Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Emery-Gibson credits induction to coaches

Jessi Emery-Gibson accomplished so much in softball, it’s hard to imagine her doing anything else.

She set a record for home runs in a single season at Napa High School, played on tournament travel ball teams in the area, and took her game to even higher levels when she played in college at Chattanooga State Technical Community College and the University of Georgia.

But when Emery-Gibson looks back on her years as a two-sport athlete at Napa High, it’s not softball that comes to mind first for the 2004 graduate.

It’s basketball, and all of the life lessons and memories she took from playing for head coach Darci Ward and assistant coach Michelle Lewis.

“When I think of Napa High sports, I think of our basketball program, Darci and Michelle. They were the highlight of my four years there,” said Emery-Gibson.

There were health issues that Emery-Gibson was battling. Ward and her sister, Lewis, and so many others in the basketball program were there to provide support, day after day.

“I just trusted them. They cultivated a relationship with our team of strong women and I just gravitated towards them,” said Emery-Gibson.

“Being a leader with a voice was something I learned from them. Darci’s presence and her voice are huge. I looked up to her all four years, even before she was the head coach. Michele, with her presence, her determination and her get-after-it attitude, was just something that I admired. Just always seeing them in the gym.”

With her upcoming induction into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame, Emery-Gibson will see her name placed in the trophy case section of Messner Gym, joining so many other greats spanning decades and decades.

Emery-Gibson and her husband, Mike Gibson, a 2004 graduate who played in the NFL as an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, were elected to the Hall of Fame in voting by the Foundation’s selection committee.

Jessi and Mike make their home in San Diego.

“With all of my medical issues, the one thing I always looked forward to was getting back to the field or getting back to the court,” said Emery-Gibson, 36. “I think that my induction, in particular, is a representation of just the amazing coaches that Napa High brings into their programs. Those people provided a space for me that allowed me to be myself.”

A dinner and ceremonies honoring the 2020 class will be on March 5 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley. Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the organization’s 24th annual dinner.

There are five others in the class.

Ron Fisher (Class of 1972), Ed Blanton (Class of 2001), Michael “Buddy” Connor (Class of 2003), former coach Joe Richmond, and Ira C. Smith, the sports director at KVON-1440 AM radio for the last 45 years, will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was formed in 1997. Smith is a special category inductee.

The newest members, and those who are selected for the 2021 class, will each be honored on March 5.

The selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.

The mission statement of the Hall of Fame Foundation, according to its website, napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.

“I remember seeing those shelves in the display cases in the gym in middle school, playing in our league there in the mornings. And then getting to high school, playing there and seeing all the names and just looking up at those people,” said Emery-Gibson. “It’s crazy that Mike and I are going to be in those now. It’s just come full circle. It’s pretty phenomenal.”

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame.

There were 36 inductees in the first class.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago, participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.

“I am extremely honored,” said Emery-Gibson. “The foundation of my life, as far as like my work ethic, came from (Napa). I met the love of my life, my best friend, there. Everything kind of circles back to Napa. And it’s pretty cool that Mike and I get to do this together.”

She is proud of all that she accomplished in athletics and of her experiences from having attended Napa High. She is also very proud to be joining so many others who are in the Hall of Fame, with membership dating back to 1912.

“I’m just extremely grateful to be with so many other amazing athletes and people in sports at Napa High, because I got my roots there,” she said.

“I’ve coached softball and been around other coaches, from all places. If you’re getting an athlete from Napa High, you’re getting a blue collar, humble, hard-working athlete. It’s just an unspoken thing. That’s who we are. We’re blue collar. They’re going to run through walls for you. From the moment I stepped in as a freshman, from the athletes to athletes, put your head down and you work.”

Basketball at Napa

Emery-Gibson played all four years in the Napa program.

She was a varsity captain during the 2003-04 season, when Napa won the Monticello Empire League title in Ward’s first season as head coach. She was named as the most valuable player at the Cal Jam Fest Tournament in 2002.

In a letter of recommendation to the Hall of Fame selection committee in 2020, in support of Emery-Gibson, Ward, Napa’s Athletic Director, wrote:

“It was the very beginning of my basketball coaching career when I had the privilege of coaching Jessi Emery and she set a very high standard for the type of athletes I wanted to coach at the varsity level. I did not realize that during my 16 years of coaching, it would be one of the only times I coached someone as mentally and physically strong as Jessi Emery.

“She had survived over 30 surgeries by the time she was in our basketball program, but it was not until her junior year that I knew she even had major medical issues. She and her parents did not want anyone to treat her any differently and to interfere with her athletic goals. One day, I received a letter from her mom explaining Jessi’s medical issues and all that she had gone through. I was truly stunned! How could someone who dove on the floor for every loose ball, aggressively and consistently went against bigger girls for the rebound, and worked tirelessly when we did our conditioning have major medical issues?

“Jessi was one of the best basketball players on our team during her tenure at Napa High School. Jessi was a big leader on our basketball team and led us in rebounding and was a great defensive player.

“Softball was the sport in which she excelled more in, but I always thought that she had great potential for basketball. The most amazing part is that Jessi accomplished all of this while struggling with her health.

“Jessi earned the captain role on our team and ended up being the best leader for our team.”

