Through Down Under Sports, 2018 Napa High graduates Jared Kenney and Bella Oggenfuss and junior-to-be Mia Oggenfuss competed in the 18th annual International Games in track and field July 13-15 at Griffith University on the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia.
Kenney, who finished seventh in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet in the discus this May, placed second out of 16 competitors in the Men’s 18-19 age division last month with a mark of 137.2 feet.
Kenney, who plans to compete for Santa Rosa Junior College in the spring, posted a personal record of 159 feet, 10 inches at the Monticello Empire League Championships in May.
He also competed in two events for the first time ever in Australia, placing second out of three entrants in the hammer throw at 100.8 feet and sixth out of 10 in the javelin at 113.9 feet.
Kenney was also given the opportunity to be the United States' flag bearer in the opening ceremonies, according to his mother, Kathryn Kenney, who accompanied him on the trip.
Bella Oggenfuss, competing in the 18-19 women’s age division, placed fifth in the high jump at 4-4 and sixth in the 300 hurdles in 58.31 seconds.
Mia Oggenfuss, competing in the 16-17 age group, placed 10th in the high jump at 4.75 feet, 15th in the 100-meter hurdle preliminaries in 18.70 seconds, and 15th in the triple jump at 29 feet.
Amy Oggenfuss said her daughters were proud to represent California at the meet Down Under.
“They would like to thank the coaches of Napa High track and the Napa Track Club for their incredible support,” she said. “They didn’t perform at the level they hoped, but were proud to have competed in an international meet and have that experience.”
“They had an amazing time in Australia and made friends with people from across the country and Australia.”