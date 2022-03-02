Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Gonzalez, called Napa High's best lineman of the 1970s, to be inducted

Of the many coaches Carlos Gonzalez had when he was playing sports in Napa, there are two he thinks of often.

One was Roger Ashlock, who coached Gonzalez in wrestling at Silverado Junior High School.

“He was a great coach, the best wrestling coach I ever had,” said Gonzalez, who won three straight individual Northern California junior high championships with the Dons. “I learned a lot from him. He’s one of the best persons I’ve ever known. The respect that I have for Roger is incredible.”

At Napa High School it was assistant coach Larry Curtis, who was Gonzalez’s position coach in football on the offensive and defensive lines.

“He was the most knowledgeable coach that I ever played for. He knew football inside and out,” said Gonzalez. “Not only that, he had a great heart. He taught more than football. He taught you about life. If you had a problem, you could go to Coach Curtis and talk to him about it.”

There was so much Gonzalez learned from both Ashlock and Curtis that helped him out as a two-sport athlete, as he became one of the best in Napa High history as a two-way starting lineman and a wrestler.

Gonzalez was selected to All-North Bay League, All-Redwood Empire and All-Napa County teams in football.

He played left guard and right tackle on offense. He played nose guard, tackle and outside linebacker on defense.

“I always remember Coach Curtis telling us that you’ll learn something out of football, besides football. And some of the stuff I learned is that when life gets tough, you reach down in your belly and you rise up to the occasion,” said Gonzalez, a 1976 graduate.

Gonzalez, a unanimous selection as the North Bay League’s Outstanding Lineman in 1975, will be honored as a multi-sport athlete when he is inducted into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley.

He is one of 10 inductees, seven from the Class of 2020 and three from the Class of 2021, who will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame Foundation’s 24th annual awards dinner and ceremony on Saturday night.

They were elected in voting by the Foundation’s selection committee.

The 2020 Class consists of Ron Fisher (Class of 1972), Ed Blanton (Class of 2001), Michael “Buddy” Connor (Class of 2003), Jessi Emery-Gibson (Class of 2004), Mike Gibson (Class of 2004), coach Joe Richmond, and Ira C. Smith, the sports director at KVON-1440 AM/KVYN-93.3 FM radio for the last 45 years, who is a special category inductee.

Gonzalez is in the 2021 Class, along with coach Jerry Dunlap and Marty James, a special category inductee, who covered sports for 40 years for the Napa Valley Register, as a sports writer, sports editor and executive sports editor.

Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected to the Napa High Hall of Fame,” said Gonzalez, a Fairfield resident. “I wouldn’t be here, though, if it wasn't for my teammates. They made me a better player and better person.

“Football is a team sport. Without their help, I would have never been as good as I was. It’s their friendship. I’ve got longtime friendships. That’s the one thing I’m grateful for, that I got out of sports, is the friendships you develop – lifelong friendships.”

The mission statement of Hall of Fame Foundation, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, with the organization’s membership dating back to 1912.

The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the first class.

The Hall of Fame Foundation will also honor four scholarship recipients at Saturday’s event.

“To have been able to play for Napa High and to have played for the coaches is a great honor,” Gonzalez, 65, said in February. “I’m very proud of that. I'm giving back to the community. To me, there’s no greater honor than to be part of that Hall of fame and what the Hall of Fame is doing.”

He was 4 years old when he and his family moved from Puerto Rico to Napa.

Gonzalez was nominated for the Hall of Fame by Ashlock.

Napa High years

Gonzalez was a four-sport athlete (football, wrestling, track and field, baseball) at Silverado Junior High and received the award as the Coaches’ Outstanding Athlete.

“The two sports I enjoyed the most were football and wrestling,” said Gonzalez, who retired last year after 22 years as a supervisor for the City of Vallejo Water Distribution System. He also owned a construction company.

He played junior varsity football in 1973, wrestled in both 1973 and ’74, and played on varsity football teams in 1974 and ’75.

As a junior, he was named All-North Bay League and honorable mention All-Redwood Empire as a guard. He was also the Napa High Boosters' Lineman MVP.

As a senior, he was named All-NBL at tackle and nose guard. He was unanimously named NBL Most Valuable Lineman and received the American Legion Most Valuable Lineman award.

Additionally, he was first-team lineman All-Redwood Empire, All-Redwood Empire Most Valuable Lineman, and All-Napa County first-team offensive lineman.

He was chosen as team captain for numerous games his senior season.

Gonzalez was the best lineman to play for Napa High during the decade of the ’70s, said Curtis, the line coach at Napa High from 1972-1979.

Wrote Curtis in a letter to the Hall of Fame selection committee, “He was an extremely dedicated player both on and off the field. His dedication was evidenced during his career at Napa by the number of hours he put into our offseason programs. We had one of the finest offseason programs in the NBL and he not only participated, he was the acknowledged leader. We had a group of dedicated linemen that worked out four days a week after school for three years. I don’t believe Carlos ever missed even one day during this period.

“On a personal level, he was a joy to be around. We were very close and spent many hours in meaningful conversations about his future, role on the team, goals in life, etc. If ever there was a true ‘role model’ for my kind of football player, then Carlos was the perfect example.”

Continuing with football

Gonzalez was able to return to football following surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.

He played two years at Napa Valley College, in 1976 and ’77, and one year at Sacramento State, in 1978.

He said it was a good experience playing at NVC, joining some of his teammates from Napa High.

He played for Rod Sears, NVC’s head coach, and was a two-way starter, playing left guard and nose guard. He was named second-team All-Conference.

He started his one season at Sac State at defensive tackle.

He later joined Curtis, an assistant, and the Vintage High staff as an assistant for one season.

Dedicating Hall of Fame award

Gonzalez said he will dedicate his Hall of Fame award to Edee Gonnella, his girlfriend, who passed away on Feb. 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cancer. Gonnella was a resident of Winters.

“She’s just a great person. I know she would be proud of what’s going on right now. She had the biggest heart in this world. A caring person,” he said.

“I told her that she was going to be my date for the Hall of Fame.

“I retired early just to help her out. She would have dedicated her life to me, too.”

Gonzalez’s daughter, Dannale Sherman, passed away two years ago. She was 43.

Gonzalez’s granddaughter is Brooke Becham, 24.

Outdoor sports

Gonzalez likes outdoor sports, including mountain bike riding, backcountry snowboarding and whitewater kayaking.

More information

The cost to attend the dinner program is $75 per person. The cost for a child’s plate is $25.

A cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m., and is followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

To make a reservation, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or by email at csstein@pacbell.net.

The Hall of Fame’s website is napahighhof.org.