Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Gibson lived NFL dream, inspired by Blanton

Mike Gibson remembers a Thanksgiving Day practice for the Napa High School football team at Memorial Stadium years ago. As he looked around the field and into the stands that day, he saw Ed Blanton, an offensive lineman, who was home and on a break from UCLA.

“Ed Blanton was somebody that I looked up to,” said Gibson. “To see him there, this giant of a man, was definitely motivating and inspiring for me.”

There is something else that Gibson remembers from that day in late November.

“I gave him a high five,” said Gibson, an offensive lineman. “I believe I mentioned something like, ‘Hey, I’m going to get to where you’re at someday.’"

Gibson did just that, playing three years on the Napa High varsity, playing two years for UC Berkeley, and getting to the NFL as a sixth-round selection of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2008 Draft.

Next year, Gibson will join Blanton when the two former stars enter the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame with five others in the 2020 Class.

Blanton, a 2001 graduate, and Gibson, a 2004 graduate, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a dinner and ceremonies on March 5, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley. Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I enjoyed watching him, and it motivated me and inspired me to get to where he was then, with the aspirations of doing more,” Gibson, 35, said in a recent telephone interview from San Diego, where he and his wife, Jessi Emery Gibson, reside.

Blanton played at UCLA from 2002 to 2005. He continued his career, signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2006 NFL Draft.

“I definitely had that drive and motivation,” said Mike Gibson. “I think seeing Ed going off to the next level, and then ultimately going to the (New York) Jets, and him going and making it to that level, made me realize that it was something that I could really go do. Because somebody from Napa was able to do it, I can go do it, too.”

The seven-member class, which also includes Jessi Emery Gibson (Class of 2004), was elected earlier this year in voting by the Hall of Fame Foundation’s selection committee.

Ron Fisher (Class of 1972), Michael “Buddy” Connor (Class of 2003), former coach Joe Richmond, and Ira C. Smith, the sports director at KVON-1440 AM radio for the last 45 years, will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was formed in 1997. Smith is a special category inductee.

The newest class, and those who are selected later this year for the 2021 class, will each be honored on March 5.

The selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.

The mission statement of the Hall of Fame Foundation, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, with membership dating back to 1912.

There were 36 inductees in the first class.

“It’s quite the accomplishment. It’s an honor,” said Gibson. “There’s so many great athletes that have gone through Napa High – my uncle, Ricky Del Fiorentino, being one of them. Being able to go through with my wife is a wonderful thing. She definitely rose to the occasion multiple times, whether it was in softball, basketball, or supporting me.

“There’s just so much tradition with Napa High and so many individual great players, so many good athletes, people that I looked up to. I hold it in high regard.

“There are a lot of people that are deserving of this honor. I’m just fortunate to get picked for that. There are so many people to thank individually, that were always there for me.”

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago, participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.

Gibson will be honored for his achievements in both football and basketball. He also was on wrestling, baseball and track and field teams.

“Napa High has been around for so long, and there have been so many good athletes, people that were far superior athletes than I was. And so being able to go in with Ed and Buddy, those are two people that I looked up to when I was in high school,” said Gibson.

“My wife, Jessi, always pushes me to be better every single day, motivating me.”

It’s in football where he excelled, as he was called up the varsity as a sophomore, and after high school continued his career in college and then later in the NFL.

“He could do it all. I just remember, he never stopped, that his motor was always on and going,” said Jerry Dunlap, a former Napa High head football coach (1997-2005) who is Athletic Director and Associate Dean at Napa Valley College. “He was not afraid to get vocal when needed. His leadership skills were second to none. He’s up there with the best when it came to just being a true leader on the football field. He did very well in the classroom and just worked hard.”

Napa High years

Gibson said there was something he took from each of his coaches and those programs that he was in –football for Dunlap and basketball for Denny Lewis. Lewis was Napa’s head coach from 1974 to 2002 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

“I learned something from each and every single one of them that I still carry with me to this day. To me, they’re father figures,” he said.

“Coach Lewis is a treasure. I definitely got the discipline and work ethic from Coach Lewis, showing up to summer practices. He was so in tune to detail. I still to this day, I pay attention to small details, and that’s what was able to get me through my football career.”

As a guard-defensive lineman, he played on back-to-back Monticello Empire League champion football teams, in 2002 and 2003.

He received numerous awards, including:

* All-State second team, 2003.

* All-MEL Lineman of the Year, 2003.

* Sacramento Bee All-Metro first team, 2003.

