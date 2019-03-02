It’s another spring of high expectations for Napa High athletics, even for the three teams that have new coaching staffs.
The Grizzlies’ softball and boys tennis and golf teams are loaded with experienced players, while the track and field teams are small, and the baseball, badminton and swim programs are rebuilding under new head coaches.
Here’s a sport-by-sport look:
Boys Golf
The Grizzlies’ top shooter, senior Stephen Blume, qualified for the last two CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I North Tournaments, but he’ll have to qualify directly to the North Coast Section Division 1 Tournament this year.
Also returning are seniors Zach Swim, Blume’s teammate on this year’s Vine Valley Athletic League-champion boys basketball team, Johnny Torres and Parker de Ocampo. The team’s juniors are Travis Payan, Cole Rasmussen and Barrett McMichael, who swam for Napa High the last two years. Rounding out the team are sophomore Riain Stults and freshman Jack Lucier, who wrestled this winter.
“It was great to see the two guys have such a successful basketball season team-wise and on an individual basis,” Grizzlies golf coach Cory Roche said. “It will take them a bit to get their golf legs under them afterwards, especially with the weather doing what it’s doing, but all good. It will work out.
“I’m very excited to see all the offseason work that Johnny has put into his game pay off out on the course. Barrett should be a solid performer for us as he figures his way through the new levels of competition and new courses. Travis is getting a chance to play matches this year after two years on the team, so it’s also a great opportunity for him.”
Roche said his players showed “rustiness” two weeks ago in a road tri-match against College Park and Miramonte and a home match against Maria Carrillo, before getting everything rained out this week.
“Having a whole week off is not going to help that, but all the VVAL teams are in the same boat,” he said. “Hopefully next week will allow us to get some real practice in and we’ll be ready for March 14.”
That’s the rescheduled date of the first of seven 18-hole VVAL tournaments, at Sonoma Golf Club. In the Monticello Empire League, the Grizzlies played only two 18-hole league tournaments.
“Lots of things to figure out in the new league still,” Roche said. “Playing 18-hole tournaments has positives and negatives. I’m trying to wait until the end of the season to judge how it works out. I still get excited at the start of each season, even though this will be my 33rd high school season (as a coach).”
Softball
The Grizzlies have six seniors and four juniors and all have been on the varsity since they were freshmen, including two senior pitchers. But Ron Walston, Napa’s head coach for the third time in four seasons, said he and assistant coaches Randi Golding, Dave Golding and Deanna Bowers have a good relationship with their veteran core.
“This is a great group of girls,” he said. “They are all very coachable and, being that we have been together for such a long time, they know what is expected of them and we push them to get better.
“Dave and Randi have been great to coach with and I am grateful to have them on the staff,” Walston said. “DeAnna’s return is huge for our pitchers, especially. She has them working hard to get ready.”
Now if the weather would just cooperate. Walston had lined up a brutal nonleague schedule that included 2018 playoff teams Vanden, Foothill-Pleasanton, Davis and Benicia, along with Wood and Windsor. But because of rain, the Vanden opener was postponed for the second year in a row and could be canceled, the Wood game was wiped out, and a home game against Davis was moved to March 11. For now, their opener will be at Foothill on March 7.
“I want them tested early in the season so we know where we stand with the rest of the section. It is probably one of the toughest preseason schedules we have played since I have been at Napa High,” Walston said. “The weather hasn’t been our friend, however.”
The veterans were all on the 2017 team that won Napa High’s first-ever softball section title, but went 2-2 in last year’s playoffs.
“I think they felt like they could go back to the championship last year,” Walston said. “(But) we lost a very close game to Bella Vista that could have gone either way. We then ran into St. Mary’s, which was on a roll at that time. My hope is this will motivate them even more to make a run at sections this season.”
The team is led by four players who received All-Napa County recognition last season – junior centerfielder and Michigan commit Grace Guzman, senior pitcher Jenna Baker, senior shortstop Haylee Giarritta, and junior Mila Valentine.
The other seniors are McKenna Walls (third base), Drew Somogyi (outfield), Kimmie Walston (pitcher) and Lindsey Lehman (second base), and the other juniors are outfielders Cali Olmstead and Abby Arata. Rounding out the squad are sophomores Alana Valentine and Jordan Blackmon, and freshman Caitlyn Newburn.
