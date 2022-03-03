Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: James to be in company of greats he covered

Not year into what would be a 40-year sports journalism career with Napa Valley Register, Marty James got a story assignment that not only fulfilled his obligation to cover the Napa Valley but gave him a dream interview with someone playing at the very top of the game.

It was about 1970 Napa High graduate Warren Brusstar, a relief pitcher with a Philadelphia Phillies team that would win the 1980 World Series.

“It was a day of firsts for me — going into a major league clubhouse for the first time, into the press box for the first time, stepping on to the field at Candlestick Park for the first time,” James recalled. “I got to Candlestick Park early that day and waited for the Phillies to arrive.

“Warren was so very welcoming and gracious, putting me at ease and helping me relax. As a rookie reporter, as I was pretty nervous and excited about the whole day. He was so very patient in answering all of my questions, taking all the time I needed. It was one of the best interviews I’ve ever had and one of the best days I had. I worked on the story in the press box afterward.

"I didn’t get many assignments like that, as the focus and emphasis was on college, high school, youth and community sports in the Napa Valley.”

But James has treated every subject with importance in the four decades since, rigorously fact- and spell-checking his copy and making deadlines, informing readers about current and past athletes at Napa High and neighboring schools. He continues to provide the Register with frequent "Notes and Quotes" hodgepodge columns, "County Football Insider" columns, coverage of the PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa and, coincidentally, Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame feature stories such as this one.

“Since the Hall of Fame was started 24 years ago, I’ve greatly enjoyed writing about the athletes, coaches and others who have been inducted,” he said. “A lot of them I have covered over the years.

“I still see Warren, as he is the longtime pitching coach for the Napa Valley College baseball team. Great guy.”

Brusstar, inducted into the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame years ago, will be joined by James, a special category inductee, in the 2021 Class with Carlos Gonzalez (1976) and Jerry Dunlap (coach) at the Hall of Fame Foundation’s 24th annual awards dinner and ceremony on Saturday night at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley.

“I’m very proud and honored about my selection to the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame,” James said.

Also inducted will be the seven members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 — Ron Fisher (Class of 1972), Ed Blanton (Class of 2001), Michael “Buddy” Connor (Class of 2003), Jessi Emery-Gibson (Class of 2004), Mike Gibson (Class of 2004), coach Joe Richmond, and Ira C. Smith, the sports director at KVON-1440 AM/KVYN-93.3 FM radio for the last 45 years, who is a special category inductee.

They were elected in voting by the Foundation’s selection committee. The foundation’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.

Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James, a San Ramon Valley High alumnus fresh out of Sacramento State University, moved to Napa and settled down with his wife, Karen, a teacher at the time who is now a retired educator.

“I was so very fortunate to get a job just a few weeks out of college, and getting to work on a daily paper, working with so many experienced and talented editors, writers and photographers, and in a world-class community, was a dream come true,” he said. “I learned so much early on — the importance of writing fast, staying on top of assignments, getting copy in early. I was able to get to know the communities, coaches, student athletes, athletic directors and principals at all the schools in our coverage area, up and down the Valley.

“I always felt like the time went a lot faster being in a newsroom. There is a rhythm to it, with reporters, photographers, editors and page designers hard at work, meeting a daily deadline and getting the newspaper out the door. It was so great being able to see the press room at work and the paper coming off the presses. I absolutely loved every day and every year — 40 years of covering sports. The job challenged me as a writer and editor — to produce a section that featured local content, was informative and comprehensive and entertaining. I thoroughly enjoyed being able to cover games and to also write feature stories and columns.”

He said he’s also very proud of the fact that the California Newspaper Publisher Association has honored the Napa Valley Register as one of the top sports sections in the state among all newspapers.

“I’m also proud of the fact that the Register is one of the best in Northern California at covering local sports,” he added.

