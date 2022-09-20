Napa High Volleyball Outlook: Grizzlies working on basics, consistency

The Napa High volleyball team has four returners from a team that went 3-9 in the Vine Valley Athletic League last year, sweeping Petaluma with two five-gamers, and finishing 3-11 overall.

Also in VVAL action, the Grizzlies lost in five games to Casa Grande after beating the Gauchos 3-0, and were swept by Justin-Siena and Sonoma Valley with 3-0 and 3-2 losses.

They were that close to being a .500 team in league and the returners — seniors Bailey O'Callahan, Grace Marek and Morgan Cravea and junior Aubri LaPointe — hope to at least show progress.

Napa hasn’t shown improvement in its records yet, as it takes 0-4 overall and 0-2 VVAL marks into Wednesday night’s VVAL match at American Canyon.

Second-year head coach Ali Poseley’s Grizzlies had lost six seniors to graduation since last year and gained two, Jocelyn Bolanos and Michelle Miguel, along with juniors Natasha Colombo, McKenna Mosley, Maggie Hodgins, Annika Togisala and Victoria Valdez.

She has the Grizzlies focused on teamwork, fundamentals and consistency, hoping the wins take care of themselves eventually.

Her team opened league play with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-20 loss to the Petaluma program it swept last year, but Poseley found plenty of positives — especially how they played the Trojans tough in the third game to try to stay alive.

“I was proud of the girls and how they pulled it together,” she said. “I think, honestly, tonight was truly a team effort. We’ve been working really hard on being more consistent throughout the match and within the games themselves, trying to get our energy and communication to be consistent.”

LaPointe and Cravea earned All-County honors from the Napa Valley Register the last two seasons, with LaPointe being named one of five finalists for Player of the Year last season. But Poseley doesn’t like to talk about individual standouts, preferring instead to focus on the fact everyone on the court is equally important and all need to work as a unit.

“I really just want to focus on the team as a whole because right now that’s what we’re really trying to build on,” the coach said. “Because we are rebuilding Napa High athletics a little more from the ground up, it’s really about starting fresh, getting those fundamentals back, and trying to get some girls interested in volleyball again and back into the program. I think we’ve got a really good coaching staff from the bottom up right now to really get that going.”

Poseley did have an answer when asked who her most spirited player is, however.

“Unfortunately, one of the loudest and most energetic ones, my libero, got injured recently. That’s Grace (Marek),” she said. “She is definitely has been the biggest cheerleader for every person on this team no matter what. I’m grateful that she’s still on the sidelines helping us out and still being that cheerleader for us.”

Though the Grizzlies haven’t made the playoffs since 2012, when they were in the Sac-Joaquin Section, Poseley feels the culture is improving.

“I think it’s really picked up,” she said. “I think it’s been a little rocky because there’s been so much change going on, especially across just the different athletics, and the way the schedules have been. I think right now, especially at the varsity level, it’s a lot more positive. I think that after the changes in staff and a lot of unsuredness across different aspects of the program, this year is coming in with a lot more of a positive aspect and a little bit more of a positive outlook overall.”

Asked to describe her team in one word, Posteley asked for two.

“I would probably say they are the silver lining,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see and when we step out onto that court, people might see that there are some rough patches that we’re working through. But as a coach and knowing what we’re working on, the silver lining that I see this team accomplishing every time we step on that court is really encouraging.

“Seeing the things that we work on that are both skill-based and, as a team, camaraderie-based, it’s very exciting and it really energizes me as a coach.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.