The JV has junior Cianna Clay, sophomores Jasmine Gaffey, Piper Johnson, Ava Moreci, Natalie Mostow and Karen Sepulveda, and freshmen Berkley Kramer, Citlali Lopez, Ashley McDowell, Alyssa Michie, Dalila Tapia Padilla, Olivia Vavricka and Sophia Venuta.
Boys Tennis
Returning head coach Tracy Bunker has only two seniors, Daniel García and Eric Navarro, but only Navarro is on the current ladder at No. 4 singles. The other singles are freshman Jason Mateescu at No. 1 and juniors Ashur Webster and Beau Parriott at No. 2 and 3, respectively.
At No. 1 doubles are sophomores CJ Tiebout and Ethan Transon, at No. 2 are junior James “Bayley” Craig and freshman Daniel Medrano, and at No. 3 are juniors Carlos Hernández and Bruno Zanelli.
Rounding out the team are sophomores Luc Core and Isaiah Orozco and freshman Brody Stubbs.
Baseball
Like Bunker, new head coach Jason Chatham has only five seniors – Quentin Fisher, Luis Lona, Sean Lowe, Cole Kipsey and Nathan Avila – and only one, Kipsey, is starting for now.
Rounding out the team are juniors Lewis Ballard, Justin Barnes, Cooper Bass, Travis Brayton, Dylan Foster, Omar Gonzalez, Joe La Liberte, Jacks Madigan, Trent Maher, Austin Michie, Nick Raymond and Anthony Toscano. Rounding out the team are sophomores Lucas Brandon and Calvin Snider.
Chatham isn’t worried about the Grizzlies’ 0-2 start.
“There’s an element of trust in the process,” said the 1993 Vintage High graduate. “What we want to do is have an execution-based offense that’s highly aggressive, and throw strikes and show some fight. Those are the ingredients for long-term success.
“We’re a young team. Our No. 4 and No. 5 hitters (Brayton and Brandon) didn’t play baseball last year. Brandon was a water polo player but he’s got great hands, and Brayton is a football guy but he looks fantastic at shortstop. I combed the campus to find guys who could play baseball, guys that played other sports. I wanted to get multi-sport guys out here because I think they are competitive.”
The JV team features sophomores Chase Carter, Aiden Chatham, Isaac Fausto, Daniel Healy, Matt Patane and Trace Willoughby, and freshmen Zach Allen, Allen Avila, Fynn Foster, Thomas Hatton, Max Knauer, Kaleb Matulich, Dylan Newman, Connor Ross, Leonardo Saldivar, Dylan Scopesi, Dylan Snider, William Wilson and Elliot Zuidema.
Badminton
New head coach Alexa “Lex” Suaiso, who assisted predecessor Mayra Becerra the last three seasons, brings three seasons of playing for badminton powerhouse Vallejo High and recreationally in college.
With badminton being a coed sport in the NCS, with four boys and four girls singles matches, two boys and two girls doubles matches and two mixed doubles matches per meet, Suaiso had 12 boys and 18 girls on this year’s roster.
“The VVAL is really new to us and we’re still getting used to the ladder since we’re used to a girls-only team, even when I was in high school,” said Suaiso, who nonetheless has high goals for the Grizzlies.
“This season I’m hoping to get us to state championships,” the coach said. “My returning girls have been working so hard since I first became a coach and they deserve it completely, as does the team as a whole. Everyone has completely wowed me in their athleticism, quick ability to learn, and eagerness to play and win.
“I recently received a comment from one of our new boys, ‘Coach Lex, I don’t even sweat this much in basketball.’ It makes me really happy in how the team is redefining the perception of badminton to others. We work and train just as hard as any other sport.”
Some of the standouts so far have been senior Chelsea Pascual, juniors Joe Lee and Cody Jones, sophomores Nicole Hutchinson, Miguel Leon and Gilberto Cortes, and freshman Dylan Zampa.
