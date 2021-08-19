Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Fisher a very driven three-sport athlete

Dale Fisher was also there to help pick his son up after a difficult game, a tough day at practice, or just a long day at school. He was there with words of encouragement and advice. He was there to help Ron move on from a loss, on how to get better, on how to handle adversity, and to learn along the way.

“If you had a bad day or something happened, you would talk with him afterwards about it,” Fisher said. “It’s like, ‘Well, don’t cry over it, buddy. What are you going to do to get better? Get over it. You’ve got a game in two days.’”

Fisher has carried the life lessons that were instilled in him by his dad from years ago. He got his state teaching credential, but worked instead for Pacific Bell, Pacific Telesis, SBC and AT&T. He retired in 2017 after a 40-year career as a middle manager in construction/engineering.

“I got my teaching credential, but I wasn’t so sure that was my calling,” he said. “The things you learn through competition, winning and losing. Sports is the great educator. You learn how to handle adversity and success. You carry that on into whatever your chosen field is. There’s ups and downs, and how do you handle it.