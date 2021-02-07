Napa Valley Athletes Remembered: Murphree muscled way to rare state title

Times like this bring out the reflective side. While the COVID-19 outbreak has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives, having them compromised or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events. I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times.
While most of my career was on the Upvalley beat, I had a chance to get a taste of the city of Napa on the high school sports front. As one who made a career as a sports reporter, I have thought about events and people I covered that I still remember to this day.
Vintage High wrestler Daniel Murphree capturing the 2003 state championship in the 145-pound weight class to cap his senior year remains a crowning moment, one I remember fondly. One year earlier, his sister Emilee won the California girls championship at 144 pounds.
It is often said that football is the sport that mirrors real life. You get knocked down, you get back up. You make sacrifices for the good of the team. I would concur that football mirrors real life more so than any other sport because it is a team sport. Life is a team sport when it comes to the workforce and marriage, the latter often involving the sacrifice of your needs for your spouse and kids.
For a different yet similar reason, wrestling belongs in that conversation.
Wrestling is similar to real life in that, whatever path you choose, success ultimately boils down to you. It’s a one-on-one battle in the middle of the mat — may the best person win. There are no politics involved. You win or lose because you did it, not because you’re the starting point guard just because you are the coach’s son. You can’t rely on teammates to help you beat your opponent. It’s also a sport that is so physically demanding that you can’t have a poor work ethic and survive.
I had a chance to cover some excellent wrestling throughout my career as a reporter, both on an individual and team level. I was blessed to cover St. Helena High’s program when the Saints won nine league titles in 10 seasons as well as a CIF North Coast Section Class A title. St. Helena had four wrestlers reach the state meet in that time — Joe Luna, Geoff Harner, Tim Nuss and Gian Traverso.
I also had a chance to cover state meet participants Jaret Newton, Ed Blanton and Tim Kniefel of Napa High and Brian Watanabe and Murphree of Vintage, and Louie Puno and Bobby Gonzalez of Vallejo High for a former online publication in the early 2000s.
These teams and wrestlers were all accomplished in their own right. But on an individual level, I would have to look long and hard to find a more memorable wrestling season at the regional level to cover than 2003. In fact, that was the last season the state meet was held at the Spanos Center at the University of the Pacific in Stockton. In a nutshell, the event had outgrown the venue and has since been moved to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Murphree was one of four wrestlers from the Monticello Empire League, in which Vintage competed as a member of the Sac-Joaquin Section until the end of the 2016-17 school year, to win state titles in their weight classes. The others were Gonzalez (135 pounds) and Vacaville's Brett Slone (160) and Kyle Devan (heavyweight).
Murphree went on to wrestle for UC Davis.
Devan went on to play college football at Oregon State, and in the NFL for five years with Indianapolis, Tennessee, Philadelphia and Washington. He went on to serve as an assistant offensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints and also with Ball State and Arizona at the college level.
What makes their accomplishments even greater is that California has one of the most, if not the most, difficult state meets to win. By no means am I suggesting that California has the best wrestlers in the country, but its state meet is more difficult because it does not split its state champions by division. Translation: If you weigh 155 pounds and win the California state title, you are the champ of the entire state — not just in Division I, II, III or IV.
In team sports, pulling for a league rival is commonplace for some because of solidarity purposes. However, one is just as likely to find someone not rooting for a fellow league member because it is a hard sell to suddenly flip the switch. With individual sports, however, my observation has been league members will have a rooting interest in this situation for rival schools.
That said, during that weekend, the wrestling circle of Vintage, Vacaville and Vallejo felt like its own little fraternity. The compelling subplot was the relationship between the Murphree and Gonzalez families.
Both also had similar backgrounds in that their fathers were their coaches. Co-coaching Vintage with Jim Lanterman was Carl Murphree, who has since relocated to Marshall, Missouri and remains the Missouri Valley College women’s wrestling head coach. Bob Gonzalez was Vallejo’s assistant coach under Mike Minahen.
Their fathers loved hard and coached hard. I remember interviewing both Murphrees and Gonzalezes in the week leading up to the state meet. I asked all parties involved about the father-son-coach angle. The responses were similar in that there are peaks and valleys but when times were difficult, they would lean on the other person’s father to talk them off the ledge.
Gonzalez and Murphree entered their senior seasons with already accomplished careers. Murphree had reached the state meet in his previous two years, going 4-4. Gonzalez, like Murphree, had also reached state the previous two seasons, placing fourth there in 2002.
Before the 2002-2003 season got underway, both had mountains of big-stage experience with not just high school wrestling but freestyle and Greco-Roman. While predicting the outcomes of seasons can be a crapshoot, there was no question in my mind that both were going to be medalists at worst — top eight — if not champions. I remember watching both wrestlers throughout the two days and being convinced with each passing match that they were going to be state champions.
Gonzalez reached the championship match by defeating Peninsula’s David Polan, 13-0, Coalinga’s Francisco Laredo, by pin, Clovis’ Jason Williams, 10-3, and Valhalla’s Dean Kinports, 3-0. Gonzalez defeated Alex Herrera of Bakersfield in the title match, 3-1.
Murphree’s path to the title match involved wins over El Modena’s Jeremy Burzamato, 15-1, Vista’s S.P. Morga, by 17-1 technical fall, Clovis East’s Bryce Thompson, 12-10 — erasing a huge 7-1 deficit — and Los Gatos’ Bobby Pease, by 15-0 technical fall. Murphree dominated Anderson’s Micah Zachary in the title match, 11-4.
While as reporters we are taught to be impartial, sometimes you cannot help but get caught up in celebrating success. I’m honestly not sure if it is a matter of being biased because anyone who knows me is aware my reporting was as down the middle as you get. My reason for celebrating the success of these two youngsters is because when you see two great competitors work hard and take no shortcuts to achieve that, you want to see them get rewarded.
The term “great competitor” often gets thrown around loosely. But Gonzalez and Murphree acted the part as much as, if not more than, any student-athlete I had the chance to cover.
