The Vintage High boys basketball team played outside Napa for the first time Saturday and fell 69-39 at The Urban School of San Francisco, but came back with a 50-36 home win over Antioch on Tuesday.
Urban drained 10 3-pointers in winning its fifth straight. The Blues (5-1) led Vintage just 27-22 at halftime and 45-32 after three quarters, but outscored the Crushers 24-7 in the fourth.
“We've been spoiled at home to start the season, but this was a good test,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said after the game. “Every player got minutes tonight. We'll definitely learn from this and get better from it.”
The Crushers (5-4) went on to improve to 5-0 at home on Tuesday, holding Antioch well below its season scoring average of 54.5 points a game.
Eight of the 11 Vintage players who saw action scored, led by Imani Lopez with 14 points and Josh McCormick with 7 off the bench. Everett Mitchell scored 6, Sam Neal 5, Alex Dehzad and Owen Schnaible 4 each, and Blake Murray and Luke Williams 3 apiece.
“Home sweet home,” Gongora said. “I love how we shared the ball tonight. To have eight different guys score is true team basketball. Super proud of our defense, too. We came out so focused and jumped on them immediately to a 37-15 halftime lead. But now we need to refocus and prepare for our second true road game, against Windsor this Friday. I hope we can continue this momentum.”
Vacaville 63, Napa 56
In Tuesday night's loss at Vacaville, the Grizzlies were led by Brayden Greenlee (21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals), Jack Hunter (11 points, 2 rebounds), Tyler Oda (7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists), and Spencer Gorman (6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists).
"We're struggling to put together a full four quarters right now," said Napa head coach Zack Cook. "The preparation and effort is there. We just can't seem to play consistent."
Napa (2-7) next plays at Cardinal Newman on Friday.
Calistoga snaps 3-game skid with pair of wins
The Wildcats rebounded from three consecutive losses with a pair of wins over the weekend to enter their winter break with a 3-4 record.
The Wildcats fell to Middletown, 44-27, last Monday to drop to 1-4 overall but picked up wins over Round Valley, 47-45, on Friday and Point Arena, 46-32, on Saturday.
In Friday's win, sophomore Christian Caldera paced Calistoga with 20 points while sophomore Isaac Garcia added 15.
On Saturday, Caldera once again led the scoring effort with 19. Garcia chipped in 14 and sophomore Jonathan Koffler scored 8.
The Wildcats have the next three weeks off from games. They’ll return to action on Jan. 7 when they visit Victory Christian Academy. They’ll then host Sonoma Academy on Jan. 9 and travel to Ferndale on Jan. 11 before they open North Central League IV play at home against Technology on Jan. 14.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 61, Antioch 45
The Crushers improved to 4-2 with Tuesday’s win against the visiting Panthers. Vintage head coach Drew Willems said his team notched its third straight win largely by playing solid defense and getting Antioch off balance, holding the Panthers to 15 points in the first half.
The Crushers were led by Ben Jackson (22 points, 4 steals), Liam Ferguson (12 points, 3 steals), Sam Gomez (10 points, 8 rebounds) and Zach Rector (6 points). Vintage wraps up its nonleague schedule when it visits Windsor on Friday.