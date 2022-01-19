Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Coach inductee Richmond steered Napa's first girls soccer teams

Joe Richmond had a lot going on in the late ‘80s at Napa High School.

In addition to his work as a teacher in the English department, Richmond was the head coach for the varsity boys soccer team and also the JV boys basketball head coach.

He took on one more sport — girls soccer.

When two of his students in an honors English class, Kristi O’Donnell and Kali Carlson, met with him one day in the late fall of 1988 and asked if he would coach a girls soccer team, Richmond was all in.

“They were both soccer players and they wanted to have an opportunity to play, especially since it was their senior year,” Richmond recalled recently. “I told them if they got enough girls to play, I would coach. And that was the beginning of girls soccer at Napa High.”

Before Napa ever took the field for a practice, Richmond called the Napa Valley Unified School District offices and spoke with Frank Silva, the director of secondary education.

“Frank Silva helped us get started,” Richmond recalled at his home. “He told us, ‘Call yourselves a club, and then you don’t need (school) board approval. Like the chess club or any other club.’ And so we did. Bob Bimsen was the Athletic Director and he gave us a little seed money to get started.”

Girls soccer began as a club sport in the spring of 1989, with the players using equipment and gear from the boys program. It began with 16 players, four of whom were freshmen. It began with a 10-game season, with Napa using the D.T. Davis Elementary School campus for its practices and West Park Elementary School and Redwood Middle School for its games. It began with Rich Perkins, also an English teacher, assisting Richmond with the team.

“We had one team. I made phone calls to see who would play us,” said Richmond. “There was no league, so we just found games and against schools that were willing to play us.”

In that first season, Napa won just one game, but nobody ever complained or ever got dejected because of losing, said Richmond.

“Practices were fun,” he said. “They were just happy to play.”

Today, the girls soccer program continues for Napa and uses Memorial Stadium for its home games. It is a CIF North Coast Section member, playing a 17-game regular-season schedule and competing in the Vine Valley Athletic League during the winter time.

It’s a sport that can be traced all the way back to that day in ’88, with Richmond and two seniors, O’Donnell and Carlson, working to put in place the pieces for Napa to offer it to students.

Richmond, 73, will be honored for all his years as a coach and his 33-year teaching career when he is inducted into the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame on March 5 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley.

He was elected, along with six others, in voting by the Hall of Fame Foundation’s selection committee. The 2020 Hall of Fame class consists of Richmond, Mike Gibson (Class of 2004), Ed Blanton (Class of 2001), Ron Fisher (Class of 1972), Michael “Buddy” Connor (Class of 2003), Jessi Emery Gibson (Class of 2004) and Ira C. Smith, the longtime sports director for KVON-1440 AM and KVYN-99.3 FM radio.

“Our new inductees are all worthy and deserving of inclusion into our Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame,” NHS Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation President Tom LeMasters wrote in a letter, announcing the 2020 class.

The seven-member class, and those selected for the 2021 class, will be honored during a dinner and ceremony.

The Hall of Fame’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.

The mission statement of the Hall of Fame Foundation, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

* To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago, participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

* To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

* To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.

The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.

“I’m proud and humbled by it,” said Richmond, who retired in 2005. “I'm honored by it. I really didn’t expect anything like that. Just to be recognized, it’s an honor.”

Napa High years

Richmond went to work at Napa High, starting out his career in education, in the fall of 1972. He was hired by Tom Fotinos, the principal. Jerry Levin was the English department chairman.

After coaching the JV boys soccer team from 1976-1978, Richmond became the varsity coach, leading the program from 1979-1981. He led Napa to back-to-back Monticello Empire League titles, in 1980 and 1981.

He stepped away from soccer and then returned as head coach from 1987-1989, and led Napa to back-to-back appearances in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs in ’87 and ’88.

He had two stints as the JV boys basketball coach, from 1977-1983 and 1985-1990.

The basketball program was led by head coach Denny Lewis, who is in the Hall of Fame.

“I will always give Denny credit for taking a chance on me because I didn’t have any coaching experience when he hired me,” said Richmond. “He certainly taught me a ton about basketball, and as much about coaching in general, and how to sort of comport yourself as a coach and as a mentor. He’s a great coach.”

One of Richmond’s greatest joys was coaching the girls soccer team from 1989-1995. Under Richmond’s leadership, the program grew from 16 players in 1989 to over 50 players trying out in 1991.

“I’m more proud of starting the girls soccer program than anything else I’ve done in coaching,” he said.

“I had Rich Perkins helping out. He would say he was my assistant, but I would say he was my co-coach. It was either the third or fourth year, we knew we were doing something right when we had over 50 girls come out. We had to start a JV team.”

He and Perkins were not paid as coaches.

