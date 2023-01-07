Napa Valle Prep Girls Soccer: Newberry's hat trick lifts Crushers over Braves, 4-2

The Vintage High girls soccer team showed it had benefited from playing tough nonleague competition during a 2-6-1 preseason, dominating a red-hot Justin-Siena squad early in a 4-2 Vine Valley Athletic League-opening victory Thursday night.

“A lot of the opponents we played in preseason are ranked (high) and that was the objective, to get the girls some exposure that they typically don’t get in league,” Crushers head coach Miguel Ramirez said. “They were able to demonstrate it today.”

Leila Newberry scored the first of her three first-half goals in the opening minute, getting an assist from fellow junior Ellieana Vazquez Zimmerman. Newberry completed her hat trick with assists from freshman Maia Goss and sophomore Tonazin León Avalos to give the Crushers a 3-1 halftime lead.

Vintage freshman Riley Mills made it 4-1, the assist coming on a long pass from Vazquez Zimmerman.

Justin-Siena freshman Isabella Fernandez scored her second goal of the game to cut the Braves’ deficit to 4-2, but the Crushers held on for their third overall win of the season.

“It was pretty good. We were solid for I’d say 60-70% of the match,” Ramirez said. “There were some little errors, but those can be fixed in training. Sometimes when they play teams that are local, there is a lot of nervousness with the rivalries and because they’ve played club with a lot of players from different schools. But overall, it was a good match.”

The Crushers next host Sonoma Valley (1-2-1) at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“It should be a good season,” Ramirez added. “Hopefully we can get another win. We’ll take it one step at a time.”

Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco was mixed about his team’s performance.

“There were some bright spots. Clearly there are some areas that we need to continue to improve on,” he said. “We made some mistakes — both mental errors and just reading-the-game errors that we need to improve on. In general, it was a good lesson for us. We can grow from this, build up and continue to work hard and stay focused on some of our goals.”

Branagan-Franco was especially pleased with the play of freshmen Fernandez and Ella Pederson, and junior Thais Thomson-Rangel.

“Bella played extremely well getting the two goals for us,” he said. “Ella played left back for pretty much 80 minutes, running up and down the field, working really hard. I also felt that Thais did a really good job for us trying to hold the ball, trying to find position, trying to be aggressive going from goal to goal.

“But in the end, there’s still things that we need to work on. We gave up two goals that we shouldn’t have given up and that really hurt us. But we’ve got to bounce back from that. We’ve got another rivalry game on Saturday, so we don’t have very much time to dwell on this. We’ve got to bounce back to get ready for Napa (at home at 6 p.m.).”

He hopes to see the Braves play like they want to win more than their opponents do.

“I didn’t think we began having that extra fight and passion for the game until later on in the second half, and that’s one half too late already. It needs to start from Minute 1,” Branagan-Franco said. “Vintage came out really aggressive right away, set the tone and popped us right in the chin within the first minute and our girls didn’t respond as quickly as they should have.

“When you’re not the aggressor, when you’re not ready for a game that’s in this atmosphere and at this level, it can quickly turn on you.”

After Justin-Siena routed Vallejo in its season opener, 11-0, and Berean Christian, 9-1, the Braves played only one game over the next 26 days — a 4-0 loss to Sonoma Academy — before beating Novato 5-2 on Dec. 29.

“Preseason wasn’t as helpful as I wish it would have been,” Branagan-Franco said. “A couple of opponents we played weren’t at the level I thought they were going to be at, so it cost us. Then we lost a couple of (chances to play) games due to cancellations due to sickness and poor scheduling, so it did affect us a little bit not having more games. It would have helped us with jelling and getting a little more match fitness for more of the physicality games. That’s something we clearly need to improve on and continue to grow from.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.