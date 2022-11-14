Napa Valley Girls Water Polo: Napa High's Frommelt signs with Division I Siena of New York

Quincy Frommelt had already bookended her Napa High girls water polo career by leading the Grizzlies back to the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time since she was a freshman.

But the senior was hardly ready to close the books on the sport.

Frommelt took advantage of the first day of the national signing period last Wednesday by inking a letter of intent — in front of teammates, coaches, family and friends in the school’s library — to play NCAA Division I women’s water polo for Siena College in upstate New York.

Siena, which is just north of Albany in Loudonville, plays in the spring and has had only one winning season in its 22-year existence — the one in which the Saints were 7-6 when the season was halted by the pandemic in 2020. They were 4-25 overall and 1-15 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this past spring, but the program’s history didn’t deter Frommelt one bit.

“I watched a few of their games in videos and they’re all right,” she said at the signing ceremony. “I visited the school two months ago. I really enjoyed the environment of Siena and the coaches were really supportive and really nice. Everything went really smoothly — the trip, and my team seemed really inviting.

“I wasn’t there when it wasn’t super cold, and I know it will be in the winter, but it seemed really fun to try something new, to go all the way across the country. I really liked the facilities. It was all really cool.”

Frommelt started playing water polo as a freshman, when Napa co-coach Ashiq Khan’s daughter Meena was in the last of her four years as the program’s leading scorer.

“I swam for several years before freshman year and one of my swim coaches coached water polo and my sister’s friends were doing it, so I thought it’d be fun to try out," she said. "I really enjoyed it when I was a freshman. That was a really good team (that upset Heritage 10-8 in the playoffs). Everyone was super close. It was a really fun environment.

“Ashiq has really pushed me to do better in water polo and Coach Will (Namnath) in swimming,” said Frommelt, who plans to major in health sciences. “I knew I wanted to still play after high school at some point, but I didn’t think at this (Division I collegiate) level.”

After Napa High Principal Dr. Ean Ainsworth spoke at the ceremony first, Athletic Director Darci Ward noted that “only 1 to 2 percent of athletes play Division I, so it’s a huge accomplishment for Quincy.

“I’ve gotten to watch her play over the years, especially this year, and the word that describes her in my mind is ‘fierce.’ She’s really fierce, in the best way possible,” said Ward. “As a coach, that’s who I would want on my team and as an opponent, that is who I would not want to go against. She is amazing. She’s a really strong leader, she’s really focused out there, and I think she has everything it takes to compete at the next level. We’re so proud and excited for her future.”

Namnath said he met Frommelt when she attended River School he was a substitute teacher there.

“I got to see her on the dodgeball court,” he said, eliciting laughter from the room. “So when I saw her come to Napa High water polo, it was very exciting because I knew kinda what we were in for.”

The rest of Namnath’s speech was directed at Frommelt as she sat at a table in front of the crowd.

“Like Dr. Ainsworth and Darci said, you’re tough, you’re fierce, but you’re more than that,” he said. “I’m going to really miss watching you play water polo up close and personal and I really look forward to watching you play for Siena. We are so fortunate to have you.

“The things I’m going to miss are the little moments in and around the pool, asking you to play (music by) Kesha and asking you to play for the JV boys team. Coach Ashiq, Coach Amanda (James), Coach Per (Casey) and I are in awe of how capable you are as a water polo player. There’s nothing you can’t do, whether it’s being a dominant center or being an outside shooter or being a dominant defender or being a goalkeeper.

“Every team, whether they know it or not, has to gameplan around you, and they have tried their hardest to shut you down. I know it’s always hard having teams focus all of their effort on you, but you never back down. That fierceness and toughness shows everywhere. That’s what I love about high school sports, that we take small risks playing these high school sports but we get big life lessons. I know you’ve taken a lot of life lessons here and we’re really grateful for all you’ve given to Napa High water polo. Thank you.”

Khan called it a great opportunity for the Napa aquatic community to watch Frommelt develop over the years.

“With the drive that she has, all of the things that we heard early on about her came to fruition,” he said. “All parents think their kid is the greatest, but to see what she instilled in them about what she wanted to do, to see it come forth, is a testament to not only to their drive and support for her, but also all the hard work and effort that Quincy put in.

“What she’s given our program not only from a physical side but an emotional and also a group-leading side is a testament to her and her coaches, parents, family and other people around her. We’re thankful to have seen that and been a part of it.

“We certainly wish Quincy the best as she moves on. We hope that when she comes back into town, she’ll be able to support us and help us and spread around the team and family attitude that we have in the aquatics department at Napa High. We congratulate Quincy for a job well done, all her hard work, and moving on to Siena.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.