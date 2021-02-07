Napa Valley Athletes Remembered: Murphree muscled way to rare state title

Times like this bring out the reflective side. While the COVID-19 outbreak has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives, having them compromised or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events. I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times.

While most of my career was on the Upvalley beat, I had a chance to get a taste of the city of Napa on the high school sports front. As one who made a career as a sports reporter, I have thought about events and people I covered that I still remember to this day.

Vintage High wrestler Daniel Murphree capturing the 2003 state championship in the 145-pound weight class to cap his senior year remains a crowning moment, one I remember fondly. One year earlier, his sister Emilee won the California girls championship at 144 pounds.

It is often said that football is the sport that mirrors real life. You get knocked down, you get back up. You make sacrifices for the good of the team. I would concur that football mirrors real life more so than any other sport because it is a team sport. Life is a team sport when it comes to the workforce and marriage, the latter often involving the sacrifice of your needs for your spouse and kids.

For a different yet similar reason, wrestling belongs in that conversation.