Napa High Softball: Guzman to continue her career at UCLA

“That (mindset) comes from going above and beyond, training outside of your sport,” Elliott said. “Being a sports performance coach for an athlete is very relational. They have to trust you to buy into what you put on a platter for them.”

Added Cortese, “There are going to be days where they, like anyone, don’t want to come to the gym. But you’ve got to be disciplined. You can’t always be motivated, so you’ve got to be disciplined enough to do what you need to do to get better and that’s what she’s going to experience at UCLA. She’s going to have to stay disciplined and focused and just punch the timecard, so to speak. She’s already very naturally athletic, but she’s worked really hard. You could just tell from a young age that she was going to be really good.”

Napa High's opener was two days away, but if someone had told Walston that Guzman would single and score in her first-at bat after signing, he wouldn’t have been surprised. The same day his daughter Kimberlee signed last May with Holy Names University of Oakland, she went out and pitched a complete and had three hits in a win over Sonoma Valley.