Napa Valley Boys Basketball: Napa 4th, Vintage 5th in Wine Valley Tourney

If you don’t win a basketball tournament, you at least want to win your last game so you have momentum going into the following week.

The Vintage High boys actually finished Napa High’s Wine Valley Tournament on a win streak after losing their opener to Archie Williams of San Anselmo on Thursday, 54-42, beating Vallejo 57-46 on Friday, and winning the consolation championship Saturday over Bethel, 50-31.

Napa High, after beating Rancho Cotate 59-57 on Thursday, lost 65-51 to Santa Rosa in Friday night’s semifinal before falling again, 49-40 to Windsor in the third-place game.

Vintage (5-2) got off to a bit of a sluggish start against Bethel, but after the second quarter started to plow past the Jaguars (1-2).

“Third game of a three-day tournament — it is what it is,” Crushers head coach Ben Gongora said. “We got the A.M. breakfast club game. It took us a few minutes to get warmed up, so that's OK.”

A large reason Vintage pulled away was a defense that allowed just 17 points in the final three quarters of the contest.

“I think we all just wanted it out there,” said Vintage senior center Cole Capitani, who finished with yet another double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds while adding 3 blocks. “We just wanted to stop them and put them away early.”

“We love his presence,” Gongora said of Capitani. “He’s a big target for us to throw to over the top when we’re going against smaller teams. That’s what we did, and Bethel didn’t make the adjustment.”

Also leading the Crushers to victory was Jackson Corley, with 12 points and 5 rebounds.

“It’s nice to always have Jackson out there,” Capitani said of his fellow senior. “Just always someone to kick to, get the ball from. Just a good person.”

Vintage will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it visits Santa Rosa, which took a 5-0 record into the Wine Valley Tournament championship game against a 2-0 Archie Williams squad.

Napa’s game Saturday was the second consecutive contest where the Grizzlies (1-4) faded down the stretch.

“We went away from our game plan, and we paid the price for it,” Napa High head coach Joel Garcia explained. “But we switched everything up in our program this last week, and the boys have tremendously improved since our first game against Santa Rosa.”

Napa was once again led by Dylan Newman. The senior center scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds for yet another double-double performance.

“It’s beautiful,” Garcia explained. “The guy is working hard every single day. He’s a leader on the court and off the court. He’s always an individual we can count on when it comes to leading the team.”

The more concerning part of the game was the lack of anyone else scoring significant points for the Grizzlies. Their next leading scorer was Tyler Oda with 7 points.

Napa will visit Wood in Vacaville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Friday’s games

This early in the season, it’s unusual to get another shot at a team you’ve already seen, but rematches were on the menu for Vintage and Napa High on Friday.

In the middle games on Day 2 of the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High, Vintage beat Vallejo 57-46 less than two weeks after edging the Red Hawks by a point at home on a last-second layup, and Napa fell just 65-51 in a semifinal to a Santa Rosa High squad that had routed the Grizzlies by 32 points two weeks before in the same gym.

Vintage’s game was tight until the fourth quarter, when the Crushers (4-2) allowed Vallejo (1-3) to score just eight points.

“I don’t think we were tired,” Gongora explained. “I think Vallejo was tired.”

The tournament, which wasn’t held last season because of COVID-19 concerns, was a time to shine for Capitani. On Friday night, he tallied an impressive 27 points and 23 rebounds. The senior also went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

“I just feel like it was a really good game,” the 6-foot-7 Capitani said. “The matchups are there for me and the guards getting the ball into me throughout has really been helping the last couple of games.”

Capitani is one of seven seniors who were on JV coach Chuck Johnson’s 18-7 squad as sophomores.

“He’s continued to improve since the first time I met him,” Gongora said. “I've always wanted him to be more physical and more assertive. We really made a concerted effort to take advantage of a mismatch by throwing him a lot more high passes, a lot more lobs, and he's been improving. This is what we expected from him his senior year.”

Also pitching in were Corley with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Jackson, who finished with 8 points and a rebound and also went 2 for 3 at the line.

Napa High (1-3) kept its rematch with Santa Rosa close until the fourth quarter, when the Grizzlies’ shots suddenly stopped falling.

“We continue going through our shots — (it’s) just the way of basketball sometimes,” Garcia explained. “The shots will tend to fall and tend to not, but I’m proud of the way the boys played today.”

Garcia has plenty of reason to be happy with what he saw from his team. After all, they have come a long way since losing 75-43 to the Panthers (5-0) on Nov. 18.

