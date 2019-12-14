It may not be a culture change, but the Napa High girls soccer team definitely has a different mindset this season.
After getting their only win of last season in their third-to-last game, the Grizzlies were already 2-2-2 going into Saturday night’s game against Bethel.
It’s been a relief for head coach Milton Gallegos and assistant coach Adrian Guetter. After they took over the program in 2015, Napa won just 21 games in five seasons, seven in league play. Last year’s win came against fourth-place American Canyon, but the Grizzlies still finished last in the new Vine Valley Athletic League with a 1-10-1 record.
“Our records have obviously not been the best the last couple of years, but these girls were better than what we demonstrated,” Gallegos said. “We were just missing a few pieces here and there and then injuries happened. There were always excuses, but that’s what’s kind of motivating because I always knew what this group can do. We just had to get into that good place.
“This year, the attitude, the approach, the unity of this group is completely night and day that of what we had before. This group sticks together and plays together. We gave them a concept based on their strengths at the beginning of the year and they’ve embraced it and executed it.”
Other than Annie Sanchez, a junior forward who led last year’s team in scoring but is out for the season due to injury, the Grizzlies’ varsity returners are all seniors. They include the three captains, midfielder Mila Valentine and fullbacks Sophia Conversano and Jaqueline Perez Reyes, as well as goalkeeper Brenda Bernardino, midfielders Henley Frommelt, Paola Ramirez and Maribel Rafael, and fullbacks Fernanda Aguilar and Maija Turjanis.
The other seniors are forward Janice Blatteis and goalies Marissa Ramsey and Areli Ramirez.
The healthy juniors are forward Elisa Ayala, midfielders Alana Valentine, Sophia Kroll and Diana Calderon-Montañez, and fullback Jasmine Alonso.
Rounding out the squad are sophomore forwards Ava Dominguez and Sadie Carpenter and freshman forward Ella Turjanis.
Dominguez was leading the Grizzlies in scoring before Saturday with three goals, while Ella Turjanis and the Valentine sisters each had two.
“I brought Ava up from JV right before league last year because there was a point where we had seven girls on the bench with different ailments, but I always knew I would bring her up,” Gallegos said. “Sadie was a recent call-up to help out because we had some girls on vacation, and Ella is a freshman call-up this year. They’ve really stepped up their games and fit in perfectly.”
Even without those players, Guetter’s JV squad (5-1) won five games convincingly before falling 2-0 to Dougherty Valley on Thursday.
Gallegos said Napa’s one apparent hiccup so far, an 8-0 loss at Concord back on Nov. 22, was actually more of a teachable moment than a debilitating loss.
“That was one of those games that just slipped away from us, a wake-up call that showed us we still had things to fix,” he said.
Added Guetter, “Walking off the pitch at Concord and talking to our captains, one of the greatest things that they said was ‘We didn’t play unified tonight,’ so we didn’t have to say that.
“The other strategy change that we’re really pushing for this year is being loud in practices but not in games. They need to coach themselves in games. They need to be the ones on the field making the adjustments, not us.”
The Grizzlies appeared to have made the fixes as they bounced back with a 1-1 tie against Armijo, a 1-0 win over Ukiah and a 7-0 rout of Piner, before getting blanked 4-0 Thursday by undefeated Dougherty Valley of San Ramon.
“We had to come back after a tough Armijo game,” Gallegos said of the former Monticello Empire League nemesis, “to play Ukiah the next day and you couldn’t really tell that they had just played. For the most part, nobody asked me ‘Coach, I need to come off; I’m tired.’ All the subs we made were all tactical and with a purpose. That’s something we haven’t seen with this group in a long time. This group is not only doing it, they’re finally beginning to show what we’re capable of doing.”
Guetter said the difference has been camaraderie.
“What we’re really starting to see this year is that both teams, varsity and JV, are playing unified as teams. We’re getting great movement and we’re able to move players around and not lose the rate of play,” he said. “When we go to our bench, they’re ready to go.”
