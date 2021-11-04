Napa Valley Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep of Napa Christian opens season this weekend at Napa Valley College

Three weeks after playing three exhibition games in Las Vegas, Prolific Prep of Napa Christian officially opens its high school boys basketball season at Napa Valley College this weekend.

The Crew will play Renaissance Academy of Pasadena at 6 p.m. Saturday and TMG Prep Academy of Orange County at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Prolific Prep enters its seventh season of existence with what may be its deepest team ever, according to Philippe Doherty, who co-founded and co-directs the program with Jeremy Russotti. They have brought back the Crew’s original head coach, Billy McKnight, who spent the past two years in Oregon at the US Basketball Academy.

Ranked sixth in the 2021-22 Preseason MaxPreps Independent Top 20, Prolific Prep has talented teens from all over the world.

They include 6-foot-10 senior center Adem Bona, who is committed to UCLA; 6-foot-5 senior wing MJ Rice, who is committed to the University of Kansas; 6-foot-3 senior point guard Dior Johnson, who is committed to the University of Oregon; 6-foot-5 senior forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, who is committed to the University of Minnesota; 6-foot-6 senior guard Tre White, one of the top 30 players in the country; and a three-year returnee in 6-foot-1 senior guard Jordan Pope.

Other Crew members are 7-foot senior center Mor Seck, 6-foot-8 junior power forward N’Famara Dabo, 6-foot-8 senior forward Jacob LaBounty, 6-foot-2 point guard Ben Jenkins, and two of the top 40 sophomores in the country, 6-foot-6 guard Dink Pate from Dallas, Texas and 6-foot-8 Zion Sensley from San Carlos.

At the Oct. 15-17 Top Flight exhibition tournament in Las Vegas, which featured some of the better programs in the country, Prolific Prep defeated Hoop Nation in the quarterfinals, 88-79, lost to Oak Hill Academy in the semifinals, 84-71, and defeated Dream City Christian in the third-place game, 69-57.

Visit binged.it/3BJHrG9 for a YouTube video of the Crew's exhibition game against Hoop Nation.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for age 7 through high school age (with student ID card) and free for age 6 and younger. Anyone who buys a Prolific Prep T-shirt at the admission table will get in for half practice if they are an adults, or for free if they are in high school or younger.

