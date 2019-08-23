Joe LeMasters has had a connection to Napa High School his entire life.
It’s where he starred as a two-sport athlete, playing football and baseball.
It’s where he coached for three years as an assistant on the freshmen football program’s staff.
It’s where his dad, Tom LeMasters, played three sports, including football.
It’s where his younger brother, Ted LeMasters, was a standout in football and baseball.
It’s where his uncle, Bob Herlocker, taught and coached for many years.
“Football at Napa High, it’s just something else,” said Joe LeMasters. “I don’t think you can quite compare it to anything, just because it’s at the forefront, which it is at most schools.”
LeMasters had the time of his life at Napa High, leading the offense as the quarterback in football and playing second base, shortstop and catcher in baseball. The 2003 graduate was honored as the school’s Male Athlete of the Year and KVON Athlete of the Year.
“When we weren’t playing football for Napa High, we were playing out in the street, whether it’d be pick-up basketball or football or anything,” said LeMasters. “It was just a good time with my friends. I had extremely talented teammates around me.”
LeMasters will return to Napa, his hometown, later this year as he will be inducted into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame. LeMasters, Scott Ruggiero (1988 graduate), Jillian Imrie (1998 graduate), Don Inglis and Bob Chance were selected for the Hall of Fame, now in its 23rd year.
“I’m excited to come back and see some familiar faces and talk about some glory days,” Joe LeMasters, 35, said in a telephone interview from his home in New Albany, Ohio. “It will be good to see family and old friends — that’s the thing I’m most excited for.”
The Hall of Fame’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach, special.
To date, there are 149 members of the Indian Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.
In 1997, the Hall of Fame was formed, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.
The purpose of the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics, according to napahighhof.org.
Ruggiero will be inducted posthumously.
Inglis and Chance, who handle the filming duties for Napa High freshman, junior varsity and varsity football games, will enter the Hall of Fame as special category inductees.
The newest class will be honored at a dinner and induction ceremony on Oct. 12 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley. A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and is followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
High School Years
LeMasters was captain of both the football and baseball teams as a senior. He was a Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame scholarship winner.
He was named first-team All-Monticello Empire League Division I, the Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team, Offensive Player of the Year on the All-County team, and Napa’s Offensive Player of the Year. He set a school record for career passing percentage (58 percent). He also played safety.
“It’s really nice to see that Joe is getting recognized for his efforts. Just a wonderful kid,” said Jerry Dunlap, LeMasters’ head football coach at NHS at the time and now the Associate Dean of Physical Education and Athletics at Napa Valley College. “I’m just super happy for Joe, as he is very deserving of the honor. It just continues that LeMasters legacy that Napa High School has had.”
LeMasters was named team MVP, All-Napa County and first-team All-MEL in baseball, and was listed as a Top High School Baseball Player in the U.S. by Collegiate Baseball.
“For me, I got to go out and have a good time and play a game that I love with all of my friends. All of my friends played football,” he said. “Fortunately, my friends were all pretty good athletes and we had pretty successful football days.”
LeMasters watched Napa High football from the sidelines at an early age in life when Herlocker was the head coach. Tom LeMasters and Herlocker are both in the Hall of Fame.
“It’s pretty special for me because as you know, I’ve had a lot of family that have come through Napa High – my dad being an athlete there and my uncle, Bob Herlocker coaching there for a long time. To be in the ranks of those guys is an honor, in addition to all of the people that I’ve watched growing up and heard about,” Joe LeMasters said.
“It’s certainly a huge honor. I’m excited to be among the ranks of my former coaches and the guys that I watched growing up. It’s very exciting for me to be able to join the ranks.”
LeMasters led Napa’s triple-option offense, distributing the ball to the different running backs and passing for 1,242 yards with 12 touchdowns his senior season as the Grizzlies (8-3 overall, 4-1 Monticello Empire League Division I) tied for the title and reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs in 2002.
LeMasters completed 62 percent of his passes. Napa lost in the first round of the playoffs, 21-20 to Woodland.
“Joe is a very intelligent quarterback and understood our system and what we asked him to do,” said Dunlap. “He’s a natural leader with a good work ethic, on and off the field. He was just that person that kids followed. His biggest strengths were his demeanor, just his overall attitude, and how he approached the game. He never got rattled. Things could go wrong and Joe bounced right back and just kept playing. He just had a very positive, calm demeanor when he was out on the field.
“He knew where to go with the football and didn’t make many bad decisions. He had a very strong arm. The release was quick and he got it out.”
He was named as Napa’s team MVP and was All-Napa County and first-team All-MEL as a utility player in baseball. He played for coach Mike Brown and coach Todd Pridy. He was the NHS MVP as a sophomore.
LeMasters played three years of Joe DiMaggio League Baseball and a year of American Legion Baseball.
College Years
LeMasters played baseball at Ohlone College-Fremont and Napa Valley College.
He received honorable mention All-Bay Valley Conference honors at NVC.
He received a baseball scholarship to Alderson Broaddus University, a small private NCAA-Division II school located in Philippi, West Virginia.
“It was exciting to be able to go on and continue to play a game that I love at the collegiate level,” said LeMasters. “I had really good coaching at the high school level between Mike Brown and Todd Pridy. And that’s what allowed me to excel at the collegiate level.”
He started 32 games as a junior infielder, batted .286 with 12 runs, five doubles, 16 RBIs, a .333 slugging percentage and a .363 on-base percentage as the Battlers put together their first winning season in school history, going 18-15 overall and 10-8 in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
He played second base, shortstop and third base and batted second in the lineup.
Family Background
LeMasters and his wife, Heather, have two children: a daughter, Kate, 5, and a daughter, Emily 3.
Joe works for the Guarantee Company of North America. He graduated from Alderson Broaddus in 2007 with a degree in business.
LeMasters will join his dad and uncle in the Hall of Fame.
Tom LeMasters, a 1975 graduate, was a three-sport star at NHS. He was the school’s Athlete of the Year in 1975 and was inducted into the HOF in 1997. He threw 19 touchdown passes and completed over 50 percent of his passes as a senior, as he was selected All-City, second team All-North Bay League and All-Redwood Empire. He was honored as the Napa High Back of the Year.
Herlocker spent 25 years (1985-2009) at Napa High as a teacher and coach. He was inducted into the HOF in 2010.
He was the head football coach and head boys golf coach, and an assistant in football, baseball and softball. Napa won the SJS Division I baseball title in 1988. Napa was the SJS runner-up in 1994 and won the SJS title in 2007 in football.
Ted LeMasters was the Monticello Empire League’s Player of the Year and the Napa Valley Register’s 2006-07 Male Co-Athlete of the Year for Napa High. At Napa, he was named as the Napa County Player of the Year as the Grizzlies won their first league title in 30 years. He played four years of varsity baseball at Napa.
Ted LeMasters a 2007 Napa High graduate, was the Grizzlies’ two-year starting quarterback.
He passed for 1,802 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior, as Napa reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals. He also ran for 396 yards and 10 TDs.
At Napa, he holds the record for the highest single-season batting average of .528.
LeMasters played two years for the University of San Francisco, starting for the Dons in left field.
Hall of Fame information
The Hall of Fame has awarded $90,000 in scholarships to student-athletes over the years. The scholarships are funded by contributions. The Hall of Fame awards two annual scholarships to deserving scholar-athletes who have represented Napa High well in athletic competition, as well as in the classroom and community, according to napahighhof.org.
To make a reservation for the dinner program, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
For more information, visit napahighhof.org.