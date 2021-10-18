Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Blanton thanks coaches for their sacrifices

He became one of the top athletes in school history, as he was named as the Napa Valley Register’s Male Athlete of the Year and the KVON Sports Boosters Napa Valley Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2001.

He was just about everything in football — All-Monticello Empire League, All-Napa County, All-State, All-America. He was also a standout in wrestling, qualifying for the CIF State Championships as a junior and senior.

“Ed was a special young man for our program. He kind of did everything correctly, whether it was in the weight room, on the field or in the classroom,” said Dunlap, a former Napa High head football coach who is now the athletic director and associate dean at Napa Valley College. “He came from an excellent family. Really, really well grounded for the amount of attention he was drawing his junior and senior years. I look back at those days and he did not have a big head.

“For our program, at the time, he was the highest recruited athlete we’d had in quite a while. Just watching him go through the process was really interesting. He handled it with class. He was polite and respectful to any coach that came, whether it was Notre Dame or a Division II school. He was just a great young man to work with.”