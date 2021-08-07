Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Smith, longtime voice of Napa sports, to be immortalized

“I’m appreciative of the honor,” said Smith. “I’m very humbled.”

He was the public address announcer for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings from 2000-2007.

He attended Rock Creek High School in Huntington County, Indiana and graduated from Indiana’s Hanover College with a degree in business administration.

Broadcasting Napa Valley sports through the years

The Associated Press has honored Smith for best play-by-play and best sports report.

Smith was honored by the Vallejo Elks Lodge at its 45th annual “Coaches Night” dinner program in 2012.

He has been the play-by-play announcer for more than 600 football games and 1,300 basketball games during his career here.

“You have to be able to reflect what’s happening in the game. And if you’re not excited, or not on your game, it will be reflected in the type of broadcast,” he said. “If it’s getting exciting, you have to build your excitement part. And if it’s slowing down a bit, you kind of slow down a little bit as well. Wow — you have to raise your voice on an exciting moment, just so that the person listening gets the idea of what is exactly happening and where the excitement comes in.”