Only two players in the history of Napa High School football have ever had their jersey numbers retired.
They are Steve Hendrickson, a 1985 graduate, who wore No. 30, and John Boyett, a 2008 graduate, who wore No. 12.
Hendrickson started in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title game in 1981 as a freshman and capped his prep career by being named to the All-State team as a linebacker.
Boyett received first-team All-State accolades from CalHiSports.com and four-star acclaim by Scout.com, Northern California Player of the Year honors by GoldenStatePreps.com, and EA Sports second-team All-America. On Saturday night, Aug. 25, Jake Croxdale will join this elite group when Napa High retires his No. 11 jersey in ceremonies prior to the Grizzlies’ nonleague game against East Union-Manteca at Napa Memorial Stadium. It’s a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.
The jersey retirement was approved by school officials.
Croxdale, a 2008 graduate who starred as a two-way player on Napa’s Sac-Joaquin Section championship team in 2007, will be joined by family and friends as he is presented with a framed jersey to be placed in the trophy case at Messner Gym. A two-year starter, he will also be given a second jersey as well.
“To have my jersey retired is a great honor for all the men that coached and mentored me,” Croxdale said. “It also brings credit upon my team members who worked and played their hearts out to make our team as great as it was.
“To join Steve Hendrickson and John Boyett is an absolute honor. Those two men are in a class of their own. They are two of the most dominant players to ever wear the blue and gold. Especially John, being my best friend from the age of 4. I have never had the honor of stepping on a football field with a better football player or person.”
Croxdale owns three career school records: points scored (366), most yards rushing (3,190), all-purpose yards (4,703).
He also has six season school records: points scored (228), most yards rushing (2,035), all-purpose yards (2,984), most tackles (105), most sacks (3), kickoff yards (379).
He was an important part of one of the greatest, most memorable plays, in Napa history. Croxdale caught a 31-yard pass from Boyett on fourth down and 6 from Napa’s 40-yard line with three minutes to go in a semifinal-round game at Elk Grove. The key play kept the drive alive and Napa later scored the game-winning touchdown.
“If I’m talking about Jake as a football player, the first word that comes to mind is toughness, and the next word that comes to mind is smart,” said Troy Mott, who resigned as Napa’s head coach in March of 2017 after leading the program for 11 years. “He had a great football IQ.
“He was a coaches’ dream. Coaches love coaching guys who are what we call first-time learners or one-time learners. Jake was one of those guys, in which you could tell him one time how to do a play or how to run a technique, and he would pick it up. He was extremely bright on the football field. He was a really good student. And I think that carried over to the football IQ.”
Croxdale rarely came off the field for Napa, which during the 2007 season was 13-1 with Sac-Joaquin playoff wins over Franklin-Elk Grove (35-10), Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove (38-20), Elk Grove (28-24), and St. Mary’s-Stockton (38-36). He was a team captain that season.
He played fullback, but was also used at tailback and slot receiver in Napa’s base-triple option offense. He played middle linebacker and weak-side inside linebacker on defense. He also played on special teams.
As dependable and productive as he was as a running back, Croxdale was also used as a receiver in Napa’s passing game.
“When you’ve got an athlete like that, you have some opportunities to be creative and move him around and give him the ball in different situations,” said Mott. “We would throw screens to him. We would throw him the ball out of the slot. Jake could catch the ball really well.”
Croxdale also brought the discipline and desire to the program, never missing a weight room session or practice, said Mott, the winningest head football coach in Napa High history.
“Every single day he brought it,” said Mott. “He was tough because of the weight room. It kept him strong for the long season and made him mentally tough.
“He never had a bad day at practice – and that’s special just in itself. He never took days off. He didn’t take plays off. That really showed up in his preparation on the football field each week.”
Croxdale had a sensational senior season for Napa, rushing for 2,035 yards and 33 touchdowns and also catching 39 passes for 570 yards and four scores.
He played on an injured ankle late in the season, Mott said. He scored the go-ahead TD in the SJS championship game against St. Mary’s, giving Napa its first section crown.
“It was a really bad ankle sprain that would have kept most people out of the games,” said Mott. “But Jake’s tough mindset, it wasn’t going to keep him down. You could never tell that he was hurt. That’s just his mindset. He wasn’t going to be stopped.”
The honors that Croxdale received are numerous:
* All-Metro by The Sacramento Bee.
* All-MEL, running back and linebacker.
* MEL Back of the Year.
* All-Napa County Offensive Player of the Year.
* Napa High Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, two-year Iron Man award recipient.
“The memories I have from Napa High aren’t of the games we played. They are of all the moments behind the scenes when no one was watching; when we put in the work and laid the foundation that the team was built upon,” said Croxdale, who is in the military.
“Overall, my feelings of this are that my number is a very small part of the bigger picture. We were a team that bought in. We knew that if we were going to accomplish something that had never been done, we needed to listen to the best coaches that have ever mentored the young men of the Napa Valley. Men who to this day I talk to and ask advice. The foundation that those men laid was not only a building block for a great football team, but a stepping stone on the way to success for many men no matter what path they chose in life.”
Croxdale was also a team leader in Napa’s program and a leader on campus. His leadership was really a driving force behind the success of Napa’s title team, Mott said.
“He was such a talented football player, but he was very inclusive with his teammates and really helped bring our team really close together,” said Mott. “He wasn’t a big talker. All of the kids really respected his work ethic and all the time and energy he put into being the best football player he could be.”
A change in jersey numbers
Croxdale played his freshman and sophomore years wearing No. 44 for Napa. He switched numbers, taking No. 11 as a junior and senior. It’s the same jersey number that Mott wore for Napa.
“It was an extra special thing that he wore that number for me,” said Mott. “Before Jake’s junior season, I asked him if he would honor me by wearing my number.”
Among the players in recent years who have also worn No. 11 include Juan Martinez (2010), Zack Scheinholz (2011), Manny Aguirre (2013), Cal Bard (2014, 2015), and Sean Madigan (2016, 2017).
College years
Croxdale was a walk-on in 2008 at Sacramento State and later earned a scholarship. Sacramento State gave Croxdale a chance when other schools were not interested. He played four years for the Hornets.
Croxdale, a running back and special team’s player, served as a team captain during his senior year. He finished his career with 940 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 200 yards.
He was a four-time Big Sky All-Academic selection.
As a senior, he received the team’s Ray Clemons award for the player that best exemplifies the former coach’s hard-working philosophy.
Croxdale was honored as Sacramento State’s recipient of the Big Sky Conference Scholar-Athlete Award for 2011-12.
He was honored by the Sacramento Valley Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
He was presented with the athletic department’s Hornet Award, given to one Sacramento State male and female student-athlete who best exemplifies the spirit of a Hornet with their sportsmanship, community service and those special intangibles that make them a great teammate.