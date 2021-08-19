Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Fisher a very driven three-sport athlete

ROCKLIN — Ron Fisher played for some very well-known and highly respected coaches during his days as a three-sport athlete at Napa High School.
In football, it was Al Vidaurreta. In basketball, it was Herb Jotter. In baseball, it was Clarence Tye.
In the summer months, Fisher played American Legion baseball, a team led by coach Clint Smith.
“I liked all my coaches,” Fisher said recently from his home in Placer County. “Our coaches were good.”
Fisher had another coach, and his role model in life — his father, Dale Fisher.
“Growing up, it was like, ‘I want to be like him.’ That’s why I went into teaching,” the 1972 graduate said.
Fisher definitely took after his dad, who was a two-sport athlete in college and a longtime coach, teacher and athletic director at Napa High.
The two spent all kinds of time together — in the gym after school hours, playing 1-on-1 basketball; on the baseball field, with Dale throwing batting practice to him; at home, talking about sports and life.
“He was my coach,” Fisher said. “He had the keys, of course, to get into the gym and play basketball. We would go in there and play, just me and him. We’d mix it up. He was a physical guy. He was always there to practice. He was always around.”
Dale Fisher was also there to help pick his son up after a difficult game, a tough day at practice, or just a long day at school. He was there with words of encouragement and advice. He was there to help Ron move on from a loss, on how to get better, on how to handle adversity, and to learn along the way.
“If you had a bad day or something happened, you would talk with him afterwards about it,” Fisher said. “It’s like, ‘Well, don’t cry over it, buddy. What are you going to do to get better? Get over it. You’ve got a game in two days.’”
Fisher has carried the life lessons that were instilled in him by his dad from years ago. He got his state teaching credential, but worked instead for Pacific Bell, Pacific Telesis, SBC and AT&T. He retired in 2017 after a 40-year career as a middle manager in construction/engineering.
“I got my teaching credential, but I wasn’t so sure that was my calling,” he said. “The things you learn through competition, winning and losing. Sports is the great educator. You learn how to handle adversity and success. You carry that on into whatever your chosen field is. There’s ups and downs, and how do you handle it.
“I didn’t want to just be kind of OK. I wanted to be the best. I didn’t want to just get a C. I didn’t want to just get by. I wanted to be able to beat you.”
For his all-around standout play in three sports and as a team leader, Fisher will be inducted into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame, along with six others who were also selected.
“It was a big school,” Fisher recalled. “There were a lot of kids from Napa that got athletic scholarships out of that class. There were some players there, some guys that could play.”
Fisher is joined in the Class of 2020 by Mike Gibson, Ed Blanton, Michael “Buddy” Connor, Jessi Emery Gibson, former coach Joe Richmond, and Ira C. Smith, the Sports Director at KVON-1440 AM for the last 45 years.
They were elected to the Hall of Fame in voting by a selection committee.
The seven-member class, and those selected later this year for the 2021 class, will be honored at a dinner and induction ceremony on March 5, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley.
Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall of Fame’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.
The Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission statement, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.
The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago, participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
Fisher, the Napa High Athlete of the Year in 1972, will enter a Hall of Fame that includes two of his classmates and very close friends, Russ Schamun and Rick Bailey. They grew up together, starting out in kindergarten.
“What’s really nice about it is going into the Hall with kids that I grew up with. We were from the same neighborhood. Joining them in the Hall is just a great honor, a wonderful honor,” Fisher said.
“We never grew apart, even during college. We were always in touch with one another.”
When talking about Fisher, you have to start with his mental skills, said Schamun, the nominator.
“He was an extremely competitive guy. He still is a competitor, an unbelievable competitor,” said Schamun, who went on to play football in college for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama after an outstanding prep career at Napa. “Ron was probably as driven as anybody and would work at it. He had more drive. His competitive nature and his work ethic were off the charts.”
Took to sports at an early age
Fisher remembers playing sports year-round with his good friends, Schamun and Bailey, both 1972 graduates. Schamun (football, baseball, track and field) was enshrined in the Hall in 1997. Bailey (football, baseball, wrestling, tennis) was enshrined in the Hall in 1998.
They were from the same neighborhood – with Fisher on Verna Drive, Schamun on Carol Drive, Bailey on Kathleen Drive.
“We kind of drove one another,” said Fisher. “You had to compete. There was not anybody taking it easy on anybody. You either competed or you’re going to get smoked. And so you would compete. And these guys, they were good athletes and really good people.
“We would be gone all summer long. We would leave in the morning and we wouldn’t come back until dinner time. We would run up to the high school or you’d be in someone’s yard, playing football, playing baseball. All summer long, all day long, we would just play ball.
