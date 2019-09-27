It was one of the greatest seasons by a team in Napa High School and Napa County history.
Guided by head coach Barb Franco, the 1996 volleyball team put together a sensational season, winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title, beating St. Francis-Mountain View in the Northern Regional Division II final, advancing to the state Division II championships, and compiling a 34-2 record.
The rotation consisted of Alynda Franco Davis (setter), Kristi Nelson Crickmore (opposite side hitter), Kori Reid Stevenson and Erin Wilcox (middle blockers), Jillian Imrie and Lyndsay Reichert (outside hitters), and Christina Peterson and Lisanne Franchi (defensive specialists).
“I think we were a very cohesive unit,” said Imrie. “If you pulled us aside before the season and asked ‘Are you going to state?’ we probably would have all laughed. We just never even thought about it. We just did what we needed to do. It was a first for everybody.
“All of us were very competitive. We got along very well. We would hang out together, we were in the gym together, we were going to movies together. So it was a constant – friends on and off the court. Not a lot of people have that, and I think that was one of the things that we were really lucky to have.”
Davis, Crickmore, Stevenson and Franco are all in the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame.
Imrie, one of the top outside hitters/blockers to play at NHS and the Monticello Empire League Player of the Year during her senior season in 1997, will enter the Hall of Fame in two weeks.
Imrie (Class of 1998), Scott Ruggiero (1988 graduate), Joe LeMasters (2003 graduate), Don Inglis and Bob Chance were chosen in June for this year’s Hall of Fame by a selection committee and will be honored at a dinner and induction ceremony on Oct. 12 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley. A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and is followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
The Hall of Fame’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special. Inglis and Chance will each be honored as special category inductees. To date, there are 149 members of the Indian Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.
In 1997, the Hall of Fame was formed, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.
The purpose of the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation, now in its 23rd year, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics, according to napahighhof.org.
The Hall of Fame has awarded $90,000 in scholarships to student-athletes over the years. The scholarships are funded by contributions. The Hall of Fame awards two annual scholarships to deserving scholar-athletes who have represented Napa High well in athletic competition, as well as in the classroom and community, according to napahighhof.org.
“It’s a huge honor and I’m very, very excited about it,” said Imrie, 39, a Napa resident who works for Girard Winery in Yountville as the wine club manager. “My family is going to be there and some of my other friends are going to be there.
“It’s just an incredible thing to look back on and to think about this. It almost seems like a couple of lifetimes ago. But it’s really fun turning back the clock and I can insert myself into certain games and certain plays and see who is sitting in the stands and that kind of thing.
“It was during some of the tournaments, where we got to see different things and different looks and kind of challenged ourselves. We all got along. We were one and we moved as one, on and off the court.”
High school years
Imrie started and played on three MEL title-winning teams at Napa. She played as a junior on the 1996 team that lost in the state finals to Huntington Beach, 3-0, at Cal State Fullerton. Napa was ranked No. 2 in the final CIF Volleyball Coaches Poll for Div. II schools.
Imrie was named All-MEL and All-Napa County. A three-sport athlete, she also played soccer and basketball. She was one of five athletes honored by KVON-1440 AM radio as the KVON Athlete of the Year.
You have free articles remaining.
She played for Santa Rosa’s Empire club volleyball organization and was on the Napa High honor roll all four years.
“Jillian became a force to be reckoned with on the court, both offensively and defensively,” Franco wrote to the Hall of Fame selection committee. “Jillian was tough on the court, steady at the net, calm in the back court with a serve that was virtually impossible to return. As a coach, she kept me on my toes and wanted no more than to play her best, support her teammates and make the Blue and Gold proud.”
Franco guided her teams to nine MEL championships and three Sac-Joaquin Section titles in 15 years as the head coach. She was Napa’s coach from 1980-1996 and principal from 2002-2015, and is in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I am honored to say that I coached Jillian and I am beyond proud of her play and contribution to her team the two years I coached her, sophomore and junior,” Franco wrote.
Imrie dominated at the net as a hitter and blocker and also stood out as a server. As a senior, she had 163 kills, was 116-of-119 with 14 aces serving, and was a 75-percent passer. As a junior, she had 83 kills and served at 97 percent.
“My strength was definitely on the attack,” she said. “Hitting was absolutely my strong suit. I was kind of a quiet player. My thought was ‘I’ll show you what I’m going to do. I’m not going tell you what I’m going to do.’ I wasn’t into the showboating and all that. Volleyball is a sport where you can’t just have one good player – you need your team. And it’s not just the people on the floor. It’s also the people on the bench.”
Imrie also lettered three years in girls basketball and was among the scoring and rebounding leaders during her three varsity seasons.
“Sports taught me everything – time management, communication, teamwork,” she said.
College years
Imrie went on to play volleyball on a scholarship at the University of Missouri.
She had limited time during her freshman season due to a knee injury. She had surgery her freshman year due to a bone chip that tore the patellar tendon. After getting a medical redshirt, she was not able to continue on the team due to the injury.
“That was tough, as it was over. My knee couldn’t hack it. That was a lot to kind of swallow,” she said. “It’s devastating – very, very emotional. I think about it all the time.”
Imrie continued to support the team, going to matches and working with young players at youth camps.
“I was part of the team in a different capacity,” she said. “I had to step aside and was removed from the physical component of it.”
She graduated in 2003 from Missouri with a degree in psychology. Imrie has also had total shoulder replacement surgery.
Imrie has given back to Napa High volleyball, serving as the freshman and JV coach and assisting former varsity head coach Scott Kostecka. She also helped former Napa Valley College coach Kelly Van Winden and was a coach for camps at UC Santa Barbara.
Her great grandfather, Russ Imrie, her grandfather, Kenneth Imrie, and her dad, John Imrie, also went to Napa High.
To make a reservation for the dinner program, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net. For more information, visit napahighhof.org.