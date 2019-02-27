The Napa High School Spiritleaders wrapped up their competition season at the Jamz National Dance Championships in Las Vegas on Friday and picked up their record-breaking 38th national dance title.
They won the lyrical division and placed a close second in the pom and hip hop division. In addition, the Spiritleaders were awarded the “Grand Champion Style” award in lyrical for having the overall top score, and were awarded $1,000 toward a summer dance camp.
For their national victory, they received individual medals, a championship banner, and the coveted “National Dance Champion” jackets.
The team is comprised of seniors Mia Aguirre and Kimberly Melgoza, juniors Janice Blatteis, Shelby Edmeyer, Sarah Guinn, Jamie Jory, Emma Lloyd, Camryn Nu’uhiwa, sophomores Viviana Ceja, Ruby Gorr, Gracianna Hardwick, Ava Harrold, Kim Moreno and Rylee White, and freshman Carly Shipp. Spiritleaders Director Hollie Schmidt is assisted by coaches Lisa Garcia, Raeme Sergeson and Rylee Schmidt.
Their trip to Las Vegas took quite a few turns. During the bus ride to the airport, they received a text that their flight had been canceled. The parent group got split up, leaving everyone to scramble and leave at different times from various airports with lots of layovers. Another 10 parents had to drive to Las Vegas when there were no more flights. The Spiritleaders thought their flight was rebooked, only to have it canceled two more times. Fourteen hours later, everyone made it to Nevada.
Before getting to nationals, the Spiritleaders competed in Rocklin, Davis and San Jose in the lyrical, pom and hip hop divisions. They qualified for nationals at the regionals in Davis. It’s the first year they have attended the Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas, the first time they have entered the lyrical and hip hop division at nationals, and the first time in over 15 years that they brought three routines to a national competition.
“It’s always fun to keep the program fresh by trying out new competitions and entering in new divisions,” Schmidt said. “We also had many team members participate in the solo division this competition season to push themselves technically, in which they were all very successful.
“Our goal is to provide a quality dance program in which all of the Spiritleaders are prepared if they choose to go on and audition to dance at the collegiate or professional level. A record number of NHS Spiritleader alumni have or are currently dancing on college, NFL or NBA dance teams.”
The Spiritleaders train by taking dance classes daily in the NHS Dance Department, where they study jazz, ballet, hip hop, lyrical, pom, salsa and break dancing. Many also take outside classes at local studios. However, this is a young team, experience-wise, Schmidt said.
“No one on the team had ever competed at the national level,” she said. “We also had four of our 15 members have to sit out for medical reasons, so we were changing our three routines up until last week.”
More than 450 routines were performed by teams from across the country throughout the weekend on both the Orleans Arena and the Orleans Showroom stages.
The Spiritleaders began Friday at the National Dance Championships and competed in the Lyrical division first at 12:12 p.m. Their routine was highly technical, with multiple college-level turn sections, gymnastic tricks and dance lifts. This routine was choreographed by Alex Blitstein, owner of The Dance House dance studio. Wearing grey leotards covered in rhinestones, the Spiritleaders saw their hard work in technical training all year pay off as they had a beautiful performance in front of a capacity crowd and earned their 38th national title.
The Spiritleaders next took the stage at 1:24 p.m. in small varsity pom, one of the most competitive divisions there. Wearing their navy blue, gold and white competition pom dresses beaded with rhinestones and big white glitter bows, they came out with a crowd-pleasing, fast-paced routine to the “Hairspray” movie soundtrack. The team once again showed off its technical training, incorporating leaps, jumps and turns in a routine packed with advanced pom motions, visuals and quick formation changes.
This routine was choreographed by Spiritleaders alumni Rylee Schmidt, Alexa Hammond and Anastacia Kountouris. The Spiritleaders took second place by one point behind Corona Centennial of Southern California.
The Spiritleaders’ third performance took place at 2:46 p.m. in another highly competitive division jam-packed with talented teams. Their boxing-themed routine was filled with visuals and hip hop tricks and was loaded with stylized hip hop choreography. They wore traditional boxing shorts and gloves and pulled out a hidden championship belt to hold up at the end of their routine. The routine was choreographed by Rylee Schmidt and Devin Trosky. The Spiritleaders took second place in this division behind Dos Palos High.
They continued the tradition of wearing a butterfly clip in their hair at nationals to honor the late Kris Van Treese, an assistant coach of the Spiritleaders for 10 years.
The Spiritleaders didn’t have to pay for any competition fees all year, not for nationals nor for their competition costumes or uniforms. It was all paid for with fundraisers and donations. The Spiritleaders thank the generous community members who helped offset their expenses – and those who attended their fundraisers, such as their popular Youth Cheer and Dance Clinic or annual Day of Dance & Cheer unity event, where they bring together all local cheer and dance teams to perform in a non-competitive, supportive environment.
The Spiritleaders attend more than 100 events a year, supporting other teams and working in the community in addition to fundraising and competing at the local and national level – all the while maintaining an overall team GPA of 3.86, with more than half the team at 4.0 or above.
Fans may watch the Spiritleaders perform their award-winning routines at the annual Dance Department Spring Production on May 3-5 in the District Auditorium.
Auditions for the 2019-20 Spiritleaders begin May 12. Auditions for the 200-member NHS Dance Department begin May 8.
Contact Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org for more information on the NHS Spiritleaders and Dance Department.