YOUNTVILLE — The Napa Valley Baseball Club 19’s defeated the Napa Valley Crushers’ Joe DiMaggio side 15-5 in a preseason scrimmage at the Veteran Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field on Thursday.
The scrimmage marked the beginning of the summer baseball season for both clubs.
“We really hit the ground running after Memorial Day,” said NVBC head coach Jason Schnaible. “We have 50 games scheduled this year – 18 league games, 18 nonleague games, and then we play in three big tournaments.”
Schnaible’s team has players from four area high schools – Napa, Vintage, Justin-Siena and St. Helena.
Crushers head coach Mike Dozler said he was happy with what he saw despite the loss.
“I was proud of everybody today,” he said. “We have a younger team and we tried to play everybody.”
Dozler said his side has players from Napa, Vintage, Justin-Siena, American Canyon, Vanden and Rodriguez high schools.
Both teams used several pitchers and moved position players around liberally throughout the eight-inning contest.
The NVBC got out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Alex Dehzad led off with a triple. After two outs were recorded, Stacy Nelson’s infield single scored Dehzad. Crushers starter Scian Griffin then walked Dylan Rody and Sam Coltrin to load the bases. Reid McCaffrey followed with a bloop single to right that scored two runs and Zach Joson’s single to right scored two more for the early five-run lead.
The Crushers got on the board in the top of the third when Sebastian Dennis led off with a single, stole second and third, and came home on a wild pickoff attempt. Bodie Joson was hit by a pitch and later came in to score the Crushers’ second run on a hit by Trace Willoughby.
The Joe DiMaggio side crept closer in the top of the fourth when Dylan Snider singled, stole second, and came in to score on a single by Daniel Jacinto that cut the NVBC lead to 5-3.
The NVBC added single runs in the fourth and sixth to stretch its lead to 7-3. Luke Leachmann reached base on an error and later came in to score on a wild pitch in the fourth. In the sixth, Dehzad doubled down the right-field line and scored easily when Dylan Foster ripped another double to right.
The Crushers again cut into the NVBC lead with a two-spot in the top of the seventh. Jacinto was safe on an infield single, Riley walked, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch scored Jacinto, and Riley scored when Daniels was safe on a throwing error to make the score 7-5 NVBC.
But NVBC broke the game wide open with an eight-run seventh. Rody reached based on error and moved to third on Coltrin’s single to left. McCaffrey was safe on fielder’s choice to load the bases. Nick Schuttish and Dylan Payne walked to force in two runs, Boden Cooke’s pop single brought in another, and then two more came in to score on Campbell’s single to make it 12-5.
The final three runs came courtesy of a balk, Foster’s second double and an error.
Foster was the hitting star for the winners, with a single, two doubles and two RBIs.
“I saw a lot of curve balls during the high school season,” he said, “So I was sitting on the curve today.” Foster also made the catch of the day, flagging down a deep drive to right field.
Schnaible also complimented Cooke and Aiden Storck, as well as pitchers Leachman, Coltrin and Schuttish.
“Leachman and Coltrin had never pitched before today,” Schnaible noted.
Dozler was pleased with the play of several of his players.
“Riley Carlos from American Canyon did a good job in the infield,” he said. “Zach Daniels from Vintage threw real well today, as did Daniel Jacinto. Jacinto also shined at short; he’s a vacuum cleaner out there. Our pitching staff is huge; we have about 12 guys on our roster who can throw.”
Jacinto led the Crushers with two hits.
Starter Dehzad took the win for NVBC and was aided in relief by Leachmann, Coltrin, Payne and Schuttish. Griffin took the loss, with Willoughby, Jacobson, Daniels and Jacinto seeing relief duty.
The NVBC has a game Tuesday against the Fairfield American Legion side before facing the Napa Valley Crushers again on Friday at the Justin-Siena field at 5 p.m.