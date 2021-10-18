Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Blanton thanks coaches for their sacrifices

Ed Blanton thinks of his coaches, such as Jerry Dunlap, Nacho Franco and Tim Mulligan, when he looks back on his days as a two-sport athlete at Napa High School.
He thinks about their leadership, commitment, dedication, and all of the work and time they put into the respective programs.
He thinks of their influence and guidance and everything else that they provided for him.
He is so very thankful and appreciative.
“I have great memories of Napa High,” Blanton said recently. “I think back to those coaches that coached me when I came in, when you get into high school. They had their work cut out for them, for sure.
“I think back to those guys and kind of the sacrifices that they made coaching, the time away from family. Coach Dunlap, Coach Franco, Coach Mulligan. Those guys were just so instrumental. They were just very persistent. They were very encouraging. But they were hard, too. They weren’t pushovers.
“Those coaches really helped get me on the right path and lead me in the right direction.”
Blanton spent a lot of time with his coaches. He started at offensive tackle and at defensive end in football, and then in the winter months was on the wrestling team. When he wasn’t playing football or wrestling, he was in the school’s weight room, working out and getting stronger day by day.
He became one of the top athletes in school history, as he was named as the Napa Valley Register’s Male Athlete of the Year and the KVON Sports Boosters Napa Valley Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2001.
He was just about everything in football — All-Monticello Empire League, All-Napa County, All-State, All-America. He was also a standout in wrestling, qualifying for the CIF State Championships as a junior and senior.
“Ed was a special young man for our program. He kind of did everything correctly, whether it was in the weight room, on the field or in the classroom,” said Dunlap, a former Napa High head football coach who is now the athletic director and associate dean at Napa Valley College. “He came from an excellent family. Really, really well grounded for the amount of attention he was drawing his junior and senior years. I look back at those days and he did not have a big head.
“For our program, at the time, he was the highest recruited athlete we’d had in quite a while. Just watching him go through the process was really interesting. He handled it with class. He was polite and respectful to any coach that came, whether it was Notre Dame or a Division II school. He was just a great young man to work with.”
Blanton, a 2001 graduate, will be honored for his play on the football field and his successes in wrestling when he returns to his hometown early next year and is inducted into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame, joining six others who were also elected into the 2020 Class in voting by the Foundation’s selection committee.
The seven-member class also has Mike Gibson, Ron Fisher, Michael “Buddy” Connor and Jessi Emery Gibson, who will be enshrined as athletes; former coach Joe Richmond; and Ira C. Smith, the sports director at KVON-1440 AM radio for the last 45 years, who is a special category inductee.
The newest class, and those who are then selected later this year for the 2021 class, will each be honored at a dinner and ceremony on March 5 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley.
Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.
The mission statement of Hall of Fame Foundation, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, with membership dating back to 1912.
The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the first class.
“I’m really thankful for Hall of Fame to even think of me. It’s a great honor,” said Blanton, 38. “More than anything, I’m really thankful for those coaches for what they did in my life at such a young age.
“I’m thankful for all the opportunities that Napa High gave me at such a young age. Those four years really put me on the track in life that I’m very grateful for, especially wrestling. There’s nothing like that sport. Football is hard. But there’s absolutely nothing that compares to wrestling, in my opinion. I remember after football season, I would have to lose 25 pounds, and I had three weeks to do it, to make weights for the first wrestling meet.”
Background in football
Blanton played on the freshman team as a starting tackle in 1997 and was a starting tackle in 1998 on the junior varsity team.
He started at left tackle on the varsity in 1999 and 2000.
His accolades include:
* Two-time All-Napa County and All-Monticello Empire League
* Prep Star All-American
* Super Prep All-Far West/California
* Long Beach Press Telegram “Best in the West” second team
* Second-team All-State by Cal-Hi Sports
* Preseason SuperPrep All-Far West
* No. 38 offensive lineman in ratings by Rivals.com
* Selected for CaliFlorida All-Star game
“Ed Blanton became of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the country during his final two seasons at Napa High School,” Dunlap wrote in a letter to the Hall of Fame. “Ed handled the process with class and dignity. Ed displayed an elegance during this time that made the Napa High School community proud. The process and his vision to narrow down his three choices to Notre Dame, University of Michigan and UCLA was intriguing to watch, as Ed and his family displayed a thoroughness and gracefulness that still stays with me to this day.
“Ed was not afraid to ask for advice from his coaches, administrators, teachers and peers. Ed treated all of those around him with respect and never put himself above his teammates and peers. Ed was able to achieve his success in the classroom and in his athletic endeavors due to his diligent work ethic and positive demeanor. Ed was truly respected by all of those that he came in contact with.”
