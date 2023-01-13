Napa Valley Girls Prep Soccer: Vintage ends four-year Big Game winless streak

Sofia Reiswig scored in each half as the Vintage High girls soccer team defeated crosstown rival Napa High for the first time in eight Big Games, 2-0, to remain atop the Vine Valley Athletic League standings Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Crushers (5-6-1, 3-0 VVAL) had been 0-3-4 against the Grizzlies (3-6-2, 1-3 VVAL) since last beating them four years ago, also 2-0.

“It’s always been a great rivalry,” Napa High head coach Adrian Guetter said.

Vintage kept the ball on the Grizzlies’ half of the pitch for the most part. The Crushers dominated on corner kicks, although they didn’t need them to score.

The first goal came about midway through the first half, on the first dry evening of 2023.

“It was in transition,” Vintage head coach Miguel Ramirez said. “Napa had possession of the ball and we made a good interception and from there we were able to go directly to their goal. Ellieana (Vazquez Zimmerman) made a good pass to Sofia and she was able to tap it into the goal.”

The second goal came 10 minutes into the second half, when freshman Claire Paravicini Mulligan passed the ball from the Vintage sideline to Reiswig in stride. The junior sprinted toward the goal, got it past charging Napa senior goalkeeper Ariel Nunez and popped it into the net.

“Our style of play to try to possess it as much as we can. From there, we can create opportunities in the final third of the field and find the spaces behind their defenders,” Ramirez said. “We keep possession to attract (defenders) and go forward.”

Added Guetter, “Vintage has a great style of disciplined play. They swing it from side to side very well.”

The Crushers’ freshman goalie, Ella Gomez, made several saves on long, soft shots, but her defense kept the Grizzlies from getting too many short-range looks.

“Ella had a good game. She’s played a hell of a game each time. She does a great job,” Ramirez said. “It was a team effort. The whole team played really well. It’s just a matter of continuing that. Little by little, we’ll take it one step at a time and see what happens.”

For Napa, Guetter said he was particularly impressed with freshman Lynette Delgado-Medina.

“She came out and gave us a great effort again,” he said. “This is her first Big Game, her first big contest at this level, so I was really pleased with her. I think my defensive line did really well, too. Kiersten Hansen always is a great anchor back there, and (fellow senior) Gigi Oggenfuss did a great job back there as well. Madeline McCarthy also played a lot of defensive back tonight and they sent a lot of runs down her side and she was able to get up and back and stop them.

“Collectively, what I love about my squad is that, regardless of what that scoreboard says, these girls don’t quit on each other. We play the full 80 minutes. It doesn’t matter. There could be some real quick adjustments that they’re calling out on the field, but they’re out there for 80 minutes. I think defensively tonight, we stood our ground really well. We just need to clean up that attack. We weren’t shooting at their goalie tonight, and you’re not going to make up a 2-0, 1-0 deficit it you’re not going to shoot the ball.”

Guetter doesn’t talk about Vintage like a coach who didn’t lose to the Crushers for four years.

“Vintage is a well-disciplined group, and they just really took advantage of some gaps that we have and played really well from the wing in,” he said. “We play a very similar style to what Vintage plays. That’s why we usually match up pretty well with Vintage.

“But today we wanted to take advantage of it, where normally we might sit back a little bit more. Our tactic today was to present a little more of an offensive push, and see if we could set that tone early on — get that offensive push, get that offensive push, get them on their heels, and clean up from there.”

It was not to be for the Grizzlies this time.

Napa, after 4-1 losses to visiting Casa Grande on Jan. 5 and at Justin-Siena on Jan. 7, got a single goal again — from Ella Brandon — but pitched a shutout in a 1-0 win at American Canyon on Tuesday.

Guetter was impressed that the Grizzlies trailed VVAL co-leader Casa Grande (4-3-1, 4-0 VVAL) just 2-1 at home on Jan. 5 before the Gauchos added two late goals.

Casa Grande hosts Vintage at 6 p.m. next Saturday in what will be a battle for first place if the Crushers win at American Canyon on Thursday and the Gauchos win home games against Justin-Siena (6-2, 2-1 VVAL) on Tuesday and Sonoma Valley (1-4-1, 0-2 VVAL) on Thursday.

“We’re having a really good league season so far,” Vintage junior Paxten Mills said. “We’ll keep it going as long as we keep our energy and not go down levels. We’ve played really hard teams in the preseason and learned that as long as we play with the energy we did there, we can be really good this season. Napa definitely brings energy.”

Added junior teammate Ava Marks of the Grizzlies, “They’re always ready to play us, but we’re just as ready if not more. There’s a lot more people, a lot more pressure, in Big Games.

“We’re excited to keep going like this, with this attitude, forward. I have a lot of faith in this team. Casa is going to be a good game, for sure. I’m excited to play American Canyon, too. We have a few players that are on the same club team, so we enjoy playing league teams because we get to see our friends. But I’m hoping to go in with a good mindset and come out with a win.”

Seeing so many other VVAL players during club soccer may be why the league is so balanced.

“There are a lot of great teams in this league,” Guetter said. “It doesn’t matter who steps on that pitch, the team that wants it is the team that’s going to walk away with a win.”

The Grizzlies will next host Petaluma at 6 p.m. Tuesday, after the Trojans (5-4, 1-2 VVAL) visit Sonoma Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Vintage has a bye on Tuesday and next visits American Canyon on Thursday, after the Wolves (5-5, 0-3 VVAL) visit Sonoma Valley on Tuesday.

Vintage JV 4, Napa 1

Napa got its goal from Noelia Guzman, one of five juniors Guetter has kept down on the JV to get playing experience they wouldn’t at the varsity level.

“For the first time I was able to roster 21 girls on varsity and 24 on JV, so we’ve got a great development program going on down there on the JV,” he said. “You can pull juniors back up to the varsity from game to game, too, so you can get different looks from week to week. These are players who have been with me the last two or three years, so they know the system.

“Tonight’s game was a good game for these girls. It shows 4-1 in the books, but one of the things I love about the culture here at Napa High is these girls don’t quit on each other. You don’t have that level of player who gets defeated and then you can see the domino effect where it just trickles down from there. We have a deeper bench and two great coaches, head coach Nancy Torres and assistant coach Jasmine Alonso.”

