None of the 16 Napa County wrestlers who competed in the 21st annual Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage High on Friday and Saturday went home with medals, but there wasn’t much heartbreak.
Fourteen of them will have at least one more chance in future runnings of the country’s oldest girls wrestling tournament.
It’s probably the first time no local wrestler has placed in the tournament, which might have a lot to do with the fact the field has doubled in the last 10 years – to 660 entrants and 620 competitors this year – and the growth of the sport.
"There was another girls tournament at St. Pat's today, and down south there were three tournaments with 1,500 girls between them," Vintage assistant coach Rob Lanterman said. "There were well over 2,000 girls wrestling in California this weekend."
Vintage didn’t have a place-winner at its tournament for the first time since 2013. But seeing what the Crushers did after they were through competing made Lanterman optimistic they will be earning Classic hardware again in the next few years.
“Our girls all stuck around and watched all 14 of the finals matches,” he said. “They got right up in the front row, at the edge of the mat, and you could see in their eyes that ‘I can do this. I could be here one day’ and ‘I want to be like that. What do they do that I don’t?’
“I like that they did that, together as a team, on their own. They were looking for anything they could do that was going to help them advance themselves. Even though they probably didn’t perform as well as they wanted to, they got an eyeful, a glimpse into what could be their future, for sure.”
Three freshmen lasted the longest of the locals – Napa High’s Stephania Barrientos (111) and Vintage’s Delani Stiles-Warner (116 pounds) and Jessica Mendieta (170), each finishing 3-2 against competition from all over California.
Barrientos was the only local wrestler to win her first two matches, pinning Albany’s Haley McCreery and, in just 35 seconds, Granada’s Sehar Khan. After falling to eventual finalist Lexi Beadles of Tokay, Barrientos pinned Mariposa’s Jade Seymour in 57 seconds before bowing out with a 54-second loss to Gilroy’s Aphrodite Ayala.
Stiles-Warner needed to win nine straight matches to medal after losing her opener in 1:35 to Chavez-Stockton’s Maria Orozco. She won three – pinning Central Valley-Ceres teammates Aryanna Jimenez (2:09) and Kim Garcia (1:15) and Ukiah’s Ava Alger-Flora (2:21) before getting pinned in 4:36 by Overfelt-San Jose’s Marisol Jimenez.
Mendieta pinned Terra Nova’s Alyssa Zipagan in 1:05, before getting pinned by eventual semifinalist Angel Vasquez of Stagg-Stockton. She stayed alive by pinning Mission San Jose’s Nikita Dhaliwal in 4:41 and Nipomo’s Samantha Wolff in 1:56, however, before getting eliminated in 4:06 by Windsor’s Savannah Burger.
“We had a meeting with them after the tournament,” Lanterman said of head coach Maika Watanabe’s staff, “and told them ‘This is what the big time is all about. If you get to sections and state, this is what it’s going to feel like.’ So they got a dose of it today and they know what they need to work on.”
Going 2-2 were American Canyon senior Yvonne Cruz (116), Vintage sophomore Aspen Dikeman (116) and Vintage freshman Leilani Frazier (137).
Cruz lost a 6-2 decision to James Logan’s Vienna Garcia, stayed alive with a 3-1 decision over Albany’s Tamsin Urbas and a 35-second pin of Lincoln-Stockton’s Sirauh Teng, and then was pinned by Biggs’ Allyssa Bettencourt.
At the same weight, Dikeman won her opener by default over Chavez-Stockton’s Tiana Galaviz-Alvarado, was pinned in 1:44 by eventual medalist Kai Kenney of Durham, got a forfeit win, then was pinned in 26 seconds by Pleasant Grove’s Layla Kovalskiy.
Frazier pinned Modesto High’s Gabriela Felix (3:06), lost to Marysville’s Juliana Pena and won 3-1 over Castro Valley’s Courtney Michalowski, before Durham’s Sofia Poblano pinned her in 3:41.