“Most of the girls had some had experience playing. There was a youth soccer league at the time, but there was no traveling teams for girls at the time. We had to teach a lot. As it developed, we started getting a little more sophisticated in our tactical approach and the way we lined up. I always told them, in terms of position, if someone asks you what position you play, the answer is, I can play any position, but I prefer forward or I prefer midfield. And that’s what we tried to teach,” Richmond explained.

Girls soccer became an official sport in the Monticello Empire League in the mid-’90s. Napa won the first MEL girls soccer title. In Napa’s sixth year of playing girls soccer, the team was finally allowed to play at Memorial Stadium, said Richmond.

“Athletic Halls of Fame are dedicated to, and rightfully so, to league champions and all-league players,” he said. “When I was coaching, we never had a league championship. We never had an all-league player, because we didn’t have a league.

“These girls were out there purely for love of sport. There were no awards. And so that’s a tribute to them. They loved the game. We helped them get to play. Like I said, that third or fourth year, when we had over 50 girls come out, we knew we were doing something right.”

In a letter to the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee, Perkins wrote:

“Why would an English teacher give up his preparation period and donate over 500 hours with no pay over a four-year period to voluntarily coach Napa High women’s soccer? There is only one answer to that question: Passion. Joe Richmond’s passion for the ‘greatest game’ and his passion to see student athletes reach their potential inspired him to coach women’s soccer at Napa High School.

“Joe’s enthusiasm for soccer is extraordinary.”

Perkins wrote in his letter:

“Having taught next to Joe in the English Department, I saw him stand outside his classroom door to greet each of his students as they entered. His greetings were laced with positivity and encouragement. His upbeat attitude extended to the athletic field. An errant pass or a missed shot was never met with criticism or disappointment.

“Both on the athletic field and in the classroom, Mr. Richmond expected students to put forth their best effort. Students and athletes would dig a little deeper and strive a little harder to attain his high standards. Joe believed that 99 percent of the coaching and strategizing were done on practice days. Game days were for the execution of what the athletes had worked on all week.”

Perkins remembers the first-ever Napa High girls soccer team — a team, he wrote in his letter, that was united in spirit and pride with determination to represent Napa High to the best of their ability.

“That first team showed skill improvement, camaraderie, and the highest level of sportsmanship values on the field.”

Perkins added in his letter:

“While coach Richmond had success as a basketball coach and as a men’s soccer coach at Napa High, I am emphasizing his pioneer effort to get women’s soccer established as the prime reason for his selection. Joe Richmond’s passion, commitment, and dedication to young athletes and his love of soccer make him worthy of a place in the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame.”

Richmond was chair of the English department for four years.

He had been offered other jobs coming out of college, including one in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Coming here, turned out to be one of the best choices I made in my life,” said Richmond. “The head of the department at Napa High, Jerry Levin, knew one of my college professors. And he also knew the principal at Balboa High School, where I was student teaching. Everything just sort of fell in place.

“The night before I had to let Vegas know whether I was going to take the job there, I got a call from Napa High, saying we’re ready to offer you a job. And so that was, wow. This was just sort of the best option, I thought.”

Coaching club soccer

Richmond was with the Napa Youth Soccer League, serving as a vice-president and coaching at the club level, both boys and girls teams, from under-12 through under-16.

He was also with the Napa Valley Soccer Club.

Through his contacts with the organization, Richmond said he was able to get referees to work Napa High games for free when the Grizzlies first started playing as a club team.

San Francisco native

Richmond was born and raised in San Francisco, and is from the Pacific Heights/Western Edition area of the city.

He is a 1966 Galileo High graduate and played guard and forward on the basketball team and first base-outfield on the baseball team.

He graduated from San Francisco State in 1971 with a degree in English and got his state teaching credential there. He did his student teaching at Balboa High-San Francisco.

“Sports was always a big part of my life, even in elementary school. Because that’s what we would do after school, is go up to the schoolyard and play whatever was in season,” he said.

Richmond also went to San Francisco 49ers’ games at Kezar Stadium, San Francisco Seals games at Seals Stadium, San Francisco Giants games, and Golden State Warriors games at Civic Auditorium.

“The tickets were affordable then. And as kids, we could go,” he said.

Sports runs in family

Richmond and his wife, Jane Richmond, have a son, Jason Richmond, who played soccer, basketball, football and was on the track and field team at Napa.

They have four grandchildren: Allyson Chavez; Jennah Richmond, who played volleyball and soccer at Napa High before going on to William Jessup University in Rocklin and starring in two sports, volleyball and track and field; Alec Richmond, who played football and wrestled at Napa High; Jacob Richmond.

Jennah Richmond was a three-time qualifier for the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships and in 2017, as a senior, earned All-America honors for the second year in a row for William Jessup University in the heptathlon.

Joe Richmond continued to work after retiring.

He had part-time positions with the NVUSD, working with the district’s home hospital program, assisting students on a home-school basis who are too sick to go to school, and also working in the district’s independent study program.

More information

More information about the Hall of Fame is available by visiting its website, napahighhof.org.