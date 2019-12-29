It’s a feat just to not go 0-2 at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno, one of the toughest wrestling tournaments in the country.
Five Napa High grapplers managed to get wins, combining for nine, in the tournament held Friday and Saturday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The Grizzlies placed 63rd out of 83 schools.
That and other strong performances, such as a sixth-place finish at the San Marin tournament, have 22nd-year head coach Nacho Franco as excited about this team as any in recent memory.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the outcome with all the hard work this group has been putting in,” he said. “We have a great junior class returning with Benito Saldivar, Manuel Infante, Robert Gomez, Gunnar Reger, Emilio Delanni, Axel Briseno and Cole Lex. Our returning seniors, Brandon Bledsoe and Justin Barnes, are looking to finish off their careers big, and we are excited to add our sophomore studs, Thomas Hatton and Nathan Schwarze.
“All that being said, it’s a group that has been together working hard for a few years. So if all weight classes fall into place, we should have a great season.”
Lex led the way in Reno, winning his first two matches with second-period pins and finishing 3-2 at 285 pounds. He pinned Tyler Wuest of Ridgevue (Nampa, Idaho) in 2:33 and Dion Washington of Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas) in 2:32. Needing another win to make the quarterfinals, he dropped an 8-1 decision to fell to Santos Salas of Millikan (Long Beach). But he came back with a pin of Del Oro’s Aidian Quinones in 1:29, before bowing out with a loss by pin to Rory Eck of Mountain View (Bend, Ore.) in 1:58.
Schwarze and Hatton each went 2-2.
At 160 pounds, Schwarze was pinned in 2:11 by Carson Fassett of Mountain View (Bend, Ore.). He stayed alive by pinning Jacob Januario of Saint Francis (Mountain View) in 2:48 and pulling out a 10-9 decision over Jordan Amador of Palma-Salinas. He was then eliminated by Millikan’s Ethan Wendt with a 15-0 technical fall.
Hatton won his opener at 195 pounds via pin, over Ridgevue’s Bryce Pryor in 1:32. But after getting pinned in 59 seconds by Pavel Kolsky of Kelso (Wash.), he notched his own sub-minute pin against Huy Pham of Saint Francis in 48 seconds. But he was pinned by Yuba City’s Chris Divas in 2:55.
Briseno and Infante each went 1-2.
At 132 pounds, Briseno was pinned in 3:52 by Cole Isaacson of La Grande (Ore.), but came back with a 7-6 decision over Wood’s Nathan Herring before getting pinned in 1:31 by Aaron Lopez of Silver (Silver City, N.M.).
Infante was pinned in his opener at 138 pounds by Raul James Martinez of San Jose’s Evergreen Valley in 4:58. But he bounced back with a 4-3 decision over Rocklin’s Dustin Hayes. He bowed out with a 45-second loss by pin to Vista de Lago’s Grant Roush.
Going 0-2 were Gomez (145), who dropped a 7-5 decision and was pinned, and Barnes (152) and Reger (182), who were both pinned twice.
Napa will also compete in three more Saturday tournaments, Granada’s Mat Classic on Jan. 11 in Livermore, the 49th Armijo Invitational on Jan. 18, and the 13th annual Lou Encalada Invitational at Rodriguez on Jan. 25.
The Grizzlies will next open their Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet schedule by visiting American Canyon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
They finished third at the VVAL Championships last season, with Infante and DeIanni placing second and Saldivar and Lex taking third to advance to the North Coast Section Championships.