The Napa High boys basketball team remained undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play on Friday night as they finished off a season sweep of Sonoma Valley, 60-42, at home.
At 15-5 with a 7-0 league record, the Grizzlies are primed to reach playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 season.
What’s more, they’re now 10-0 defending home court at Messner Gym.
“It feels great. We haven’t been this good in a long time,” said senior captain Zach Swim. “We’re on the road to finally making playoffs and hopefully winning league.
“If we keep playing like this and keep winning like we should, it’s going to keep feeling great.”
Swim led the way for his team with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists while sophomore phenom Brock Bowers narrowly missed out on a double-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
“They’ve been doing that all year. That’s been how we’ve been winning games all year,” head coach Zack Cook said of the stellar front court duo. “They play well off each other and it’s just a really nice combo to have. When they’re scoring inside, it opens up the perimeter for us.”
Capitalizing on those open perimeter looks was senior wing Stephen Blume, who quietly racked up 14 points while hitting three long-range bombs.
With Swim, Bowers and Blume firing on all cylinders, the Grizzlies slayed the Dragons early as they went on a 21-2 run that turned a 5-2 deficit into a 23-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
As Cook tells it, the effort on the less glamorous end was the difference as Napa amassed a seemingly insurmountable advantage almost immediately.
“It started with our defense. We were locked in and executing our game plan against Sonoma,” said the coach, whose team beat the Dragons 57-43 on Jan. 7. “We wanted to pressure the ball and speed the game up. Sonoma likes to play at a methodical pace, and when they get in their half court sets they’re really tough to guard.”
“Getting stops was leading to buckets and we were hot really early from the floor. It’s nice to start a game like that.”
Napa's 16-point advantage after one quarter allowed it to mix in a bevy of bench players over the next three quarters while maintaining the big lead.
The extended minutes from reserves allowed junior Tony Gonzalez to snag the first bucket of his varsity career, which sent the starters on the bench into a cheery frenzy.
“Our bench has been great all year,” said Cook. “They’re role players and they know their role and they don’t obviously play as much as they want to. But when we can get them in, it’s the best. It’s a really good feeling for us as coaches and I know the starters love it.”
Napa will play its final regular-season nonleague game Monday night against the visiting Grizzlies of California-San Ramon.
With both teams vying for North Coast Section Division I playoff spots, California will be a good measuring stick as Napa puts its home winning streak on the line.