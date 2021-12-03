Napa Valley Boys Basketball: Vintage struggles offensively in 54-42 loss to Archie Williams at Wine Valley Tournament

The opening game of a tournament can be a tough one, especially when you meet a top-notch program.

That was the case for the Vintage boys’ basketball team in its Wine Valley Tournament opener Thursday night as it lost to Archie Williams of San Anselmo, 54-42.

The difference in the contest came when the Falcons (2-0) held Vintage to 4 points in the first quarter.

“They're a solid team; they're athletic,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “I’m happy on the first half. We didn’t roll over. I think we were down double digits and we didn’t roll over. We fought back.”

The second quarter saw the Crushers (3-2) go on a run and go into halftime down by just three points. In that quarter, they allowed just nine Archie Williams points to go on the board.

But the Falcons pulled away behind the marvelous effort of 6-foot-7 senior Will Heimbrodt, who finished with 29 points while converting all five of his foul shots. The forward also made a 3-pointer.

“He was definitely a matchup issue,” Gongora said. “We tried to double-team him. We tried to make him a non-factor, and we weren't very successful. It was a tough match-up. We had some players do some things that were uncharacteristic.”

One of the lone reasons Vintage was able to stay in the game early on was its own 6-foot-7 senior, Cole Capitani. The center scored all of the Crushers’ first-quarter points en route to a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. He converted 6 of his 9 free-throw attempts and added a blocked shot.

“Cole went up against some height tonight and some athleticism, and that’s good for him,” Gongora said. “He typically is the tallest guy in the court. He wasn't tonight, and not only did he deal with one big — he dealt with two.”

The Crushers had two other scorers in double figures. Jackson Corley had 11 points and brought down 7 rebounds. Ben Jackson finished with 10 points, corralled 5 rebounds, and went 2-for-3 at the charity stripe.

“They played a lot of minutes, and we’re trying to tighten up the rotation,” Gongora said. “It's still early in the season, and we're working on it. So we’ve got to get them a few more breathers there. We're asking a lot of those guys right now.”

The loss means Vintage will face Vallejo at 5:30 p.m. Friday. It will be a rematch of the Crushers’ home opener on Nov. 20, when they edged out Vallejo 52-51. Archie Williams will face Windsor at 8:30 p.m. for a berth in the championship game.