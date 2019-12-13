The Napa Christian girls basketball team looks to be on its way to another breakout season after winning its second straight Thursday, 51-16 over visiting El Sobrante Christian.
Breck Hearn had 19 points and Elana Pang scored 10 to lead the Knights, who improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in Small School Bridge League play.
“It was a nice good win for us,” Napa Christian head coach Darren Smith said. “We’re doing pretty well. We have some nice balance in our scoring and we’re playing some quality basketball.”
The Knights were coming off a 57-20 win at Pacific Union College Prep two days before, when Pang led them with 21 points, Hearn scored 18, and Maggie Immen had 10.
Napa Christian will visit Trinity Prep at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the CrossWalk Church gym.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Granada 50, American Canyon 29
The Wolves lost in the first round of the Mark Madsen Tournament at San Ramon Valley High in Danville on Thursday.
Gabriel Patrick and Oliver Aandahl each scored 9 points and EJ Alviz added 8 for American Canyon (1-2), which hit only 9 of 48 shots from the field but gave up a season-low point total after allowing Vacaville and Windsor to each put up 68.
The Wolves were to face Pittsburg in a losers-bracket game at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Cardinal Newman 88, American Canyon 35
The Wolves had their five-game win streak broken in the first round of Piedmont’s Paris Twins Classic on Thursday, as the Cardinals from Santa Rosa led 31-6 after one quarter and never looked back.
Cameron Genteroy and Jazmine Fontilla led American Canyon (5-3) with 10 points each. Trinity Billingsley added 7, Amaree Bennett 6, and Olivia Gradington 2.
The Wolves were to play Lompoc at 5 p.m. Friday in a losers-bracket game.
JV Girls Basketball
Wine Valley Classic gets under way
Napa High defeated Rancho Cotate, 26-25, and Vintage beat American Canyon, 38-29, in the first round of the 34th annual Bob Soper Wine Valley Classic on Thursday at Vintage.
Friday’s schedule for the round-robin event had Rancho Cotate facing American Canyon at 5 p.m. and Napa playing Vintage at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, it’s Napa against American Canyon at 10:30 a.m., and Vintage against Rancho Cotate at noon.