Rounding out the team are seniors Emily Chapman and Alexandria Martinez, juniors Michelle Aguayo, Lucero Alvarez, Frida Castillo, Elina Chapouris, William Chen, Jaqueline Perez, Isabella Pineda and Loraine Sepulona, sophomores are Lizbeth Valdez, Gianni Sanchez, Dulce Leon, Osvaldo Salcedo, Denisse Maciel, Patrick Goldie, Stephanie Gonzalez and Charlie Blanchard, and freshmen Jesse Alvarez, Emmanuel Hernandez, Giovanni Hernandez, Samantha Shelton, Coleen Pascual, Sandhya Maurati, Ida Killebrew, Shalma Nava, Evelyn Guia and Lizette Flores.
Also on the team are Max Heuschel, Ashley Granados, Lucy Guia, Yliana Perez and Alondra Perez.
“The majority of these athletes are brand new to badminton and surprised me in how quickly they are learning the game,” Suaiso said.
Track and Field
Returning head coach Kam Jones has a girls squad featuring seniors Jane McLoughlin, Elisa Cavalli, Kelsey Clark, Stephanie Gudino, Rachel Pharr, Allyson Qui and Aisley Wallace Harper, juniors Alimusa Shemsie, Alondra Basulto, Caitlyn Berryhill, Jules Cantrell, Lena Demsky, Jada Dunn, Amany Hilliard, Bailey Jacque, Kaley Lewis, Belen Maria Garcia, Molly McGrath, Angela Miranda, Mia Oggenfuss, Patricia Rubio and Maija Turjanis, sophomores Aliyah Aguiar and Annette Sanchez, and freshman Sofia Tinnon.
The senior-laden boys are led by 12th-graders Brady Bledsoe, Jay Galbreth-Robichau, Eusebio Gallardo, Moises Garcia, Juan Garcia, Joseph Holland, Joel Navarro, Diego Olvera, Kalani Posey, Jeremy Tsujihara, Ruben Villanueva and Owen Zuidema. The juniors are Jacob Berger, Filiberto Chavez, Lawrence Clark, Erik Cosca, Quentin Dervin, Johnathan Gadasy, Lane Hartless, Matthew Helms, Kyle Jezycki, Alejandro Lopez, Federico Nitti, Bryce Ogden, Alex Plancarte, Daniel Rios, Rubio Nico, Ben Salas, Cooper Stewart and Elliot Surh. Also on the team are sophomore Gabe Gissell and freshmen Tristan Hug and Liam Wallace-Harper.
The JV girls are sophomores Madelyne Alexander, Arcie Alvarado, Estrella Avila, Alicia Caldera, Diana Calderon, Alice Graham and Gabriela Magana. The JV boys are sophomores David Acuna, Jack Caberto, Rafael Cortez, Alex Cruz, Nicholas Escobar, Sean Gadasy, Gabe Gissell, Robert Gomez, Daniel Hernandez, Rudy Hernandez, Roy Jones, Edwin Ponce, Abram Tighe and Sam Williamson, and freshmen Vincent Balilo, Calvin Chapman, Jackson Cope, Esteban Cortez, Andre Fannin, Christoph Horton, Adrian Navarro, Joshua Novak, Abner Adair Olguin, Martin Salinas, Oscar Sotelo, Benjamin Stewart, Logan Walsh and Traver Zimmerman.
Swimming
New head coach Will Namnath has a girls team featuring seniors Sofia Brandon, Emma Wallenbrock and Maia Manzagol, juniors Angelina Adams, Meena Khan, Grace King and Madyson Smith, sophomores Abby Brooks, Elisa Ayala, Esther Barreda, Tyler Lu, Violet McCaffrey, Anna Miller, Mya Pequeno and Elizabeth Shaw, and freshmen Rachel Arndt, Rina Klieman, Aketzali Soto, Juliana Bulman, Keaton Flynn, Marin Hartless and Lauren Hoskins.
For the boys, the seniors are Max Alfaro, Nick Cisco, Raphael Gentry, Roberto Navarette and Garrett Wachendorfer. The juniors are Gabe Cepoi, Will Flanders, Luke Gallenkamp, Kadel Hock, Jake O’Connor, Gibson Page and Aidan Ramblas. The sophomores are Keoni Cisco and Martin Gaudard, and the freshmen are Cameron Jordan, Samuel King, Nathan Schwarze, Sebastian Sierra and Steffan Smith.
Nick Cisco broke a 28-year-old school record in the 200 freestyle last year.