It was early in James’ Register career when he met coaches in the P.E. and athletic department at Napa High such as Les Franco, Dale Fisher, Denny Lewis, Clint Smith, Keith Orr, Pete Rivers and Herb Jotter.

“They welcomed me to town and made me feel right at home. They were all so supportive, cooperative and great to work with. They went out of their way to call our department or drop off results,” he said. “I still see Coach Franco and Coach Lewis around town, two of the greatest coaches in Napa High history.

“I was able to see Les turn Napa’s football program into a powerhouse, winning league titles, advancing to the playoffs and being recognized in state and NorCal rankings. Some of the greatest athletes that I covered came out of this program — Steve Hendrickson, Rich Harbison, Craig Lundeen, Ricky Del Fiorentino, Troy Mott, Levi Cohen, Robert Lundeen, Randy Franck, Mark Lundeen, Tom Sly, Jack Stout, Troy Tallman.

“Football has been the heart and soul of Napa High athletics for years — a tribute to the leadership of great coaches like Les Franco, Bob Herlocker, Jerry Dunlap and Troy Mott, the winningest coach in NHS football history. There is a ton of tradition on game nights — with the marching band, the big crowds, the spiritleaders. Friday nights in the fall was always great — as community support and school spirit for Napa High was always so prevalent.

“I’ll never forget seeing Rich Harbison run 75 yards for the only touchdown in the 1982 Big Game, a matchup of two 9-0 teams, with the league title and the league’s only playoff berth on the line. At the Register, the sports writers spent the whole night churning out copy on that game, as our deadline was not until around 10 a.m. the next day. We had an action-packed section with stories and photos on the game. One of the biggest nights in this city’s history.

“I’ll never forget the 2007 football team, going 13-1 and winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title, with a 38-36 win over St. Mary’s-Stockton in the Division I championship game at University of the Pacific in Stockton.”

James thanked Don Evans of the Napa Valley Unified School District for making sure Napa Memorial Stadium improvements unveiled in 2010 included a designated media area in the press box — “perfect for my situation, with my lap top, binoculars and a space heater that I brought into the booth in the late fall,” James said. “As I got older, I could sit down and not have to run up and down the sidelines.”

Napa's proud history in football continues today, as the talk all around town is about Brock Bowers, the superstar tight end from Napa who led the University of Georgia, the national champion, in receiving with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. Bowers is a Napa High graduate.

James enjoyed covering Napa High sports the rest of the year, as well.

“There is so much history to Napa High athletics, with the great success that Coach Barb Franco had with the volleyball program, that Coach Darci Ward had with the girls basketball program, that Coach Mike Brown and Coach Todd Pridy had with the baseball program. Softball is another sport that has been so very successful at Napa High.

"It was a pleasure to see some of the greatest athletes play for Napa High.” he said.

He mentioned Justin Aaron, John Boyett, Jake Croxdale, Darlene Ah-Mau, Amy Atkinson, Tracey Emberley, Sheri Jennum, Tish Johnson, Pam Chaffin, Lani Ah-Mau, Brent Farris, Alynda Franco, Kori Reid, Tatum Souza, Jillian Imrie, Janelle Reichert, Greg Johnson, Joe LeMasters, Ted LeMasters, Thomas Sims, Zack Sims, Danielle Nelson, Keri Nelson, Katie Fontana, Rory Robertson, Matt Yourkin, Mandy Stephens, Derek Stephens, Michael Stephens, Austin Aaron, Erica Ahmann, Michael Blair, Lori Cook, Jake Duckworth, Kristin Thompson, Cal Bard, Elise Arias. Jim Neidlinger, Kate Shipp, Peyton Mott, Bri Bowers, Katie O'Donnell, Kelsi Maday and Ryan Imhoff.

“I have always enjoyed keeping track of and following local athletes as they move on to playing in college and after that in the professional ranks,” he said. “I picked up on this from the great work that Nick Nasch, my former partner at the Register, did with his column for years and years.”

James was inducted into the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame in September of 2019.

