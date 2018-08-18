TURLOCK – Thanks to a vote by its student body Thursday, Napa High’s football team took the field as the Grizzlies for the first time in school history Friday night.
Unfortunately, a talented Pitman Pride team spoiled the party by routing Napa 55-7 before an excited home crowd at sweltering Joe Debeley Stadium where the temperature was 94 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff.
Despite the final score, new coach Tom Petithomme saw some bright spots for his squad to build on.
“We had a lot of good opportunities and a lot of good things came out of this game even though the score doesn’t show that,” said Petithomme. “We started off strong and then we started blowing assignments which is something we didn’t expect.”
But sometimes a mistake can lead to a great play. Napa’s second-half quarterback, Isaiah Newton, turned a bobbled snap into a 56-yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth quarter for Napa’s only score with 6:15 remaining.
“The snap was a little high and I bobbled it, so I just used my natural instincts and ran through the hole,” Newton said. “It was a busted play definitely. Gavin Zimmerman made a good block on the safety so I could get outside, and Kalani Posey and Jack Giguere took care of the corner and linebacker.
“From that point on I just ran toward the end zone to keep the DBs off me so I could get in there safely.”
As Petithomme noted, Napa had some good opportunities in the game. Napa defensive lineman Domenic Topete recovered a Pitman fumble on the Pride’s opening drive to give Napa a first down on its own 47. Napa starting quarterback Gunner Schoeps completed a 13-yard pass to Brock Bowers and Napa was in business with a first down at the Pitman 40. After two penalties, Schoeps then connected with Giguiere and Napa had another first down at the 21. Two more false start penalties on Napa and a sack on Schoeps killed the Napa drive and Pitman took over on downs at its own 35.
Back-to-back 30-plus yard runs by Pitman saw the home team quickly take a 7-0 lead with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter.
Napa could have tied the game on its next series but a wide open Posey could not hang on to a pass from Shoeps. Schoeps very next pass was intercepted and taken 35 yards to the house by Pitman cornerback Payton Bass. The Pride had scored twice in the span of just 51 seconds, suddenly led 14-0 and was on the way to a rout.
Pitman added three more touchdowns in the second quarter to build a comfortable 35-0 halftime lead.
Petithomme then brought in last year’s starting QB, Newton, to begin the second half.
“Our plan all along was to start Gunner and then bring Isaiah in to start the second half so we could see what both quarterbacks had to offer,” Petithomme said. “Now we have them both on film and we can go forward from there.”
Newton is more of a read option quarterback while Schoeps favors a drop back style. The change of pace seemed to pay immediate results as Newton was able to break off some runs and escape the relentless Pitman pass rush. However, he was not able to pass as effectively as Schoeps.
“I was just trying to do some different things in the second half,” Newton said. “Not playing in the first half I saw some things I thought I take advantage of, but I need to throw the ball better than I did.”
With the game well in hand, Pitman emptied the bench and did not attempt a single pass in the second half. With the Pride holding a 42-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, the game reverted to a running clock by rule. Despite the running clock and all-run offense Pitman still tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Petithomme was optimistic about the week ahead. “We have a lot of things to clean up on offense. Missing assignments is one thing, and we can fix that, but we need to get tougher in the trenches as well,” he said.
Napa’s next game is its home opener on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. against Manteca’s East Union Lancers at Memorial Stadium.
Napa JV blanked 20-0 by Pitman in season opener
TURLOCK - In a game played in temperatures nearing the 100-degree mark, the Napa JVs trailed 14-0 at halftime before ultimately losing to host Pitman, 20-0.