Napa High Wrestling: Franco takes 25 questions on 25 years as head coach

Ignacio “Nacho” Franco, a 1994 Napa High graduate, took over as head coach of the school’s wrestling program before the 1997-98 season. He had wrestled four years for Napa, compiling a 128-19 record. He finished seventh in the Sac-Joaquin Section as a sophomore, was ranked as high as No. 8 in the state as a junior, and won the Monticello Empire League 130-pound championship as a senior.

When and how did you start wrestling as a kid?

I never wrestled as a kid. I was playing football for Napa High as a running back and safety. My football coach, Gillie Schmidt, saw something in me during football and he told me I needed to wrestle for him, and that's where my journey with wrestling began.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

I played every sport that was in season at the time, especially growing up. I was mainly boxing and playing football for the Saints in my middle school years. I ran track at Napa High for two years, as well.

Did your dad or anyone else in your family wrestle?

I was definitely the first in my family to ever wrestle. My dad was an all-star soccer player in Mexico.

What were the biggest highlights of your high school and college careers?

I had many tournament wins. I was a MEL champ and a top Sac-Joaquin Section wrestler, and placed eighth in the state for Santa Rosa Junior College.

Who were your favorite wrestling coaches growing up and why?

Coach Gillie Schmidt was definitely a huge part of my life and the best coach I had.

What were your first coaching jobs before you became NHS head coach, and how did you like coaching at first?

I was Gillie Schmidt’s assistant coach (for three seasons) right after high school and I loved everything about it. My favorite part when I first started coaching was the energy that I got from the athletes throughout the season, seeing their improvements and celebrating their successes, and watching all the hard work pay off and how happy and proud we were together.

What are some highlights of your 25 years as NHS head coach?

Having my athletes achieve their goals by committing to the hard work needed to be successful in life and the sport of wrestling. I’ve coached over 40 league champs and have had multiple state qualifiers, and most of those kids never wrestled before high school. The biggest highlights for me are still in those moments when an athlete gets that first win, by putting into play all those skills from the blood, sweat and tears of practice and gets that first taste of victory and success. Nothing beats that moment of pure joy and pride on their face when they stand up and have their hand raised.

How hard is it to motivate young athletes in a sport that doesn't have a professional level to strive for?

Dan Gable (who had a dual-meet record of 355-21-5 from 1976 to 1997 as head coach at the University of Iowa) said “Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy.” This quote is from one of the best coaches of all time, who accomplished everything — from a great coaching career for Iowa to being the best in the world. Wrestling changes your life for the better and it’s a great thing any young athlete needs in his life. Once kids feel that win of a one-on-one match, they get the taste and keep striving for more. It’s about dedication, hard work, discipline and desire.

Do you find that most of your wrestlers do the sport to get tougher or to channel toughness that's already there?

I’ve had a great variety of athletes over the years and, yes, I assumed that in the beginning about toughness. I’ve seen many lives change for the better with individuals that wrestled all four years and didn’t have a great winning career but that got so much out of the sport. I’ve had a good mix of both. Most kids are just really excited to learn about the sport, as most have had no introduction to it in their younger years.

How many of your wrestlers have gone on to wrestle in college and how do you feel about that?

I love it when my athletes continue on to wrestle in college. I’ve had about a dozen athletes continue the journey.

How many of your wrestlers have gone on to coach and how do you feel about that?

Having them come back and help the program is what it’s all about. Currently 90% of our staff are NHS alumni, which I’m blessed to have. I’ve probably had 15-20 different athletes come back and help me out with the program, and a handful have coached at other high schools.

Who has coached with you longer than anyone else?

Xavier Bahena has been the longest coach I’ve had that actually also wrestled for me. He has become my right-hand man, my head assistant coach, and a true asset to the program.

Are you a teacher at NHS?

No. I own Franco Fitness, a gym here in Napa.

Have you ever considered stepping down as coach for any reason, such as your business taking too much time to do it?

Throughout the years, yes, I have had to make lots of changes with careers and there were times that I thought I would have had to retire. I’ve been blessed that I’ve made it all work.

How long have you been married to Manya and what does she think about you coaching wrestling all these years?

I’ve been married for 18 years to Manya, who is the foundation to my success with my coaching career. We were together for quite a while before getting married, even before I took over the head coaching position. She’s been there throughout my entire coaching career and has always pushed me to stay for the kids and has helped me with any adjustments I needed to make. We have two amazing children, Nico and Mia, who are both current athletes at Napa High and have been supporters of the program every year of their lives.

What sports do your children participate in at Napa High?

Nico plays water polo, track and basketball and Mia does track and volleyball. I’m enjoying watching their amazing high school careers with what they love doing. They would have been great wrestlers, but in life we all have our own book to write.

How has your coaching style evolved over 25 years, with all the technology drawing kids away from physical activity?

I’ve tried to stay with keeping it simple and holding to my philosophy, that athletes need to be held accountable to structure and discipline. The times have changed a bit, but the wrestling room holds strong to my core values.

Do you try to get kids to wrestle year-round as much as they can, and how does that make a difference?

Like any sport, the more time you spend practicing, the better you will be. You can wrestle all year-round like any other sport. We have had the ability to keep an ongoing open gym to keep kids on the mat as much as possible, even with their busy lives. However, I also believe in the value of kids being involved in more than one sport, and I am fully supportive and encouraging of multi-sport athletes.

What had it been like to wrestle in the VVAL after so many years of battling for second place behind Vacaville in the MEL?

Even though it was tough always being behind the powerhouse that Vacaville is in a team format, we always had wrestlers win league titles against them. Even though their athletes had much more time on the mat with their great youth programs, we were still able to beat many of their athletes each year. The work we put in in the room is unreal, and we know what we do works to achieve success against the best competition.

What do you do to relax after wrestling season?

Enjoy some chill time as much as possible with my family.

What wrestler you have coached has surprised you the most with their success?

I’ve had so many, but I would have to say this year watching Thomas Hatton accomplish a great state championship run in the 195-pound division was the best I’ve seen, especially going through the last two years of COVID. He had to really put in all his effort and not let anything hold him down.

What would you have said if somebody asked you 25 years ago how long you thought you would be coaching NHS wrestling?

I love coaching wrestling, but I never would have thought I would be here this long. I always knew I enjoyed working with the kids and helping them achieve success, and year after year, the time just rolled on. I haven’t been able to break away yet!

How many other coaches do you know who have coached high school wrestling as long as you have?

Well, I know Jim Lanterman, a Vintage coach, will never be beat with his dedication to the sport. He is a true pioneer of the sport and a great man I look up to. To see him out there still supporting kids is so admirable and just shows the heart and soul to love what he does.

How many more years would you like to coach wrestling at NHS?

As long as I can still wrestle on the mat, I will do my best to continue being part of the program.

What is it about your personality or character that has made you stick around as Napa High's head coach for so long?

I’m very driven to push myself every day to be a better version of myself, no matter the task at hand. I feel like passing this forward to as many kids as possible. It’s what I was born to do and as long as I can continue to change lives, I will.