Prolific Prep of Napa Christian took its first loss of the season over the weekend, falling to national-ranked La Lumiere, 63-59, on Saturday in the semifinals of the Chick-Fil-A Classic in South Carolina.
La Lumiere, ranked No. 20 by USA Today, moved to 9-0 with the win while Prolific Prep, ranked No. 2 by USA Today, fell to 16-1 on the season.
Senior five-star guard Jalen Green scored 29 of his 34 points in the second half but The Crew couldn’t overcome the absence of several key injured players. They played without starting senior power forward and Illinois signee Coleman Hawkins, currently out with an injured shoulder, and senior forward and Rutgers signee Mawot Mag, who has now been out a month with facial and mouth fractures.
To make matters worse, five-star guard and Texas Tech signee Nimari Burnett injured his ankle in the first half of play on Saturday and will be out for the foreseeable future. He’ll get an MRI this week and aims to return for Flyin to the Hoop and Hoophall East on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
La Lumiere was also playing without 7-foot-1 junior Roco Muratori.
La Lumiere was paced by senior guard Wendell Green (20 points), junior guard Jeremy Sochan (18 points) and senior guard Jaden Ivey (14points).
For Prolific Prep, Green went 8 for 13 from three but just 2 for 7 from the free throw line, out of character for an 85-percent free throw shooter.
As a team, La Lumiere shot 24 of 32 from the charity stripe compared to just 6 of 11 for Prolific Prep. The Crew was also whistled for 25 personal fouls compared to 10 for La Lumiere.
The Crew, now down three starters, looked to avoid a losing streak on Monday when they were to play Huntington Prep (West Virginia) in the Third-Place game.
Vintage 57, Windsor 52
The Crushers took down the Jaguars on Friday, their first road win of the season, to move to 6-4 on the year.
Windsor (3-6) led 11-4 early but Vintage rallied to tie the game at 20 at the end of one before taking a 37-33 lead into halftime. Vintage extends its lead to as much as eight in the second half and held off a late Windsor rally to seal the win.
Senior guard Josh Kho stuffed the stat sheet as he played all 32 minutes, finishing with 8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
“Josh's most impressive stat of the night was zero turnovers,” head coach Ben Gongora said. “To play point guard the entire game and not have one turnover is beyond impressive.”
Senior wing Blake Murray added 15 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists while fellow senior wing Imani Lopez had 13 points, 5 boards, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
Senior forward Luke Williams also turned in his game of the season with 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Rounding out stats for the Crushers were junior post Everett Mitchell (5 points and 3 rebounds), junior guard Owen Schnaible (4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals), junior forward Josh McCormick (2 points and 3 assists) and junior guard Alex Dehzad (2 rebounds and 3 assists).
As a team, the Crushers assisted on 18 of their 23 field goals.
Vintage will be back in action at the end of this week. They’ll face Northgate on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Dougherty Valley Tournament. The Broncos (4-5) beat the Crushers, 46-35, in the Wine Valley Tournament earlier this month.
“I'm excited for the rematch,” Gongora said. “I want to see how much we've improved. I'm sure Northgate has improved as well.”