Napa Valley Boys Basketball: Napa takes back lead down stretch in 59-57 win over Rancho Cotate in Wine Valley Tournament opener

There are times when having a lead is taken for granted. It’s also hard to get back once you lose the edge.

In the first round of its Wine Valley Tournament on Thursday, the Napa High boys basketball team started strong in the first quarter against Rancho Cotate before getting down by 12 points heading into the final quarter.

But the Grizzlies got back into the game with persistent defense and by making their free throws, and Dylan Newman made two with 1:01 left to give Napa the lead in a 59-57 victory over the Cougars from Rohnert Park.

It was the first win of the season for the Grizzlies (1-2), who mounted their comeback on the heels of a strong defensive fourth quarter in which they yielded just seven points.

“It helped that their main guy fouled out,” Napa senior forward Dylan Newman laughed. “That helped, but then we just locked on everybody else.”

According to second-year head coach Joel Garcia, the Grizzlies didn’t change anything when the game entered the final frame.

“Absolutely nothing,” he admitted. “We did the same thing we did from the beginning of tip-off, which was attack the basket, attack the basket, kick out, trust our shooters, and continually attack the basket and draw those fouls.”

Free throws played a major part in getting the Grizzlies back into the game. They made an impressive 23 of 29 from the charity stripe on the night.

“That was a huge factor in this game,” Garcia said. “Free throws are always a huge factor in any game. I encourage the guys always to stay after practice and do their work and if finally paid off tonight.”

Getting its first win of the young season was also important after a pair of lopsided losses.

“Now you have a monkey off your back,” Newman said. “It’s nice.”

Added Garcia, “That’s great. I’m glad we got it now rather than later. I'm just super proud of the guys and how they were able to close out the game.”

Leading the way for Napa were sophomore guard Miles MacPherson, who had 18 points and six rebounds, and Newman, who finished with a double-double of 17 points and 20 rebounds and added a block. His 12-of-13 night at the free-throw line included an 8-for-8 stretch in the fourth quarter.

“I don't know what I did,” Newman said of his monster effort. “It was just me tonight. Just felt good.”

Tyler Oda finished with 13 points, 10 in the first half. The senior also brought in a rebound. Ross Cringan scored 4, Andrew Remboldt 3, Graham Chapouris 2, and Nico Franco 1.

“Those three those guys, we expect them to be able to produce every single night,” Garcia said of the three-headed monster of double-digit scorers. “It's no surprise that Dylan had his breakthrough today, and we hope that he continues to be consistent throughout the season. We expect that from Miles, we expect from Tyler — just overall great leaders on the varsity team.”

With the victory, Napa is assured of no worse than the third-place game. The Grizzlies will face Santa Rosa (4-0) for the second time this season in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal. The Panthers won 73-39 in Thursday’s opener over Bethel, which will play Rancho Cotate (2-3) at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Rosa routed Napa 75-43 in its season opener two weeks before, also at Messner Gym.