The Napa Valley Girls Classic, the oldest high school girls wrestling tournament in the country, begins on Friday morning at Vintage High School with competition in 14 weight classes.
The tournament, co-founded by Jim Lanterman and Carl Murphree and now in its 21st year, features the host team, the Vintage Crushers, along with American Canyon and Napa.
There are 660 individuals who are registered for the tournament, which continues on Saturday. A total of 138 schools from California and Nevada are represented.
Friday’s weigh-ins are at 7 a.m. and wrestling begins at 9 a.m. in the main gym, auxiliary gym and school cafeteria. Six mats will be used. The first day of the tournament is expected to go until at least 6 p.m., and may continue to 8 or 9 p.m.
Saturday’s weigh-ins are at 7:30 a.m. and wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m. Third-place, fifth-place and seventh-place matches start at 3 p.m. The championship matches begin at 5 p.m.
“We definitely work hard as a group to put the tournament on every year, to make sure it flows well, the two days that we are here, even the days leading up to it, setting up,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said Wednesday at practice. “It’s a lot of hard work. It’s a big group effort. The tournament is one of the biggest in the nation. I think this tournament is one that all coaches look forward to. They try to mark it on their calendar. They ask in advance for dates and schedules.
“A lot of California teams, especially, come here to get their seeding better for the state tournament. Once we get to medal rounds, semifinals, finals, those rounds, those matches become really competitive. You’ll see a lot of top notch wrestlers.
“It’s a good showing of girls wrestling in California.”
Medals will be presented to the top seven finishers in each weight class. The tournament will honor the outstanding lightweight, middleweight and upper-weight wrestlers. Trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.
Individual champions will each receive embroidered backpacks from True Wrestler.
The tournament can accommodate up to 64 wrestlers per bracket.
“It’s fun to work with all the coaches that we have here and the families that support us,” said Vintage assistant coach Rob Lanterman, the tournament director. “It’s a great feeling to be out there, putting this together. Humbly speaking, a lot of people call ours the best tournament around. It runs smoothly and efficiently.
“We communicate well. We really try to make the event a good experience for the wrestlers and a good experience for the coaches as well and their families.”
Jim Lanterman, Rob Lanterman’s father, was inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a coach in 2017. Jim Lanterman retired in June of 2008 after 42 years in the Napa Valley Unified School District as an industrial arts teacher, but he has continued as a wrestling coach at Vintage. He’s been at Vintage since 1982 and is a former head coach.
Murphree is in his 11th year as the head coach for women’s wrestling at Missouri Valley College (Marshall, Missouri). Missouri Valley is No. 17 in the latest NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll.
The Napa Valley Girls Classic was the first National High School Federation tournament for girls in the U.S. when it began.
“We have that kind of long-term legacy here. It’s great to be part of,” said Rob Lanterman. “There’s a lot of prestige that goes with placing or doing well here. The further we get into the tournament, the matches become pretty critical and important. If you do well here, it has a great effect on where you’re ranked within your section and within the state as you advance through the season. We probably have the most impact out of anybody on that.”
The Napa Valley Girls Classic has 14 weight classes: 103, 108, 113, 118, 123, 128, 133, 139, 145, 152, 162, 172, 191 and 237 pounds. The tournament has a double-elimination format.
Vintage will have 12 wrestlers entered in the tournament. American Canyon has nine entered and Napa High has three.
The Crushers had nine wrestlers place at last week’s Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno. Leading the group were Erika Eberhardt (second place), Leilani Frazier (third), Jessica Mendieta (third), Kimberly Navarrete (third), Alison Cruz (fourth), Natalie Scott (fourth), Romina Castro (fifth), Savannah Michael (fifth), and Delani Stiles-Warner (sixth).
“The girls are getting a lot of experience going to tough tournaments lately,” said Watanabe, who is assisted by Jim Lanterman, Rob Lanterman, Eric Jones, Dave Lanoue, Cesar Mendieta and Josh Smith. “We have a lot of freshmen, but freshmen with experience, and they should do pretty good.”
Vintage has been to five tournaments so far, and placed fifth at a tournament in Castro Valley last month.
“I’ve been trying to monitor their weights and spread them out throughout all the weight classes, so that we can have a full lineup and be competitive when it comes time to team scores,” said Watanabe.
A 2003 Vintage High graduate, Watanabe was a three-time champion of the Napa Valley Girls Classic. She was nationally ranked by the U.S. Girls’ Wrestling Association and was a three-time All-American at Missouri Valley College.
Four of the top wrestlers in the tournament are Joanna Qui of Albany High, Tavi Heidelberg of McClatchy High-Sacramento, Melissa Lee of Fremont High-Sunnyvale, and Lizette Rodriguez of James Logan High-Union City.
Qui (137) won the Cadet Freestyle Nationals last year. Heidelberg (230) won a CIF state title in 2018.
Lee (103) is a USA Junior World team member. Rodriguez (103) was second at the CIF state meet last year and is a folkstyle national champion.