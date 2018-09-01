GRASS VALLEY — After struggling offensively the first two weeks of the football season, both teams busted out on a big way Friday night.
But Nevada Union, eating up more than 500 yards on the ground in front of a raucous home crowd, lit up the Hooper Stadium scoreboard more as the Miners cruised to a 59-34 victory over visiting Napa High.
For much of the first half, Napa’s passing game kept pace with the ground game of the Miners as the Grizzlies (0-3) hit on touchdown passes of 77 yards, 72 yards, and 40 yards.
Napa quarterback Gunner Schoeps had thrown for 254 yards and three touchdowns by halftime. Nevada Union’s defense stiffened in the second half, though, and Schoeps finished the game with 280 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Schoeps was also Napa’s top rusher, notching 65 yards on 13 carries.
“Offensively we made some strides tonight and put some points on the board,” said Napa head coach Tom Petithomme, whose team came in with just 19 points in two games. “Special teams wise, we have a new kicker who helped out tremendously. He made all his extra points, we got our kickoffs going, and we can punt the ball now.
"So special teams-wise, we made some big gains. The difference was we couldn’t stop them. We still need to keep working on our run defense and that’s something that will be our main focus this week in practice. We need to be able to stop the run if we’re going to compete. Offensively and special teams-wise, we grew as a team. Defensively, we still need some work.”
While Petithomme continues to look for his first win in his first year at the helm, the Miners’ Brad Sparks got his first as a varsity coach.
“It’s kind of surreal. It hasn’t quite hit me yet,” said Sparks, who took over after Dennis Houlihan spent five years at the Nevada Union helm. “It’s important for these young men. They’ve gone through a lot. A lot of loss. And, it’s nice to finally get a win and a big win. A win that we needed.”
In an offensive showcase that featured more than 1,000 yards of combined offense, it was Nevada Union’s ground game that proved superior to Napa’s aerial attack.
The Miners (1-2) were led on the ground by senior Dawson Fay, who sliced through the Napa defense for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries.
“This was a huge victory,” Fay said. “We’ve been saying all week that we need this. This was a have-to-win game. We got the job done and really nice to do it in front of the home crowd.”
Fay put the Miners on the board early with a 53-yard touchdown run on NU’s first possession. He would add touchdown runs of 78 yards, 25 yards and 4 yards before he was done.
“I love the open field,” Fay said. “Get me in the open field, and I will do my thing.”
As for the key to getting the running game going?
“Our line, absolutely,” said Fay, “Without our line we can’t do anything in the backfield and that showed the past two games. This week our coaches really challenged them to step up and they did.”
The Miners also got strong games from senior running back Isreal Gonzales and Hayden Lee. Gonzales finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Lee tallied 92 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
“I’ve got three backs that can pretty much start for anybody,” Sparks said. “But, it was really what we were doing up front ... Coach (Jim) Rubiales and coach (Tyler) Droivold did a great job this week and the O-line got much, much better. All week we got better. I’m really proud of the kids. Really proud of them.”
With Nevada Union’s run game humming, it opened up the passing game. Miners senior quarterback Parker Heilaman logged his best game of the season so far, going 4 for 6 for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Heilaman hit sophomore Jaxon Horne for an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and connected with senior Dylan McGilvary for a 57-yard score in the third. Heilaman also ran for a touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Miners had their best showing of the season and grabbed a pair of interceptions along the way, one by defensive back Bram Lofgren in the first quarter and another by linebacker Duke Morales in the third quarter.
“This win was huge,” said Morales, who was flying all over the field Friday night, making plays and putting on big hits. “It meant a lot to us and we needed to get this W, and I’m so excited we did.”
Nevada Union’s Cameron Dallago and Matt Dal Bon also had strong games on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ve got some more work to do there,” said Sparks. “We need to put more pressure on the quarterback. But, I love that they are flying all over the field. That’s what I love the most. It’s that NU swarming defense and that has a lot to do with why we won tonight.”
The Miners have a bye next Friday and get back to it with a Sept. 14 game at River City in West Sacramento. Napa is home next week to face Archbishop Riordan of San Francisco.
“Offensively we made some strides tonight and put some points on the board,” Petithomme said, “Special teams wise, we have a new kicker who helped out tremendously. He made all his extra points, we got our kickoffs going, and we can punt the ball now. So special teams-wise, we made some big gains. Offensively and special teams-wise, we grew as a team,” Petithomme said, “Defensively, we still need some work.”