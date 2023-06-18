While speaking during Axel Clark’s signing ceremony on May 31, Napa High School boys soccer head coach Rafael Ayala recalled Clark’s sophomore season.

The striker was named the Napa Valley Register’s Offensive Player of the Year after that 2020-21 season, which was pushed back to the spring because of the pandemic, while senior center back Salvador “Chava” Leon was a Player of the Year finalist for the second year in a row.

Leon, who had earned Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year honors in 2019-20, signed with Claremont McKenna that May, and will be going into his junior season with the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Stags this fall.

Meanwhile, Clark will be in his first season with Whittier, another Division III school in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. His Poets will face Leon’s Stags in Claremont on Sept. 23 and at Whittier on Oct. 18.

“I’m super excited because we’re creating a new Napa High rivalry, the Chava-Axel Bowl,” Ayala said. “Maybe we can drive down there and see that game. That would be awesome. I’m super proud of Axel going to the next level, especially to a place with great academics like Whittier.”

Clark was a force for the Grizzlies as a sophomore.

As Ayala said in nominating Clark for the All-County team that year, “It was very difficult to defend him one on one. He pressured high to recover the ball and counter attacked quickly. Everybody’s strategy was to stop him. A striker, he was forced to deal with always getting double-teamed but averaged a goal a game. He just created havoc for every defense with his great strength and accuracy.”

Clark also played for Napa High as a junior, before skipping his senior season with the Grizzlies to focus on playing for Napa United’s MLS Next program. The MLS Next program doesn’t allow players to play for their high school teams. Clark said it was difficult to not be able to play at Memorial Stadium as a senior, especially Big Games against crosstown rival Vintage.

“But I think definitely I had my time in the sun,” he said of his high school soccer experience after the signing ceremony. “I don’t think anything will top my sophomore year. It would have been nice (to play for NHS as a senior), but it wasn’t a priority, in a sense. I think playing college, getting seen, and having that experience was more valuable in my opinion than playing another high school season.”

He also had friends on the club team he enjoyed playing with, like Tomas Tapia, who has been his club teammate since they were 8 years old.

“You’re a great player, and you’ve developed so much from when we first started,” Tapia told Clark during the ceremony. “You’ve played so many positions, which is crazy, but you’re been really good at every single one. I’m happy to see where you’re going and we’re all very proud of you. You’re a great friend, so keep doing what you’re doing.”

Axel Clark and his brother, Ian Clark — who led the Grizzlies in scoring as a junior in 2019-20 while posting an impressive 4.75 GPA in the classroom and is now going into his senior year at UC Berkeley — both started playing under Gavin Taylor at Napa United when Taylor moved to Napa from England in 2015.

Taylor, now the Head of Soccer Operations and Director of MLS Next for Napa United, was at the signing ceremony with Napa United coach Reinaldo Caetano.

“He’s an incredible young man to know, and I think his family deserves huge credit and his brother has been a huge supporter,” Taylor said. “I know the high school has done wonderful things for him and we’re just delighted that he’s been part of Napa United for as long as he has.

“The thing that separates these types of kids is not just their talent, but also their ability to time-manage and figure all of these things out, which is huge. The different positions he played was probably more my fault than Rafa’s fault because I think (the NHS coaches) knew what position you were, but we were ‘defender, striker, defender, striker,’ but you handled that brilliantly.

“Yours was the very first family that we met when we landed in Napa back in 2015. On behalf of Napa United, we are really excited for you and really proud to know you. Good luck and congratulations from everybody at Napa United.”

Napa High Principal Ean Ainsworth opened the ceremony by thanking the dozen of supports in attendance.

“I know Axel’s put a ton of time into playing soccer,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who are important to him, as well, from his club coaches, to his high school coaches, to his teachers, and to his friends. You’ve all mattered.”

Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward reminded attendees how special it is to continue one’s high school sport in college.

“It’s such an honor to be able to go on to that next level,” she said. “It’s a small percentage of people that get to do it, and the people that go are always your people that are putting in time. They’re putting in time in the classroom, they’re putting time into extracurriculars, and they’re putting time into their sport. As you look around and see the teachers and the people who are here today to support him, Axel’s made a big impact in their lives and they’ve made a big impact on him. Axel, I wish you nothing but the best and I’m so excited for your next journey and your job in college. because that’s what it will become.”

Also singing praises for Clark was Duncan Cooper, Napa High Director of Choral Activities. Yes, along with playing high school and club soccer and compiling about a 4.5 cumulative GPA, Clark sang in the school’s traveling choir.