Going 1-2 were American Canyon’s Amaya Maulino (101) and Alyssa Sapida (126) and four Vintage grapplers – Alison Lopez-Hernandez (106), Savannah Michael (143), Erika Eberhardt (160) and Kimberly Navarrete (235).
Maulino was pinned by Elk Grove’s Karly Scott, pinned San Leandro’s Jenny Chavez (3:12) and lost to Benicia’s Mia Cruz (4:54).
Sapida beat Everett Alvarez-San Jose’s Perla Contreras 10-2, before getting pinned by Stagg’s Sarah Johnson (2:08) and dropping a decision to Chavez’s Keren Reyes.
Lopez-Hernandez was pinned by Windsor’s Carmen Perez with just three seconds left in her opener. She came back with a pin of McNair’s Diana Yang (3:29), before getting ousted by Overfelt’s Chrizna Milanes (3:34).
Michael was pinned by Sierra-Manteca’s Jessica Guzman (2:43), beat Casa Grande’s Kaia Stites by default, and lost a 2-0 nailbiter to Liberty’s Dorian Miller.
Eberhardt lost to Chavez’s Jasmin Blount (3:31), beat Gridley’s Reagan Azevedo (3:34) and lost to Lincoln-Stockton’s Cleopatra Regan (1:40).
Navarrete pinned Liberty’s Mariana Smith (3:51), but then lost to Benicia’s Amanda Ajari before dropping a 2-0 squeaker to Tokay’s Cassidy Curtiss.
Going 0-2 were American Canyon senior Alexis Schuller (189), teammates Shayla Hoang (121) and Yanesa Rosas (126), and Vintage’s Natalie Scott (111).
Schuller was pinned by Nipomo’s Krystal Diaz (1:12) and lost a 9-2 decision to Buhach Colony-Atwater’s Alejandra Gonzalez.
Hoang opened with a 3-2 loss to Livermore’s Francee Richmond and was pinned by Elk Grove’s Savannah Lejeunne.
Rosas had long and short appearances, getting pinned in the third period by River City’s Mariam Shariq (5:15) before San Lorenzo Valley’s Lilian Busnardo eliminated her in 55 seconds.
Scott was pinned by Liberty’s Jadyn Wilson (1:37) and Liberty Ranch-Galt’s Itzel Medina (2:39).
Named the Outstanding Wrestlers of the tournament were Cristelle Rodriguez (101) of Buchanan-Clovis for the lower weights, Lilly Freitas (143) of Pitman-Turlock for the middle weights, and Amit Elor (150) of College Park-Pleasant Hill for the upper weights.
Albany won with 145 points, followed in the top five by Menlo-Atherton (135), Tokay (115), Del Oro (100) and Golden Valley-Merced (96).
“Albany’s coach, Jason Griffin, has been around this sport almost as long as I have,” said Lanterman, who has coached Vintage girls for about 20 years. “He’s been a big proponent of girls wrestling as a whole, too, so it was really nice to see a guy like that bring a team here and win it. He’s got a pretty young team, too, but they put it all together.”
Vintage finished 33rd out of 139 schools in the team scoring with 44 points. Napa and American Canyon tied for 111th with 11 points each.
“As a whole, the scope and size of the tournament was good for them to experience,” Lanterman said. “Sometimes you get in these big situations and you change what’s been working for you, and in a couple of cases I think we saw that with our girls. Sometimes you get out there and you wrestle to not lose instead of wrestling to win.
“We’re capable of a lot more, but at the same time it is the toughest tournament around and took their lumps. But they’re young and they stuck together, and that’s my favorite part. They’re close-knit. Even though it’s an individual sport, they really support each other. I think they’re going to be tough for a few years. We’ve got a little thing coming together here.”
For complete results of the tournament, visit bit.ly/2QpQV1J and click "Reports" in the upper right corner.