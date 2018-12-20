Napa High’s young wrestling team fell to visiting Casa Grande in its first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League match on Wednesday, 57-21.
The Grizzlies got pins from sophomores Benito Saldivar (126 pounds), over Tobias Humphreys in 2:07, Garrett Axton (160), over Kyle Garrity in 2:23, and Emilio Deianni (220), over Connor Gloster in 5:48, and an 11-5 decision from senior Roberto Navarrete (138) over Joseph McGuire.
Junior 132-pounder Brandon Bledsoe dropped a 12-9 decision to Timothy Nguyen.
The Gauchos got pins from Samuel Virkus (113) over freshman Graham Gongora in 2:10, Ryan Naugle (120) over freshman Stephania Barrientos in 3:30, Jack McGuire (145) over sophomore Calvin Snider in 1:57, Ethan Falkenberg (152) in 3:30, Haizhi Yang (182) over senior Brady Bledsoe in 1:39, Justin Naugle (195) over Benjamin Salas in 1:24, and Jack Faris (285) over sophomore Cole Lex in 5:44.
Tanner McKinney (170) won by forfeit for Casa Grande.
“Yeah Casa Grande is good,” Napa head coach Nacho Franco said. “We saw them at the San Marin tournament and last week at the Healdsburg Duals. Overall, I think we wrestled them pretty well. We had a couple of tough losses where we should have won but we got caught on some stuff. We’re missing a few guys where we needed to adjust, and we had a couple of freshmen in there just so they could get some matches, but it was a good night.
“It was good to start with Casa Grande because it showed us where we need to be. We expect bigger things from a few guys – silly mistakes that shouldn’t be made anymore, especially when you’re leading the team. We need to take advantage of situations where you’re getting caught, you know, by not paying attention to your feet and getting thrown for five points, or not finishing a position.”
Missing was senior captain Chase LaRue, who was practicing with an all-star football team that is playing at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill on Saturday. He did make an appearance late in the match, however.
“As the team captain, I figured I have to show up and if I can’t wrestle, at least support the team and help coach, whatever I can,” LaRue said, adding that he likes the future of the program. “We had a wrestle-off yesterday at practice and a lot of the younger kids have actually stepped up their game, huge. They did really good and met all our expectations because they went out there and didn’t let it get to their heads. They did the best they could, and some of them pulled away with wins.
“We got lucky this year and had a lot of kids come out. The young guys last year told their friends that they had a fun time, so others came out and tried it. This sport is huge for getting you in shape. Most of these guys haven’t really wrestled in their lives and a lot of them actually wrestled varsity and beat veterans. They’ve just been putting in the work and haven’t taken any days, so they got the job done.”
Navarrete didn’t come out wrestling until he was a junior last year, and Wednesday’s win was his first as a varsity wrestler.
“I always got lazy after football season, and then last year I didn’t play football so I started wrestling, and I loved it so much I had to do it another year,” he explained. “Last week they had me wrestling up. I was 145s and Coach put me at 152s. Tonight I was at 138s, so I got better.”
He was in control of Joseph McGuire throughout, leading 4-0 after one period and 8-5 after two.
“They were a strong team today,” he said of the Gauchos. “We knew what we were walking into, but we had to give them a fight or two. I had to give it my all. You can’t chicken out. I was a bit disappointed that I didn’t a pin), but I know what I need to work on.”
Navarrete said he was impressed with Axton and Deianni’s pins.
“They’re really strong wrestlers. I love watching them wrestle,” he said. “We have a good, solid group that wants to wrestle every day. If we keep working hard, we have a chance to get more wins. We just need to get some of those mistakes out of the way, get smarter on the mat.”
Deianni won Wednesday despite being bumped up to 220s.
“He’s leading the team with that good confidence when he steps on the mat,” Franco said. “He wrestled a good six minutes and got a great win for us.”
Axton seemed to be his own worst critic despite getting one of the team’s four wins.
“Tonight was definitely one of my worst nights. I got the win, but I was messing up on a couple of things that my coaches talked to me about that I have to fix,” he said. “We haven’t really been wrestling how we practice, at least I haven’t. But it’s nice to have a full lineup because there’s more energy on the team. Our team has a lot of potential – we just need to keep working at it – and we have a great coach.”
Franco likes that participation is way up over recent seasons that saw Napa gave up a lot of forfeits.
“As long as they all stay healthy, we’ll be good. Grades are good,” he said. “This is probably one of the best groups we’ve had in a few years. We’ve got 40 kids on the roster who are above average, so we’re definitely excited about that.”