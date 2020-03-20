Napa High Track and Field: Grizzlies had strong start before COVID-19 shutdown

Turjanis had a strong meet, winning the triple jump with a personal-record mark of 32-7 and the 300 hurdles with a season-best time (57.92). She was also second in the 100 hurdles with a PR time (17.62) and in the high jump at 4-6, a season best.

Aguiar won the 100 hurdles with a PR mark (16.62) and the long jump with a season-best mark (15-5), and was second in the 400 meters with a PR (1:04.42).

Tinnon took the shot put with her best mark of the season (31-3½) and the discus with the best mark of her career (104-9½).

Also for the Grizzlies, senior Amany Hilliard was a combined .13 second away from three individual wins but came away with one – in the 400 meters (1:03.35). She was second in the 100 meters in a season-best time (27.53) that was just .02 second behind the Petaluma winner, and third in the 200 meters in a PR time (27.53) that was .11 off the winner.

Napa senior Jada Dunn took first place in the 3,200 meters (14:04.02), and junior Kimberly Moreno was second in the 1,600 meters with a PR (6:28.67).

Winning the 4x400 relay were Hilliard, McGrath, Gabriela Chong Kam and Aguiar in 5:07.37.