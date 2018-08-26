The newly ordained Napa High Grizzlies dropped their football home opener to East Union-Manteca on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, 55-12.
After his team suffered its second straight loss via blowout, including 55-7 at Pitman-Turlock the previous week, Napa star receiver Kalani Posey said the problems begin on the practice field.
“We definitely have got to stop playing around,” he said. “I’m not even going to lie. People are taking things lightly and we need to get that up.
“Because we are teammates, people go soft against each other. That’s why we are getting beat badly by other teams, because they are not going to go soft. We just need to start working and getting after each other in practice.”
Posey finished with two catches for 98 yards and both of Napa’s touchdowns, including an 81-yard score with only nine seconds left in the game that showed off his tantalizing skill set.
With the score all but wrapped up, Posey continued to fight hard for his teammates and managed to seize a little bit of momentum for his squad heading into next week.
“Seeing my team out there, they kept giving me energy,” Posey said. “They were like, ‘Keep going Pose, keep going,’ and every time I walked out there they’d say, ‘Hey speed up, speed up man, come on.’ ”
Head coach Tom Petithomme was visibly disappointed with the loss.
“We keep getting better every week, even if the score doesn’t show it,” Petithomme said. “These guys are tough, they’re resilient, and they’ll be back.”
One area where the Grizzlies must improve is on the defensive side.
The team has now given up 55 points in back-to-back games and was unable to keep pace with East Union’s Wing T offense and stable of talented backs.
Napa did well to force a pair of turnovers, including an interception by Isaiah Newton to open the second half and a fumble recovery in the red zone by Josh Marshall. But the Grizzlies were unable to capitalize on the opposition’s mistakes.
Their inability to turn Marshall’s fumble recovery into points was especially tough, and may have changed the course of the game.
Down just 14-6 midway through the second quarter, Napa took over at East Union’s 16-yard line. But the Grizzlies turned the ball over after three straight incompletions.
East Union followed its goal line stand with a back-breaking, six play, 93-yard drive that took only 2:22 off the clock and extended the Lancers’ lead to 22-6.
After Napa went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Lancers needed only two plays and 23 seconds to drive 60 yards for another score.
East Union spread the ball around to its playmakers well, and was rewarded by having six different players score touchdowns.
The Lancers were led by Leo Bonilla’s nine carries for 154 yards and a touchdown. They also received major contributions from their quarterback, JoJo Espinosa, who finished 7-for-9 for 107 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Espinosa added 55 yards on seven carries.
Conversely, Napa finished with only 107 yards rushing on 31 carries combined, good for 3.45 yards per carry.
Newton, who played quarterback for half of last season, impressed as a running back for Napa. The junior routinely juked out East Union defenders and converted most of his team’s first downs. But he was held to 50 yards on 14 carries, as the Lancers had defenders in the backfield on almost every snap.
After Newton and Gunner Schoeps had switched back and forth at quarterback against Pitman, Newton lined up at quarterback only on designed run plays this time – which could be a sign that Schoeps has officially won the job.
Schoeps finished 6-for-18 passing for 142 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Napa should not expect the competition to get any easier next week as it makes the long journey to Grass Valley to take on Nevada Union on Friday night.
“It’s a haul going up to Grass Valley,” Petithomme said. “We’re going to leave early, have lunch on the road, and then we’ll get up there and just do the best we can.”
East Union JV 27, Napa 6
The Napa Grizzlies (0-2) struggled to find their footing on offense en route to a disappointing loss.
A pair of first-quarter turnovers – a muffed punt, and a fumble on a botched handoff – set East Union (1-1) up for a pair of touchdowns. That early lead proved insurmountable as Napa’s spread offense could not get going, forcing it to run the ball constantly.
With the passing game not working, Napa fed the ball to running back Manuel Infante over and over. He had some success, but the Lancers stopped the Grizzlies in key situations.
Defensive tackle Cole Lex stripped East Union’s quarterback and rumbled 30 yards down to the 3-yard line to set up a first and goal.
With four chances for Napa to punch it in from 3 yards out, East Union clamped down and the hosts were unable to score.
The Grizzlies did manage a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, when Gabe McDonald picked up a fumbled snap and ran it into the end zone. But it was a case of too little too late.