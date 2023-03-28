When the Napa High softball team takes on Vintage at Kiwanis Park on Wednesday night, the Crushers’ Emily Vanderbilt is likely to be the only senior starting.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Grizzlies have two seniors, Antonia Cuevas and Bella Nelson, but each is in her first year with the program. Napa also has seven seniors, three sophomore and three freshmen on the varsity roster.

“We’re a young team,” head coach Ron Walston said between the games of a doubleheader against Eureka on March 18 at St. Helena High. “But they work hard and they’re willing to learn, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“We’re trying to get some games in here (between storms). We’ve been in the gym practicing for about three weeks, so I think we’re still trying to work some of the bugs out.”

After dropping a 6-4 thriller to Redwood in eight innings in the St. Helena Showdown on March 17, the Grizzlies (1-2) split with Eureka — losing 11-3 and winning 5-4 — the next day at St. Helena. They were to host Petaluma and visit Justin-Siena last week in their first Vine Valley Athletic League games of the season before hosting Vintage at Kiwanis Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Like Vintage, Napa has a young pitching staff. Led by returning sophomore ace Brooklyn Miller, the Grizzlies also have freshmen Ally Michie and Priscilla Morgato Rodriguez pitching.

“They look pretty good,” Walston said of the freshman hurlers. “We’re going to give them both a shot today (in Game 2 against Eureka) and see how they do.

Ally is very athletic and she’s been getting pitching lessons from (former Vintage and University of Illinois pitcher) Emily Oestreich. We got her in to bat (against Redwood) and she got on base a couple of times, so we’re looking forward to seeing how she develops.”

Molly Travis was not at the doubleheader due to illness, but is one of the team’s top hitters. Batting in the second through fourth spots, respectively, are junior Ella Johnson, sophomore Laura Nicklas and junior Reilly Parga.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Today in sports history: March 25 Video 1934: Horton Smith wins first Masters golf tournament by one stroke over Craig Wood 1958: Sugar Ray Robinson regains middleweight title for a record fifth time 1967: Lew Alcindor leads UCLA over Dayton for NCAA championship 1972: Bill Walton scores 24 points to lead UCLA over Florida State for NCAA basketball title 1995: Mike Tyson released from a Plainfield, Ind., prison 2004: Auburn's Fred Bousquet breaks world record in 50-meter freestyle 2006: 16-year-old Kimmie Meissner soars to World Figure Skating Championships title 2007: Cullen Jones helps US squad win 400-meter freestyle relay at world championships 2008: Tennessee gives coach Pat Summitt her 100th NCAA tournament win 2010: Daisuke Takahashi gives Japan its first men's title at World Figure Skating Championships 2011: Southwest regional is first in NCAA history to have 3 double-digit seeds in semifinals 2012: Atlanta Hawks outlast Utah Jazz, 139-133, in quadruple-overtime game 2013: Miami Heat extend their winning streak to 27 games