The Grizzlies seem much more assertive this season when the ball is in the opponent’s third of the field.
“One thing you see that’s a huge difference is they don’t panic,” said Gallegos. “Last year, when we got down a goal or two, all of a sudden it was arms down and we would go away from what we had practiced, get upset and resort to just booting it. This group has really yet to do that. They play hard the whole time.”
With Bernardino out of town against Ukiah last Monday, Ramsey started in goal but had to sit due to injury after 15 minutes. Gallegos was pleased to see Areli Ramirez come in and preserve the shutout.
“Areli just recently came out after playing football and she hadn’t really trained that much, so that was a good game for her,” he said. “She made some spectacular stops and fingertip saves and cut off a few balls, and you don’t see that normally from player who hasn’t touched the ball competitively in two or three years.”
Gallegos said the 12 seniors have been the key to this year’s turnaround.
“We had some big personalities up top that really clashed with us at times,” he said. “So this year we brought them together and we said ‘Let’s have it out on the table. This is our expectations, this is what we want to do, and it’s going to work if you’re with us. If you have an opinion, if you have something to say, like that something doesn’t work or the rotation is off, we’ll listen to you, but it’s got to be give and take. You can’t just not like it and be upset.’
“They wanted to do it their own way. Now, every time we go out and train on something, we stop and talk about it and say we understand the point. Do we see why this is beneficial? We’ve done that before, but the biggest difficulty was bringing that concept onto the field. This group made it their goal to transfer it into the game. This year’s group said ‘fine, we’re going to give it a shot and listen,’ but at the same time they also have a voice.”
There’s more of a learning environment to the program this season.
“The biggest thing that we’ve really pushed this year is soccer IQ – telling them ‘you can do all these drills, but you have to think when it is appropriate. When do you make the pass? What did you see? Why did that work here? Why didn’t it work?’ They’ll say ‘because I didn’t look over my shoulder and there was a switch there,’ and we say ‘Exactly, and now that you’ve seen it and fixed it, let’s do better next time.’”
Added Gallegos, “When coaches are running up and down the sideline and pointing, telling you to defend and run forward, it’s usually a sign that the team is not prepared.
Gallegos doesn’t want the players to rely on formations as much.
“If you say 4-4-2, you think four defenders, so the players think they’re a defender only. We want them to throw that out,” he said. “When we have we have the ball, we have 11 attackers; when they have the ball, we have 11 defenders. It’s just what your job is specific to the scheme. And I think this is the first team that’s really bought into that. They’ve stopped asking about numbers. They just want to know ‘What’s my job?’ The defenders know they’ve got to stay back and make sure the basics are covered. But they’re not caught up in ‘Well, I defended and now I’m done.’ But they’re still an integral part of the attack.
“Last year we would attack with only four or five players and the other team would eat us alive. This year we have more numbers coming at you, spreading you out, and it’s opening up spaces and plays that we didn’t have before and gives us confidence.”
Guetter said it’s about shooting more, too.
“Even the pros shoot as much as possible, knowing it’s a percentage game, but you have to have the right personnel in the right places to create those options and opportunities.”
Added Gallegos, “Soccer isn’t just about scoring. You can miss 20 times, but if you score just once, you might win. We’re one of the few sports where you can miss every single shot but one and win. That’s what these girls are believing. They’re like, ‘If you miss, get it out of your head and keep pounding away.’”
Like this year’s football team, which went from 0-10 last year to 7-4 with a playoff appearance this season, the girls soccer team is trying to not think about the past.
“In the last couple of weeks we haven’t brought it up at all because it’s just that – in the past,” Gallegos said. “I’m really happy for the seniors that are finally getting this feeling because they’ve seen some pretty tough times the last three years on this team. I’m happy that they’re getting their last hurrah because they stuck it out with us.
“Not every player came back because some were pretty fed up. But this group of seniors have stuck with us through thick and thin, mostly thin. At tryouts, they were ready to go with an attitude of ‘Where do you want me to play, Coach?’ And now they’re finally getting the rewards of that effort and that dedication.”
