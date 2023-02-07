In the most anticipated freshman boys basketball game of the season in the Napa Valley, a strong defensive battle opened the start of the Big Game on Friday night before Vintage pulled away for a 44-27 victory at crosstown rival Napa High.

Ruben Sanchez and Anthony Willmert combined for 26 points to lead the Crushers past the Grizzlies.

“We really emphasize defense on this team, and we have improved all season,” Napa High head coach Jayro Alexis Garcia Esparza said. “We were trying to find our offensive rhythm in the first half. Vintage was coming at us with the press, and it took our guys time to adjust and look across the court.”

Points were hard to come by in the early minutes as both teams came out with intensity on the defensive side and contested every scoring attempt.

“Shots weren’t falling much at the beginning of the game, and Napa impressed us with how hard they played, but we stayed with it,” said Vintage head coach Jim Haugen. “We played great defense. I was happy with how our guys put pressure on the ball, containing them and picking off passing lanes. We controlled the tempo well, and we executed defensively through most of the game.”

With both teams laboring to find open shots at the start, Napa stayed alive in the first quarter with key contributions from guard Nathan Ruiz, who finished with 6 points, and forward Drew Herbert, who scored early when Napa was struggling to find the net.

“Nathan and Drew were standout starters for us tonight,” said Garcia Esparza. “Whenever you take Drew off the court, he is on his last breath from working so hard. Nathan got a bit bloodied this game, but kept fighting to the end.”

Midway through the first quarter, Vintage opened up a six-point lead behind the shooting of Willmert. The guard tallied 6 of Vintage’s 11 points for the quarter and finished with game highs of 14 points, 9 rebounds and 8 steals.

Sanchez’s hot hand continued the momentum into the second quarter, when he put up a quick 6 points and helped Vintage build a 16-point advantage by halftime. Sanchez finished with 12 points, 4 total rebounds and 3 steals.

“We have a couple of really strong guards who are good ball handlers,” said Haugen. “We were effective in transition for most of the game.”

Added Vintage assistant coach David Silva, “Our point guards, Ruben and Anthony, really brought it tonight on both sides of the ball, worked very well together, and helped the whole team. They both made tough contested shots one after another, had key steals and rebounds, and gave us the separation we needed to extend the halftime lead. And our bigs showed up big-time to help secure that scoreline. It was a total team effort.”

A trio of forwards made key contributions to the Vintage cushion at the half. Conor McAnallen had a game-high 8 defensive rebounds, with 5 points and 3 steals. Jackson Calvelo notched 5 points and 6 total rebounds. And Rory Holland led the game in getting to the line and making free-throws, with 5 total points, 5 total rebounds, and 1 steal.

“Rory and Conor played tough defense for us, boxing out, staying aggressive, and securing good blocks,” added Silva.

Napa fell behind but continued to battle, with a bring-down-the-house 3-pointer from center Hunter Griffin, and a key bucket from guard Cris Rendon, who along with Ruiz led the Grizzlies with 6 points apiece.

Napa was on stronger footing in the second half, holding Vintage to 6 points in the third quarter of a more even half overall.

“We had a good talk at halftime and came out ready to play our hearts out,” said Garcia Esparza.

Napa guards Tideus Chaidez, Ari Massey, and Nathan Oliver each contributed 3 points in the second half.

Vintage maintained its halftime lead and secured the win with a strong third quarter performance by Sanchez, who had another 6 points in the quarter.

Forward Jackson Hiserman made key plays down the stretch and ended the game with 3 points, 4 rebounds and 1 steal. Other contributors for Vintage include Riley Marek with 2 rebounds, James Neidhoefer with 1 steal, and Hudson Fishleder with 1 rebound.

In a Northern California league often in love with the 3-ball, Vintage put this one away with high-percentage looks, scoring 38 of their 44 points inside the arc, in the paint, and at the rim.

“We emphasize this every day in practice — ‘Don’t settle for contested or off-balance long-range jump-shots early in the clock. Get downhill, get into the paint, or look to pass to our bigs for a catch-and-shoot near the rim,’” said Haugen. “This was a balanced team performance, and credit to our players for earning the Big Game win.”

Added Garcia Esparza, “I love this rivalry between Napa and Vintage. It is something I always to look forward to. And win or lose, it is always a great occasion.”

Vintage went on to fall 53-40 at American Canyon on Monday and finish 9-14 overall and 7-5 in the VVAL. American Canyon finished 14-4 overall and 11-1 in the VVAL.

