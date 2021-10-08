Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Connor could tackle and not get tackled

“Buddy is very qualified to be going into the Hall of Fame with his success during his high school years at Napa High,” said Dunlap. “He was extremely talented when he played. He was a hell of an athlete.

“He was really good at everything we did. He could take a pitch on the option. We could move him down to fullback, if needed, as he was a power runner, but he had some speed. He had good agility.

“I just remember him being hard to hit because he could swivel and get low and pop back up. But then he could punish people, too. So you kind of had the best of both worlds with him. He was put together really well. He had good size to him for his height. His motor was always going. You didn’t want to take Buddy off the field.”

Connor said he enjoyed playing in the old Memorial Stadium, with its grass field and cement-style seating that put fans in very close proximity to the field. The historic stadium, with Quonset huts that served as locker rooms, was torn down and replaced by a beautiful 6,400-seat facility with a synthetic playing field, team rooms, press boxes, elevators, new scoreboard, concession areas, ticket booths and parking lot. The new stadium, located on Menlo Avenue, opened in October of 2010.