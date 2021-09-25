Napa Valley Prep Football: Casa Grande ends Vintage's VVAL win streak in 46-44 thriller

The loss for the Crushers (1-3) in their VVAL opener marks its first league defeat since the VVAL was formed in 2018, snapping an 18-game winning streak against league foes. The Crushers’ stranglehold on the VVAL has been humbled as they get ready to host undefeated Petaluma (5-0) next Friday night.

While the Gauchos (3-1) are in a position that finds them controlling their fate to win the VVAL, Vintage head coach Dylan Leach is in a position to try to convince his team that there are still matters left to achieve.

“I’ll show up in the film room. It’s a matter of who else is going to show up. I’ll be there and so will our staff. We’ll see what kind of kids show up,” Leach said. “This is when adversity hits. Now it’s about, what is your character? Who is going to come back out and do what they are supposed to do? I won’t tell them anything except that I firmly believe that the execution on the field stems from what we do at practice and at school. Until we fix those things, this will continue to happen.”