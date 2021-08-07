Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Smith, longtime voice of Napa sports, to be immortalized

It was in the early 1960s when Ira C. Smith, who was working part-time as a weekend disc jockey at radio station WHLT-1300 in Huntington, Indiana, met Chris Schenkel.
Schenkel, a network TV sports announcer who was from close by in Bippus, Ind., took time to talk with Smith and give him some advice.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“I was at a small station, where you did everything — the news, weather, stock report,” Smith said. “He came in and we chatted. He was just a down-to-earth guy, just a great guy. I would follow him on the TV broadcasts that he did.
“He just said ‘Follow your dreams. If you want to be in radio, just do it, if you enjoy it. Try to do something that you enjoy doing, and it’s not like work.”
Smith listened closely to what Schenkel — who was covering a wide range of sports, including the NFL, the Masters golf tournament, horse racing and boxing at the time — was telling him.
Smith stayed in the radio business and got his first full-time job on May 19, 1964. He focused on sports, doing the play-by-play announcing from the broadcast booth.
After he served in the U.S. Army — two years active duty, two years reserve — and was stationed at Fort Knox in Kentucky and Fort Lee in Virginia and assigned as a clerk-typist and a broadcast specialist in the public information office, Smith started his career in radio as an announcer and in management and sales roles.
Originally from Plum Tree, Indiana, he also worked at two other stations in the state, in Columbia City and Marion.
He also worked at WVMO in Monroe, Michigan and did play-by-play for University of Michigan football from 1970-75 for WLEN out of Adrian, Michigan. The Wolverines were led by head coach Bo Schembechler.
The cold winters in Michigan led Smith west to Napa, where he saw an ad in a broadcasting magazine for a position at KVON-1440 AM.
“We had a particularly bad winter. It was cold,” said Smith. “(Then-KVON owner) Tom Young had put an ad in a broadcasting magazine. I saw that, so I wrote to him. I sent a tape and an application. He flew me out here and I liked the area, liked the station and liked the people. So we signed up.”
Smith went to work at KVON on July 1, 1976. His first play-by-play assignment was covering turtle races at the Napa Town and Country Fair.
He has been KVON’s Sports Director for the last 45 years, providing daily sports reports and doing play-by-play broadcasts of local high school football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer games during the school year. He also does play-by-play of Napa Valley College basketball and baseball.
Smith was recently elected to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2020 class in voting by a selection committee. Smith and six others — including Mike Gibson and Ed Blanton, who each played major college football before going on to the NFL as offensive linemen — are among the newest class of inductees. Also in the 2020 class are Ron Fisher, Michael “Buddy” Connor, Jessi Emery Gibson and former coach Joe Richmond.
The seven-member class, and those selected later this year for the 2021 class, will be honored at a dinner and induction ceremony on March 5, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley. Hall of Fame events were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall of Fame’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75% of the total points possible.
The Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission statement, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.
The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.
Smith will enter the Hall of Fame as a special category inductee. To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
“I’m appreciative of the honor,” said Smith. “I’m very humbled.”
He was the public address announcer for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings from 2000-2007.
He attended Rock Creek High School in Huntington County, Indiana and graduated from Indiana’s Hanover College with a degree in business administration.
Broadcasting Napa Valley sports through the years
The Associated Press has honored Smith for best play-by-play and best sports report.
Smith was honored by the Vallejo Elks Lodge at its 45th annual “Coaches Night” dinner program in 2012.
He has been the play-by-play announcer for more than 600 football games and 1,300 basketball games during his career here.
“You have to be able to reflect what’s happening in the game. And if you’re not excited, or not on your game, it will be reflected in the type of broadcast,” he said. “If it’s getting exciting, you have to build your excitement part. And if it’s slowing down a bit, you kind of slow down a little bit as well. Wow — you have to raise your voice on an exciting moment, just so that the person listening gets the idea of what is exactly happening and where the excitement comes in.”
Smith arrives early for a broadcast, setting up his announcing gear, equipment and microphones before the junior varsity game, coordinating the broadcast with the studio, and meeting with head coaches in advance of the varsity game to do interviews that are featured during the 30-minute pre-game show. He is joined in the booth for football by Kent Fry, who provides color commentary, and Dino Alessio, who keeps track of statistics. Their broadcast continues with a post-game show.
“He’s an icon, and everybody’s used to Ira. He works very, very hard at it. He just loves it,” said Fry. “The one thing that comes to my mind about Ira is his absolute devotion to every athlete in this town. It’s just amazing. And whether it be football, basketball or volleyball, he has a memory on every athlete that he has watched. It doesn’t matter if it’s a young man or a young woman. If you mentioned a name, he’ll tell you something about the person.
“He just has a love for the kids. It’s just this passion and devotion he has for all the athletes of the whole community. He wants to make sure that kids’ names get mentioned. Everybody wants to hear their name mentioned on the radio.”
Bob Chance, who nominated Smith for the Hall of Fame, said Napa High has been very fortunate to have such a high-caliber sportscaster who has brought both positive recognition and honor to the school’s athletic department and the Napa Valley at-large.
