroes, holding the line at the goal, both in their second season.”

After routing Athenian 12-3 and St. Vincent de Paul 9-4, the Grizzlies clinched their first-ever three-win season with an 8-7, come-from-behind win over Convent of the Sacred Heart at home on March 15.

“We were behind 6-2 at the half with a very equally matched team, but Aubri turned on the heat and scored five goals in the second half to propel us into the lead,” Capiaux said. “I was very impressed with everyone involvement in the pulling out the win.”

LaPointe had six goals on the day, bringing her team-high total to 24, and also had five ground balls. Dale “Danny” Soriano had the other two goals and two ground balls, bringing her team-high total in the latter to 20.

Rounding out the team are seniors Emily Meza, Jasmin Miranda Perez and Katherine Salazar, juniors Sydney Han, Danushka Rodriguez, Katherine Giguiere and Zariel Robles, sophomores Sophia Almanza and Claudia Lopez-Margo, and freshmen Maria Carrion-Mosconi, Jasmine Munoz, Isabella Aguilar-Irucuta, Magnolia Pritchett and Tania Navarrete.

Napa’s only wins as a program coming into 2023 were last year’s 14-9 and 9-8 league victories over Sonoma Valley. The Dragons got revenge this March 6 with an 11-2 rout at Memorial Stadium.

“Sonoma Valley is another young team like us and we have a really nice relationship with them. We try to play each other more than once a year. But Vintage is the only team that I would say we have a strong rivalry with, even though we have not beaten them.”