“I saw Napa High have a chip on their shoulder,” the coach said of his team. “They were willing to fight and we had three beautiful quarters, and then we let them slip away in the fourth quarter.”

Putting forth a marvelous performance once again for the Grizzlies was Newman. The 6-foot-5 senior scored 20 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked 2 shots. He was also a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

“He has a whole new mentality,” Garcia said of Newman. “He's driving, he's getting to the bucket, he’s getting boards, he's getting putbacks — it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Nico Franco added 10 points to the cause and brought down 4 rebounds.

Thursday’s games

There are times when having a lead is taken for granted. It’s also hard to get back once you lose the edge.

In the first round of its tournament, Napa High started strong in the first quarter against Rancho Cotate before getting down by 12 points heading into the final quarter.

But the Grizzlies got back into the game with persistent defense and by making their free throws, and Newman made two with 1:01 left to give Napa the lead in a 59-57 victory over the Cougars from Rohnert Park.

It was the first win of the season for the Grizzlies, who mounted their comeback on the heels of a strong defensive fourth quarter in which they yielded just seven points.

“It helped that their main guy fouled out,” Newman laughed. “That helped, but then we just locked on everybody else.”

According to Garcia, the Grizzlies didn’t change anything when the game entered the final frame.

“Absolutely nothing,” the coach admitted. “We did the same thing we did from the beginning of tip-off, which was attack the basket, attack the basket, kick out, trust our shooters, and continually attack the basket and draw those fouls.”

Free throws played a major part in getting the Grizzlies back into the game. They made an impressive 23 of 29 from the charity stripe on the night.

“That was a huge factor in this game,” Garcia said. “Free throws are always a huge factor in any game. I encourage the guys always to stay after practice and do their work and if finally paid off tonight.”

Getting its first win of the young season was also important after a pair of lopsided losses.

“Now you have a monkey off your back,” Newman said. “It’s nice.”

Added Garcia, “That’s great. I’m glad we got it now rather than later. I'm just super proud of the guys and how they were able to close out the game.”

Leading the way for Napa were sophomore guard Miles MacPherson, who had 18 points and six rebounds, and Newman, who finished with a double-double of 17 points and 20 rebounds and added a block. His 12-of-13 night at the free-throw line included an 8-for-8 stretch in the fourth quarter.

“I don't know what I did,” Newman said of his monster effort. “It was just me tonight. Just felt good.”

Oda finished with 13 points, 10 in the first half. The senior also brought in a rebound.

“Those three those guys, we expect them to be able to produce every single night,” Garcia said of the three-headed monster of double-digit scorers. “It's no surprise that Dylan had his breakthrough today, and we hope that he continues to be consistent throughout the season. We expect that from Miles, we expect from Tyler — just overall great leaders on the varsity team.”

For Vintage, opening the tournament against a top-notch program was a tall task as the Crushers fell to Archie Williams, 54-42.

The difference in the contest came when the Falcons (2-0) held Vintage to 4 points in the first quarter.

“They're a solid team; they're athletic,” Gongora said. “I’m happy on the first half. We didn’t roll over. I think we were down double digits and we didn’t roll over. We fought back.”

The second quarter saw the Crushers (3-2) go on a run and go into halftime down by just three points. In that quarter, they allowed just nine points.

But the Falcons pulled away behind the marvelous effort of 6-foot-7 senior Will Heimbrodt, who finished with 29 points while converting all five of his foul shots. The forward also made a 3-pointer.

“He was definitely a matchup issue,” Gongora said. “We tried to double-team him. We tried to make him a non-factor, and we weren't very successful. It was a tough match-up. We had some players do some things that were uncharacteristic.”

One of the lone reasons Vintage was able to stay in the game early on was its own 6-foot-7 senior, Capitani. The center scored all of the Crushers’ first-quarter points en route to a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. He converted 6 of his 9 free-throw attempts and added a blocked shot.

“Cole went up against some height tonight and some athleticism, and that’s good for him,” Gongora said. “He typically is the tallest guy in the court. He wasn't tonight, and not only did he deal with one big — he dealt with two.”

The Crushers had two other scorers in double figures. Corley had 11 points and brought down 7 rebounds. Jackson finished with 10 points, corralled 5 rebounds, and went 2-for-3 at the charity stripe.

“They played a lot of minutes, and we’re trying to tighten up the rotation,” Gongora said. “It's still early in the season, and we're working on it. So we’ve got to get them a few more breathers there. We're asking a lot of those guys right now.”