“When we started getting into the high school, we’d go lift weights.”
The group grew with the addition of Robin Malm. It was Malm who got Fisher into basketball in junior high school.
“I remember playing basketball with Robin. We would mix it up. I mean, we got in a fist fight. It wasn’t like they were gentle games. They were battles,” he said. “We would play hard.”
Rick Bailey passed away on June 26 due to an illness. He was 67.
High school years
Fisher played both ways in football — quarterback and safety, and was also the holder on PAT and field goal units. Napa tied for the North Bay League title in 1971.
“Our football teams were huge. Our offensive line would dominate,” he said.
In basketball, Fisher was the sixth man on the 1970-71 team as Napa won the NBL title. He started at guard as a senior and was team co-captain, scoring in double figures and helping Napa to a tie for the NBL championship and to the Top of the Bay Classic title, held at Sonoma State. He was named all-tournament and was Napa’s assists leader, while also receiving the team’s free-throw shooting award.
Napa celebrated its TOBC title on the way home, with the school bus driver taking the team around Napa.
“We drove around town honking the horn and hollering," Fisher said. "The bus driver knew us. He would drive us to all our games.”
Napa went 3-0 in the TOBC, beating Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa in overtime in the second round, 67-65, and then Vallejo in the title game, 81-66.
Fisher scored 23 points in Napa’s 79-71 win over Castro Valley at the Kennedy Invitational Basketball Tournament in Fremont. He had 10 points in the fourth quarter.
In baseball, Fisher started at second base both as a junior and senior.
He batted .352, was named All-NBL, was the league leader in doubles, and helped Napa to the NBL title in 1971.
He was team co-captain in 1972 and was nominated for the North-South Game.
Fisher’s other accomplishments include:
* Fellowship of Christian Athletes Award
* Block “N” President
* Outstanding Young Citizen, Napa Chamber of Commerce, 1972
* Recipient of John Falaco Memorial Scholarship
“What drove me was I didn’t like to lose. I didn’t want to lose,” said Fisher. “I didn’t want you to be able to look at me and say you beat me. I didn’t like that. But I wasn’t going to tell you I beat you.”
He enjoyed his years in Napa.
“It was just a nice town, a small town," he said. "Everybody knew everybody.”
College years
Fisher continued with baseball, playing two years at BYU (1973-74) and two years at UC Davis (1975-77).
To try and best simulate the speed of the game because of BYU’s synthetic playing surface, Dale Fisher would hit ground balls to his son in Messner Gym during the offseason.
Ron Fisher had to sit out a year with a severe right knee injury.
He graduated from UCD in 1977 with a degree in biology. He got his state teaching credential from Sacramento State.
He played for Grays Harbour, an independent league team, in 1977.
“Ron is a good friend. He and I have stayed in touch,” said Schamun, who makes his home in Conroe, Texas. “Even when I went to Alabama and he was at BYU or Davis, we would stay in touch all the time, talk with each other. And I think in some ways have helped pick each other up when we needed it.”
Schamun was Most Valuable Player of the Napa team, first team All-North Bay League and All-Redwood Empire, and was a nominee for the East-West Shrine game.
Dale Fisher’s background
Dale Fisher spent more than three decades at Napa High, serving as a coach and the school’s athletic director.
Fisher retired in 1988. He died in 2013. He was 87.
He coached cross country and baseball.
He served as Commissioner of the North Bay League and helped start the Napa High Athletic Booster Club.
Fisher was key in assisting Napa High with its transition in 1976 from the CIF North Coast Section to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, and from the North Bay League to the Monticello Empire League.
He was also key in overseeing girls interscholastic sports at Napa High.
Fisher, born in Burdett, Kansas, graduated from Napa High in 1944. He was a four-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball, track and field) and was named as Athlete of the Year in 1944.
“He was a competitor when he was growing up,” said Ron Fisher. “He was from Kansas and he was a scrapper. He was built. He could be fierce.”
Dale Fisher attended Napa Valley College for two years, earning his AA degree in 1948 while playing baseball, basketball and football.
Fisher went on to San Jose State on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in physical education in 1950. He also played baseball for the Spartans.
He got his master’s degree from San Francisco State in 1957.
Fisher family
Ron Fisher, and his wife, Judy, who is also a 1972 NHS graduate, have made their home in Rocklin since 1994.
They have two children: a son, Connor, and a daughter, Kaitlan.
Ron coached water polo for 10 years at Rocklin High.
Nominations for 2021 class
The Hall of Fame is planning to start accepting nominations beginning in September for the 2021 class.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions we were unable to complete our annual nomination/election cycle for 2020 until this year,” Tom LeMasters, president of the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation, wrote in the letter to the newest inductees.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.