In closing, Ward wrote: “She represents personal integrity, athletic talent, and amazing perseverance.”

Softball career

Emery-Gibson was named first-team All-Monticello Empire League and first-team All-Napa County at catcher in 2003 for Napa, the league Division II champion. She was team captain in 2004.

She played three years on the varsity team at Napa. She was named as the team’s offensive/slugger of the year as a junior, as she hit a school-record five home runs and had a slugging percentage of over .600.

She also played for Branagan Insurance, a senior division team, in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association at Napa Kiwanis Park.

“Most of my higher-level softball came from travel ball and being outside of Napa,” she said.

Emery-Gibson played for NorCal Elite of Fairfield, Napa Valley Express and Benicia Blue Steal.

She continued in softball, playing in college at Chattanooga State Technical Community College and the University of Georgia.

She excelled at Chattanooga State Technical Community College. As a freshman, she was selected as the Tennessee Junior and Community College Athletic Association Eastern Division MVP and named as the National Junior College Athletic Association Region VII MVP after batting .413 with 26 home runs and 90 RBIs. She had a .916 slugging percentage, .460 on-base percentage, 21 multiple-hit and 24 multiple-RBI games, 10 doubles, and scored 66 runs.

She was named to the TJCCAA All-Region team and was selected as the NJCAA Regional Tournament MVP.

Emery-Gibson was named as a third-team NJCAA All-American and was selected to the TJCCAA All-Academic team.

Chattanooga State Technical Community College won TJCCAA Eastern Conference and NJCAA/TJCCAA Region VII titles.

“I knew that my softball days were numbered in college because I knew my health was declining. So I wanted to take advantage of everything I could. I played one year in junior college and then I transferred to Georgia after one year, because I just wanted to see what I can do, because I knew my days were numbered,” she said.

Emery-Gibson played on the 2006 University of Georgia team, which won its third Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title and advanced to the NCAA Regionals.

In a letter of recommendation for the Hall of Fame, Beth Rawlston, a former head coach who won a national title at Chattanooga State, wrote:

“An unrivaled leader on the field and a clutch player whether from the catching position or in the batter’s box, Jessi epitomizes what talent, hard work and physical attributes can become on the softball field, all the while dealing with tremendous adversity from health conditions that affected her from birth.

“I am proud to have coached Jessi for more than just her athletic skills. Her determination to succeed despite health setbacks was incredible. She made everyone around her better and no one settled for less than their best when Jessi was around.

“Everyone who knows her and spends any time with her becomes a better person.”

In a letter of recommendation for the Hall of Fame, Napa’s Karen Yoder, a former UC Davis head softball coach and the current Director of Athletics and Physical Education at California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo, wrote:

“I found her to be a highly dedicated and rising leader at an early age with tremendous potential.”

Yoder is a former Napa High and Napa Valley College head coach and was Emery-Gibson’s coach with the Napa Valley Express. Emery-Gibson was an assistant coach on Yoder’s UC Davis staff.

“(Emery-Gibson) continually demonstrated a high interest related to current trends, practices, and problems related to academics and athletics,” Yoder wrote. “The UC Davis Aggies were a better team with Coach (Emery-Gibson’s) contributions, and players respected her insight into the game and her ability to share a perspective of how to overcome obstacles one faces in competition and life.

“She is an articulate, diplomatic, and impressively positive individual.”

Yoder is also a former Cal State Hayward and UNC-Greensboro head coach. She served as Calistoga High’s athletic director and was the athletics director at Mission Community College in Santa Clara.

Yoder was the Coastal Mountain Conference-North Central League III President and CIF North Coast Section Athletics Director Board member during her years at Calistoga.

Working in San Diego area

Emery-Gibson works as the residential director at Casa Palmera Treatment Center in the San Diego County city of Del Mar.

She spent four months in a residential treatment program due to an addiction to opioids.

“Today, things are very good. Today, I’m clean and sober for four years. And I take care of my body in ways that I never did before,” she said.

“I’m super open about my recovery, my journey in recovery. I had an addiction to opioids for a very long time. It separated me from the love of the game.”

Emery-Gibson said she has received so much support from her family.

“My family has been through so much with my health issues, supporting me in the hospital, supporting me back on whatever teams I was on.

“I moved to San Diego to be closer to my sisters, Jayna Straughn and Jillian Haynes. They’re the reason, actually, that I fell in love with playing softball down here again, because I have their support.”

Still playing softball

Emery-Gibson has been playing competitive slow-pitch softball in Southern California for the last four years.

She traveled with her women’s “C” all-star team to the 2022 USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) Challenge Cup, Jan. 27-30, at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Melbourne, Florida.

Emery-Gibson’s team played eight games and finished ninth.

She plays softball year-round, at shortstop and in the outfield.

“I play for the love of the game. For me, just to be on the field with other women and have positive experiences while I’m on the field, that’s literally what I want to do,” she said.

“It’s my therapeutic activity. I love it.”

More information

The cost to attend the dinner program is $75 per person. The cost for a child’s plate is $25.

The deadline for reservations is Feb. 25.

A cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m., and is followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

To make a reservation, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or by email at csstein@pacbell.net.

The Hall of Fame’s website is napahighhof.org.