“To speak to Axel’s time management, he’s also one of the many reasons the choir program is the way it is today,” Cooper said. “That group of freshman boys, especially Axel, came in and built the choir program into the vision that we’ve had for it. He’s been in a choir that does 60 performances a year as well as playing in MLS Next, Napa United and Napa High soccer and he’s been able to juggle all of those while taking a really heavy load of classes. He’s a really impressive young man, just like his brother. We’re lucky to have had the Clarks in the choir program. So thank you, Axel, and congratulations.”

Sometimes, Taylor noted, Clark had to miss club practices to sing.

“I’m just pleased to know the choir’s the real reason you missed practice,” Taylor quipped, eliciting a collective burst of laughter from the room. “I always thought it was the greatest excuse I’d ever heard. But now the dots are all connected, your integrity is back intact.”

Clark told the crowd that playing against his brother — a bioengineering major who is in the triathlon club at Cal — for hours on end in the backyard “definitely taught me to have a very competitive nature, and I think that’s definitely helped.” He also thanks his parents, Robert and Sarah Clark, “for driving me around for countless hours and paying quite a bit of money” to further his soccer career.

His parents were NCAA Division I athletes — especially Sarah, a Santa Rosa High alumnus who competed in crew for UC Berkeley for three seasons, two in the varsity boats. Robert, who grew up outside Seattle, tried out as a tight end for the University of Washington before finding his physics degree too demanding to be a Division I student-athlete.

Axel said he got an offer from Division II Chico State. But as a top-tier student, he wanted to make the academic side a priority and focused on Whittier and a couple of other schools in its conference.

“Where I’m going is where I want to go for school side, social side, location side — everything just fits. That’s why I chose this level. There’s more of a balance. I can have my fun playing soccer and I can also have my school life. School and having a good career (beyond soccer) are important to me.”

Sarah said her younger son didn’t feel he had to attend a big college like his parents and brother have.

“He wanted to stay in California and be able to get home if there was another pandemic, fires or an earthquake,” she said. “He started loving the idea of Southern California because a lot of the D-III schools were where he wanted to be, with their smaller class sizes, smaller environments, more connection to the teachers, and that camaraderie with soccer.

“People don’t understand the whole thing between D-I, D-II and D-III. Axel wanted to be with a smaller program and there’s a lot of excellent ones. He is very proud and he is very honored that it has all worked out the way it has. It was a long process. The whole recruiting thing is a different world, just getting yourself out there, sending them videos, and that’s what Napa United does really well.

“He couldn’t have done it without the wonderful help of the high school and the support of his teachers. We had to travel down there three times to see all the universities during school, so he took homework with him. You can’t go there during the (winter or spring) breaks because nobody’s practicing or in the classrooms then. His coaches and teachers wanted to be here today because he’s made connections with them.”

Clark said he likes the Whittier area, the campus, and how the soccer field is surrounded by hills below the north end of the football field.

Poets head coach Shea Harwell is going into his 13th season at the helm. His teams have compiled a 74-107-10 overall record, 63-85-9 in the SCIAC. They’ve made the SCIAC Tournament four times, most recently in 2019 when they went 8-6-2 overall and 7-3-2 in conference play.

“I like him a lot. He’s one of the top reasons I’m going there,” Clark said of Harwell. “Going from Gavin to him is a good transition. They’re similar in their coaching style. If there is time to counter, you need to be quick to counter attack and use the top players more to hold a play so we can get everyone up and then go from there. They’re both more tactical than physical, in a sense.”

He looks forward to four more years of balancing academics with athletics.

“They go hand in hand,” he said. “You can’t be more of one without being more of the other, and I think being good academically and having that balance has definitely improved both parts, soccer and school. It holds me accountable for both.”

He plans to major in kinesiology and minor in business, and then go into physical therapy or prosthetics as a career if a professional soccer career doesn’t work out.

Many athletes choose kinesiology because they’ve been injured and have gotten to know the professionals who have helped them rehabilitate, but not Clark.

“I think it’s because from a younger age, I’ve always been interested in how the body works,” he said. “You never really think about it until you get hurt, maybe, but I’ve always found the human body fascinating, how everything works simultaneously to produce a simple movement, all the different muscles, tendons and everything.”

Does he want to play professional soccer?

“I’m not closed to the idea,” he said. “I think I’ll work as hard as I can to get the starting spot and if I see myself fit in that time and I want to pursue it, that could be a possibility. Transferring to a higher-division school is always on the table, too.”

In the meantime, he’ll try to get bigger and stronger to prepare for the physicality of the college game.

“I’m going to start lifting and try to bulk up a bit and definitely work on just my overall conditioning so I’m ready to physically compete.”