* Inaugural Sac-Joaquin All-Section team, 2003.

* All-Napa County and All-MEL first-team, offense and defense, 2003.

* Napa High Lineman of the Year (team award), 2003.

“The whole coaching staff believed in me, as much as I believed in them,” said Gibson. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the whole coaching staff there, just getting on me every single day, believing in me when I was a sophomore. They obviously saw something in me that I didn’t even see in myself. It’s motivating. It motivates me to what I do today.”

Gibson was both a dominant offensive lineman and a team leader, said Dunlap.

“Mike was a special player, a phenomenal football player, and just a really good all-around athlete,” said Dunlap. “He had a motor that went all the time. Mike got bigger and stronger as he got older. And he maintained that athleticism as he went on at the four-year level and then the pro career.

“His senior year, we didn’t have a bad practice. He and some of his teammates would not allow us to have a bad practice. If other guys weren’t going as hard as he was, he let them know about it. He had really phenomenal leadership skills in high school, and his work ethic was there.”

He played in the East-West Charity All-Star Football Classic, a former mid-summer game, featuring top graduating seniors from Napa, Solano and Yolo counties.

Gibson played two years of basketball at Napa. A center, he was named All-Napa County second-team in 2004.

College years

Gibson played two years at Solano Community College, the Bay Valley Conference co-champion in 2004. He played primarily at right guard. He was a team captain in 2005.

His honors include:

* First-team All-Bay Valley Conference both years.

* First-team All-American in 2005.

* Eighth-best offensive line prospect in junior college by Super Prep and the 55th-best player in the country, regardless of position, according to that service.

* Named by JC Gridwire as the 14th-best two-year player in the country and the fifth-best prospect in the state.

* Ranked by Rivals.com as the 14th-best junior college player in the country.

He was inducted into the Solano College Hall of Fame in 2012.

Gibson continued his career, transferring to UC Berkeley and played two seasons, 2006 and 2007, for the Bears. He played in 25 games, with 21 starts.

At Cal, he had 71 knockdown blocks, 21 downfield blocks, 14 touchdown-resulting blocks.

In 2006, as a junior, he was named second-team All-Pac-10 after playing in all 13 games and making 10 starts at right tackle.

In 2007, as a senior, Gibson moved to left tackle and was named All-Pac 10 Conference honorable mention.

He received the team’s Ken Cotton Award as the most courageous player.

He played in Cal’s 42-36 win over Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gibson also played in the annual Shriner’s East West Classic in 2008 at the University of Houston and was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in 2008.

NFL years

His career continued as he was selected in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Draft in April of 2008.

Gibson played six years in the NFL. He played in 36 games, making eight starts, and playing in two playoff games.

During his career, he played center, left guard, right guard, and on special teams.

He was with Philadelphia in 2008.

Gibson played three years with Seattle, from 2009-2011. He played in 20 games with the Seahawks, eight as a starter.

He played in 14 games for Seattle during the 2010 season and made eight starts, five at left guard and three at right guard. He also started at right guard in two postseason games.

He played in three games with the Seahawks during the 2011 season.

He was the backup center and played on special team’s units for the Arizona Cardinals from 2012-2013.

He retired after the 2013 season.

Gibson worked closely with Jeff Page, a personal trainer, when he was home during the offseason.

“I owe him so much,” said Gibson. “That man is beyond special to me.”

Working in San Diego area

Gibson worked at Genesis Recovery for three years. Genesis Recovery, located in San Diego, provides “individualized services specifically designed to meet our residents wherever they may be in their relationship with drugs and/or alcohol,” according to its website, genesisrecovery.com.

For the last year, he has been at Solution Based Treatment & Detox, in Murrieta, working in community outreach. “The goal at SBT is to provide clients with the tools, strategies, and support systems that sobriety demands,” according to its website, solutionbasedtreatment.com.

Gibson was in rehab in 2017, getting treatment for prescription pain medication abuse and alcohol.

“I’ve had my own struggles with alcoholism and substance abuse,” he said.

“I definitely had my struggles. I was very lost, without the game of football. And so I had to go to treatment myself, for mental health and substance abuse. I ended up getting clean down here and wanted to return the favor.

“When I was getting clean and sober, somebody saw something in me and believed in me that I didn’t see in myself. It’s somebody that motivated me in that way. I try to do the same thing.”

Gibson is so very thankful and appreciative of all the support that he has received from his family.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family. There’s no doubt about it. My family was always there for me.”

For more information

More information about the Hall of Fame is available by visiting its website, napahighhof.org.