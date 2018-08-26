Jake Croxdale’s No. 11 jersey was officially retired by Napa High School on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, ensuring that his legacy will be forever remembered by the community to which he gave everything.
“It’s an absolute honor,” Croxdale said after the ceremony. “It brings great credit to this team and what we did. I was just the last piece of it.”
A 2008 graduate, Croxdale joined John Boyett and Steve Hendrickson as the only Napa High players to have their jerseys retired by the school.
Don Inglis, who shoots video for Napa football and has been involved with the program for the past 39 years, suggested that Croxdale and teammate Boyett were arguably the best duo the program has ever had.
“He and Boyett were just awesome,” Inglis said. “Between the two of them, you just couldn’t stop them. Jake wasn’t too big, but he sure was tough. He’d run you over and leave you laying there.”
Though many longtime fans of the program might agree with Inglis’ assessment, the humble Croxdale downplayed the duo’s individual success, citing the importance of his former head coach, Troy Mott.
“I wouldn’t say the top duo,” Croxdale said. “I’d say John and I were just two guys that bought into Troy Mott and the entire coaching staff’s plan and we just happened to win a couple games and win a championship.”
Croxdale finished his varsity career with school records in points scored (366), rushing yards (3,190) and all-purpose yards (4,703), his efforts culminating with a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship in 2007.
Although Napa High has now left for the North Coast Section and changed its mascot to the Grizzlies, Croxdale said that the team’s history will never be forgotten.
“The Indians will live forever,” he said.
A framed jersey of Croxdale’s No. 11 will be placed in the trophy case at Messner Gym.