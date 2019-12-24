Even without three starters, Prolific Prep of Napa Christian bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-52 win over Huntington Prep in the third-place game of the Chick-Fil-A Classic on Monday.
Senior five-star guard Jalen Green once again led the way for the banged up Crew, who improved to 17-1, scoring a game-high 24 points. He was 8 of 16 from the field with four three-pointers and dropped in all four attempts from the free throw line. Sophomore guard Jordan Pope added 19 points with two three-pointers in support.
The Crew are currently playing without two starting forwards in Coleman Hawkins and Mawot Mag and Green’s backcourt mate Nimari Burnett. Hawkins, a senior power forward and Illinois signee, is currently out with an injured shoulder. Mag hasn’t suited up since Nov. 22 when he sustained facial and mouth fractures. Burnett is most recent to go down, suffering an ankle injury in The Crew’s 63-59 loss to La Lumiere on Sunday.
Green was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, leading all players in scoring at 28 points per game and knocking down 15 of his 25 three-pointers, a clip of 60 percent.
Huntington Prep (11-4) was paced by senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield (15 points and 5 rebounds) and junior guard Brayon Freeman (14 points).
Prolific Prep will next play in the Mustang Madness in Kentucky, Jan. 3-4.