“I have been continually impressed by Ira’s preparation, work ethic and professionalism,” said Chance, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 for his work filming NHS football games from the sideline and end zone cameras.
“He prepares in advance by learning players’ names and positions, so as to recognize plays as they unfold, providing play-by-play commentary, and broadcasting with a sense of excitement crucial for a radio broadcast. Ira is the consummate professional in his interactions with coaches, game officials, students, parents, and the entire athletic community.”
Smith is also at the KVON studios on Saturdays as a host for the KVON SportsVine. The weekly hour-long show airs from 9-10 a.m. on KVON.
He is also the host of Commerce in Napa, a weekly show that airs on Fridays, from 10-11 a.m., on KVON.
Preparation for a broadcast is key, such as familiarizing himself with the pronunciation of players’ names, rosters, positions and other information.
“Ira’s distinctive voice and professional delivery have always been a hallmark of his broadcasts,” said Chance. “Many a Napa athlete and his or her parents have looked forward to hearing Ira call their names, often recording games for posterity.
“I have developed the utmost respect for Ira’s professionalism and devotion to Napa Valley high school athletics, spanning 44 years, and, in particular, his commitment to and enrichment of the Napa High School program.”
Smith is very appreciative of the cooperation and support he gets from coaches and staff.
“If you get a coach that cooperates, it makes your job so much easier and better. You can get their thoughts on games,” he said.
KVON and KVYN, located at the South Napa Century Center, are owned by Will and Julissa Marcencia of Wine Down Media.
Top Napa High teams over the years
Napa High football, boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball and baseball teams rank as among the best that Smith has seen over the years. These are the top teams that Smith has covered:
* The 2007 football team, which won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title, beating St. Mary’s-Stockton in the Division I championship game, 38-36, at University of the Pacific. Napa went 13-1 overall and also won the Monticello Empire League title.
* The 2007 football team’s 55-28 MEL win over Vacaville.
* The 2007 football team’s Sac-Joaquin Section playoff win over Elk Grove, 28-24.
* The 2005-06 girls basketball team, which went 31-3 overall, winning the MEL title and making a run deep into the postseason. Napa was 5-2 in the playoffs, which included a 60-55 loss in overtime to Sheldon-Sacramento and a win over Oakland Tech, 53-51.
* The 1982 Big Game, when Napa quarterback Rich Harbison scored the game’s only touchdown on a 75-yard run with 1:23 to go in a matchup of undefeated teams.
* The 1995 boys basketball team’s upset of host Amador Valley-Pleasanton, the No. 1 seed, in the first round of CIF Northern California Division II regionals, 66-60. Amador Valley was the winner of three straight North Coast Section titles and the East Bay Athletic League champion. Napa was the No. 8 seed and finished in a tie for fourth place in the MEL.
* The 1988 baseball team winning the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title, beating Christian Brothers-Sacramento in the finals, 5-1 and 6-0, in Lodi. Napa, which went 26-3 overall, advanced out of the South bracket and Christian Brothers from the North bracket.
* The 1996 volleyball team winning CIF Sac-Joaquin Section and Northern California Regional Division II titles, advancing to the CIF State Championships, and compiling a 34-2 record. Napa lost in the state Division II championships to Huntington Beach, 3-0, at Cal State Fullerton and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the final CIF Volleyball Coaches Poll for Div. II schools.
“He’s a true professional,” said Alessio. “It’s really a pleasure working with Ira. His passion really is broadcasting the games. I think he wants to keep doing it as long as he can.”
Community involvement
Smith is a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Napa and a past president of the Napa Valley Tennis Association.
He was honored with the Napa Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year Award in 2017.
He has also been a recipient of the Napa Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award.
Smith’s family
Smith has three children — sons Brad Smith of Phoenix, Arizona, and Tyler Smith of Boise, Idaho, and a daughter, Heidi Horton of Bend, Oregon — and seven grandchildren.
Nominations for 2021 class
The Hall of Fame plans to start accepting nominations for the 2021 class in September.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we were unable to complete our annual nomination/election cycle for 2020 until this year,” Tom LeMasters, president of the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation, wrote in the letter to the newest inductees.
More information about the Hall of Fame is available by visiting its website, napahighhof.org.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Mike Gibson, Ed Blanton, Joe Richmond, Ron Fisher, Michael “Buddy” Connor, Jessi Emery Gibson and Ira C. Smith are in the newest class of indu…
Five years after becoming a member of the National Premier Soccer League, Napa Valley 1839 FC hosted and won its first-ever playoff match, 3-2…
Vintage High graduate Alec Umutyan, who announced his commitment last month to attend the University of Colorado to try out for its club lacro…
The year was 1980. AC/DC debuted its hit song “You Shook Me All Night Long” and the Vintage High football team shook all 13 of its opponents a…
The Napa Valley Pickleball Association is more than 200 members strong and encourages new players to come out and try the sport at courts in A…