Blanton was also one of Napa’s top players on defense, as he had 42 tackles and two sacks as a senior.
“A hell of a football player and a really good defensive player for us,” Dunlap pointed out. “We were a triple-option power team. He was so big and long, kind of learning his body. That’s where I think wrestling was just so important, to his development in football, being able to get on the mat at his height and move around.
“We all knew down the road he was going to be an offensive tackle in college and in the professional ranks.”
Blanton went to UCLA and played for the Bruins from 2002 to 2005.
He said Dunlap, with a college background from having played at Nebraska, was a great help and resource during the recruiting process. Dunlap played for legendary coach Tom Osborne, who led Nebraska to three national championships, 25 straight bowl game appearances and 13 conference championships. Dunlap was in the Nebraska program as a quarterback from 1986 to 1991.
Blanton started all 13 games at right tackle during the 2003 season as a sophomore and started 11 games at weak-side tackle as a junior in 2004 for UCLA.
He was named honorable mention All-Pac-10 as a senior and graduated from UCLA with a degree in history.
He was a three-year starting tackle and made 37 starts during his college career for the Bruins.
UCLA had 5,172 yards in total offense during the 2005 season, as the Bruins went 10-2 and beat Northwestern in the Sun Bowl.
Blanton accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl in 2006 in Honolulu.
“Playing college football was something that was really off of my radar when I came into high school,” he said. “To me, it was unachievable, not even a goal, because I just didn’t know anybody that had done it. But as high school went on, I kind of saw it become a possibility. It was great to think that I had that opportunity and then when it actually kind of came to fruition, and I committed to UCLA, it was a dream come true.”
Blanton looks back on his years at UCLA as a great experience, playing on the offensive line and the life lessons he gained.
“Those are obviously memories that I’ll remember forever,” he said. “Just the experience in itself of playing a college sport, especially a game like football, where it’s so physically demanding. It just sets you up for life going forward, because you’re so used to overcoming adversity. Play by play, game by game, week by week, it’s just pushing through. As I got done playing and kind of moved into the real world, it’s taking a lot of those lessons and applying them to my life.
“For me, playing on the offensive line, it was a very humbling thing, because you’re going against great athletes on the other side of the ball. It’s not a high profile position by any means. You get banged up a lot. You get hurt. You have to keep playing. You have to keep pushing through. The teamwork and the friends that you have are something that I’ve never found outside of football.”
Blanton continued his career by signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2006 NFL Draft.
Blanton was activated for the Jets’ AFC wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots during the 2006 season after being on the practice squad throughout the regular season. He started the Jets’ preseason finale in 2006 at right tackle.
He was injured during a 1-on-1 run blocking drill in a full-contact, padded practice at training camp at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., on July 25, 2007 and was waived by the Jets.
Blanton underwent surgery on his lower back at Providence Hospital in Detroit on Aug. 24, 2007.
“It was a training camp drill, something I had done a million times, and came off the ball and made contact. I felt something go off in my back and my legs. I just dropped and that was kind of it. I tried to stand up. I couldn’t stand up.”
He was taken to the training room.
“For two weeks, I tried to rehab it while I was there,” he said. “I got a tap on the shoulder. Said, ‘Go bring your playbook.’ I said, OK.”
Blanton said he stopped playing after the injury.
“There was some kind of a hairline fracture in the vertebrae,” he said.
Blanton said he has nothing but great memories of being with the Jets’ organization.
“I have no regrets. It just wasn’t in the cards.”
Wrestling background
Blanton was a two-time CIF State Meet qualifier and was Napa’s team MVP all four years.
He won the MEL title in 2001.
Blanton worked with Franco all four years in the wrestling program. He was a four-year team captain.
“As a humble young man, he walked in the wrestling room and led with a great example of hard work, dedication, and discipline and never looked back,” Franco wrote in a letter.
Blanton was an “amazing teammate” who led his team to some great tournament championship runs, said Franco. “With all his great accomplishments in wrestling and football, what separated him the most was his great attitude that he brought daily as a teammate.”
Resident of Three Rivers, Michigan
Blanton and his wife, Lindsay, make their home in Three Rivers, Michigan, with their four children, Eddie, 10, Adam, 9, Eli, 5, and Shelby, 5.
Blanton works in sales engineering and project management for Moss Communications, a technology integrator. He and his uncle, John Baker, coach the youth football team Eddie plays for, the Three Rivers Wildcats.
Nominations for 2021 class
The Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2021 class through Nov. 10.
“Due to Covid-19 restrictions we were unable to complete our annual nomination/election cycle for 2020 until this year,” Tom LeMasters, president of the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation, wrote in the letter to the newest inductees.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information about the Hall of Fame.
